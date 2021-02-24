Insanity Wrap #153: Massive Increase in Carjackings Forces Chicago to... Ban a Videogame?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: If it’s malpractice to treat the symptom instead of the disease, what’s it called when you mistreat something that isn’t even a symptom?

Answer: Democratic governance in action.

Porkulus II: Spending Boogaloo

Ta-Nehisi Coates explains what is and isn’t offensive and got it right –a decade ago.

We’re killing ourselves staying safe from COVID-19

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Insanity Wrap finds it somewhat ironic that Otto von Bismarck compared lawmaking with sausagemaking when he probably wasn’t even aware of the American tradition of stuffing the law full of more pork than a Jimmy Deam outlet.

Case in point: The Democrats’ One-Point-Nine-Trillion-Dollar COVID-19 relief bill (that’s $1,900,000,000,000) only pays out less than half that amount in actual, direct relief.

The rest is mostly payouts and credits to favored groups, and of course a huge bump in the minimum wage to $15.

What we really need is lockdown relief, continued deregulations, and no more mucking around with the tax code.

Instead, the Democrats propose a return to Obamanomics.

If you’ve forgotten, Obamanomics consisted of taking an economy that was already on its back, stepping on its throat with a sturdy jackboot of regulation and taxes, while smacking it upside the head with a huge sackful of borrowed money while screaming, “WHY WON’T YOU PRODUCE ANY JOBS?”

It didn’t work then. It won’t work now.

Crazy, right?

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

“I am antifa” BLM-antifa protesters have shut down the road in Portland for their anti-police march. pic.twitter.com/165FmfDdqj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 24, 2021

Once again, Andy Ngo delivers the goods on Antifa.

And an important Insanity Wrap reminder: When organized left-wing militants attack government buildings for months on end, it isn’t an insurrection. When a one-time mob breaks into the Capitol, it is.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

()

Today’s craziest person is the one who doesn’t believe this stuff works.

Soledad O’Brien is the Democrat’s expert on misinformation who will be testifying at the Senate hearing on Wednesday on “Fanning the Flames: Disinformation and Extremism in the Media.” O’Brien has perpetuated and spread misinformation herself over the years. In 2019, O’Brien perpetuated the Jussie Smollett hoax, in which Smollett claimed to be the victim of a racial attack and was then found to have staged the incident. She peddled the Russia collusion hoax, slamming Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for saying that there was no collusion. O’Brien said “Girl, this is a lie. And all the Republicans enthusiastically supporting your candidacy should be a clue to people watching.”

Insanity Wrap regrets to inform you that there’s much more at the link.

The reason it works is threefold:

People tend to trust telegenic people on TV

People who spout the correct misinformation won’t be held to account by the media

People will beleive most anything when solid information is unavailable

That’s why Democrats can put most anyone, no matter how unhinged or unreliable, in front of a committee hearing and still move their needle their way.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Great work, fear mongers. Screening for breast, cervical and colon cancers was cut by 2/3 since the pandemic. Over a virus that’s about 99% survivable. https://t.co/JQjcMamdeN — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) February 23, 2021

We’ll be dealing with the fallout of COVID-19 for a very long time.

Not so much the lingering side effects of the illness, but the longterm damage caused to the economy, to our liberties, and to little things like increased cancer risk thanks to fewer screenings.

Insanity Wrap will be drinking our lunch today.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

There might just be hope for us yet.

Your Daily Dose of Nonsense

SUPERCUT: The Honorable Merrick Garland doesn’t know pic.twitter.com/XHr5CKwH4h — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2021

Insanity Wrap tips our hat to whomever it was at Daily Caller with the patience and fortitude to patch together this supercut.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

()

Jonathan Turley reports on his native Chicago:

One would think that the legislators would be focused on better policing and other programs. Rep. Marcus Evans Jr. (D, Chicago) however wants to ban video games like “Grand Theft Auto” which depict “motor vehicle theft with a driver or passenger present.” While it would not likely make a dent in carjackings, it would curtail free speech and individual choice. Owning a car in Chicago has become increasingly difficult. I have one close relative in Chicago who sold his car because it became simply too expensive to continually replace tires and other items regularly stolen in broad daylight. Cars are stripped on city streets by gangs that drive around harvesting sellable items or just stealing entire cars. The solution for many is to simply not have a car.

Implicitly condoning criminal behavior while restricting politically incorrect entertainment and getting people to give up their cars?

Insanity Wrap is certain that this is what our friends on the progressive left call a triple win.

Burn the Witch!

Noted white supremacist Ta-Nehisi Coates defending a morally indefensible position in 2010 pic.twitter.com/wuC7Kkdb1F — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 23, 2021

Let’s hope for Ta-Nehisi Coates’ sake that his woke allies never see this tweet.

One More Thing…

