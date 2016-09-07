send
VodkaPundit

Wargaming the Electoral College

By Stephen Green 2016-09-07T13:05:19
chat comments

Battleground States Battleground States

You've probably seen the above map already, or ones very much like it, showing Hillary Clinton's prohibitive lead in the Electoral College. In my previous Wargaming column from four weeks ago, Clinton's worst-case scenario gave her a squeaker 273-265. And that, I must reiterate, was her worst-case outcome as of just four weeks ago.

But then Donald Trump went to Mexico in what might prove to have been a game-changer. It is already at the very least a direction-changer -- if the massive new WaPo/SurveyMonkey poll is to be believed.

Let's look at the maps based on that poll of nearly 75,000 voters.

https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2016/09/07/wargaming-the-electoral-college-41/

