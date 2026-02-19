GOP Should Be Willing to Politically Bleed, Fight, and Die to Get Voter ID

Let's pretend it's your last meal before midterms, Senate Republicans. What's on the menu? Is it steak, caviar, and a dry gin martini or do you just roll over and ask for microwave pizza and Big Gulp? Well, I don't know about you, but I want it all. And throw in a dog and a beer while you're taking my order before you shuffle off to genuflect before that loser Chuck Schumer and the New York Times to sell out my vote.

I want all of it. You should want all of it.

If you believe the Polymarket wags and think you're going down in the midterms, Republicans, then go down winning the biggest, most important, thing you've ever done in your legislative lives: Cleaner elections. Go for it all. If you're going to politically die, then politically die a hero.

Leave it ALL on the field and save your country.

Let this be your unselfish legacy.

Be an inspiration worth voting for.

Can you do that?

It will be the most important thing you've ever done. And, who knows? Maybe Republicans in Oregon, Washington, California, Virginia, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, and Maryland may win a few rounds.

The least you can do, Republicans, after being rolled by the fraud-friendly absentee/mail-in ballot free-for-all in the 1980s is to ask for a photo ID based on citizenship to vote.

The least you can do, Republicans, after being rolled by the fraud-friendly Cloward-Piven motor voter nonsense, which intentionally blurred the voter roll lines between citizen and illegal aliens, is demand a photo ID based on citizenship to vote.

The least you can do, Republicans, is make the Democrats live up to their own rules and require their dirty voter rolls be audited and connected to a person with a photo ID based on citizenship, birth records, and Social Security records.

We don't want to hear about your timidity to challenge Democrats to a speaking filibuster. We want to see some humility and bravery from you — and the Democrats. Make them defend the status quo of dirty voter rolls, racist memes about blacks not being able to get ID, and force them to explain to the American people why they support allowing illegal aliens to vote.

Make them own it. Make it hurt. Record them. Put their own words in your campaign ads.

And here's what we also want based on the Election Integrity Project, California specs:

Stop universal mail-out ballots that completely warped the 2020 elections.

Return to absentee ballots on a per election basis based on need.

Return Election Day to Election Day. Your ballot must be in the hands of election officials by the close of polls on — what was that term again? Oh, yes, Election Day. No late ballots. Period.

Outlaw ranked choice voting. That's crap and we all know it.

There must be "auditable paper ballots in lieu of electronic slips" to check their work.

"Tighten voter list maintenance requirements" of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) and the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA).

No ballot harvesting by "unrelated third parties" and that means SEIU workers at retirement and rehab homes, in addition to political parties.

No tabulating votes until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Prohibit ballot curing until "until 22 days before Election Day"

Voter ID is overwhelmingly popular with everyone except Democrat politicians.



Cleaning up the voter rolls is hugely popular. Why do you continue to drag your feet? Get on it. Save the country. And if you do, you may even save your jobs.

If you want a deep dive on what it takes to get fair elections, then watch my interview from this week's Adult in the Room Podcast with Linda Paine of the Election Integrity Project, California about what independent reporter Nick Shirley found and how it can be fixed.

