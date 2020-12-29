THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: VIP Gold Live Chat with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

It’s time for the weekly heads-up from your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit.

Join Stephen Kruiser, Bryan Preston, and Yours Truly for our end-of-the-year VIP Gold Live Chat extravaganza.

No topic is off-limits, as I think I proved this week on Insanity Wrap #114.

Better yet, no question from you, gentle VIP subscriber, is off-limits.

It’s an Ask Us Anything format from three people who have never once ducked a question from our VIP supporters.

So if you aren’t yet a member, what are you waiting for?

See you Thursday!