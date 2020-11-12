Insanity Wrap #86: Hello President Biden, Goodbye Lower- and Middle-Class Wage Growth

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s it take to undo three years of wage growth for the people who hadn’t seen any since the late 20th century?

Answer: Joe Biden’s signature.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The (for now, hypothetical) Biden administration is a total disaster, and it hasn’t even started yet.

Joe Biden’s team plans to abandon agreements with Central American countries that created a legal wall against global migrants, according to CBS News. The Biden team also hopes to have U.S. embassies fly foreign children to their migrant parents throughout the United States, according to the November 11 report. The embassy process would bypass the coyotes and cartels and allow illegal populations to burrow into U.S. society — much to the disadvantage of less-skilled Americans.

The “secret,” if you’ll allow Insanity Wrap to abuse the word, of Trump’s pre-Wuhan Flu economy was not a radically improved growth rate.

And yet Americans gave (and give) Trump high marks for the economy.

The reason is simple: While growth was somewhat improved over the Obama years (hardly a stretch), wage growth for everyone but the top 20% was accelerating in ways we hadn’t seen in 20 years or more.

For the first time since the ’80s and ’90s, Insanity Wrap never tires of telling people, the benefits of GDP growth were going to the people who needed them the most.

One reason for that change was Trump getting serious about controlling illegal immigration.

Biden, if he’s sworn in, is going to change all that — and you don’t need Insanity Wrap to tell you that wages are going to start stagnating again.

“Party of the working man,” the Democrats said. “Middle-class Joe” will protect you, they promised.

Should Insanity Wrap laugh or cry?

Election Fraud: It Isn’t Just for Grownups!

In 2018, 35 out of 39 kids were able to hack into replica election websites at DEFCON, a hacking convention. An eleven year old got into the system within 10 minutes. They were able to change votes and edit freely. Even the kids can do it

(via TIME 2018) https://t.co/14GrtPGSNI pic.twitter.com/C4y0QphtCH — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 12, 2020

We need to go back to mechanical voting machines — STAT!

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

This isn’t the first time you’ve seen one of these “But I’m on your side!” videos from the partly violent riots.

The mob doesn’t care how you voted, how you plan to vote, or whether you have painted your lintels or doorposts with the scared “BLM” marking, hoping for some kind of Passover.

The mob exists to spread terror for political gain.

A free and fair election is the absolute last thing the mob gives a damn about.

Speaking of Free and Fair Elections…

Even Vox knows something is rotten, or at least they used to back when Republicans were busy taking the House and Senate away from Barack Obama.

Funny, that.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Insanity Wrap wants to know who thought this was a good idea.

Or even just an idea.

BuzzFeed’s name and signature bright red color will be used to sell a new vibrator this fall in the publisher’s latest effort to become the internet’s authority on sex and wellness. To do it, the publisher is deepening its ongoing, two-year-long partnership with sex toy manufacturer and porn company Bellesa, which started out as an affiliate and advertising relationship but has since extended into a royalty-based licensing agreement for the new product called the BuzzFeed AirVibe that launched this week.

BuzzFeed is at least ostensibly a site devoted to political and entertainment news.

But their business model is so weak that it led to firing half of their reporters, and last month it was reported that BuzzFeed is hoping to “break even” after bigly $30 million in cuts.

So at this point, Insanity Wrap must question how we led this story and wonder, “Is BuzzFeed really so crazy for getting into the branded sex toy business, or are they merely really very desperate?”

We report, you decide.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

This is the person, as Jack Posobiec reminds you, “in charge of Arizona elections.”

Insanity Wrap doesn’t want to hear one more go**amn word about returning to civility or any of that “pseudo-patriotic sloganeering” the Left uses like some kind of combination machete/crutch.

‘Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted’

The quote above the photo is from Vladimir Lenin.

The story below comes to us from Campus Reform:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology sent an email to students informing them that if they didn’t complete diversity, equity, and inclusion training, they would be unable to register for spring classes. In the email, a copy of which Campus Reform obtained, MIT outlined “two required trainings [sic],” the first one being “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” and the second being “sexual assault prevention ongoing: healthy relationships.” “You will have a registration hold placed on your account and will be unable to register for IAP and/or spring 2021 classes if you do not complete both trainings by the Nov. 2 deadline,” the email reads. “From my perspective, this is a gross over-reach of the school’s power,” one MIT student, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retribution, told Campus Reform. The student argued that MIT was making “classes contingent upon indoctrination.”

A year of undergraduate indoctrination at MIT costs $73,160.

