VodkaPundit

Wargaming the Electoral College

By Stephen Green 2016-10-21T10:15:37
chat comments

RealClearPolitics Battlegrounds for October 21, 2016. RealClearPolitics Battlegrounds for October 21, 2016.

This week's battlegrounds haven't changed much from last week's, when the totals were Clinton 259 - Trump 164. Same story for the No Tossups map. Clinton and Trump swapped places in Ohio and Arizona, putting Trump over 200 for the first time -- and this would make him the first Republican since Richard Nixon in 1960 to win Ohio but lose the election.

ASIDE: Even Andrea Mitchell admits that the '60 race was "obviously" stolen by Jack Kennedy with a big assist by LBJ. But that's a topic for another column.

So that's the conventional wisdom, backed up by countless state polls of likely voters, dutifully averaged by the awesome folks at RealClear.

Today though we have a trio of polls showing Trump in the lead.

https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2016/10/21/wargaming-the-electoral-college-45/

