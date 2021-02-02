THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: VIP Gold Live Chat with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

Wednesday marks two weeks of VIP Gold Live Chats under the Babble Administration, and yet not one cattle car has arrived for Stephen Kruiser, Bryan Preston, or even for me, your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit.

Still, there’s always the chance of that midnight knock on the door followed by a ride in the back of a black sedan with a couple of burly men.

Until one of those two things happen, the three of us will be here to chat each and every Thursday exclusively for our PJ Media VIP Gold members.

And this week we promise to try really hard to get to everyone’s questions.

It isn’t easy, given that the great questions we get always lead to tons of interesting chat — but we feel bad for each one we don’t get to.

This week we make a solemn pledge to answer no less than 6% more of your questions.

Never let it be said that we don’t set the bar low enough to clear with ease.

On a more serious note: Can’t wait for Thursday — see you then!