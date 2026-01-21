CNN's New Kid 'Apologizes' for Telling a Complete Whopper About Trump and Then Makes It Even Worse

As lawyered-up apologies go, this one's a real stinker.

When I got a look at what the new CNN talking head, 25-year-old Cameron Kasky, said out loud in front of God, Scott Jennings, the CNN audience, and President Donald Trump's lawyers, I said on my Adult in the Room Podcast livestream these words, "He's gonna get sued." But his "apology" is arguably worse.

On CNN, Kasky claimed twice that Donald Trump was part of a "sex trafficking network," alluding to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

When asked to clarify, Kasky claimed that it was a "provable" fact that Donald Trump was part of what he called "the human sex-trafficking network that he was a part of," alluding to his friendship in the 1990s with Jeffrey Epstein. Even the host and Trump hater, John Berman, had to admit that the president has never been charged with anything having to do with Jeffrey Epstein.

Oh my, oh my.

A smug 25-year-old leftist activist just got HUMBLED live on CNN by Scott Jennings.



Cameron Kasky claimed President Trump was part of a “human sex-trafficking network” — and for a moment, the panel let it slide.



Until @ScottJenningsKY stepped in and FORCED the host John Berman… pic.twitter.com/wRxV2sQ3B5 — Overton (@overton_news) January 20, 2026

And things got even worse after that when the lone CNN right-of-center commentator, Scott Jennings, asked about the claim, and the kid doubled down. I hope he has a First Amendment lawyer on speed dial.

Matt wrote about the incredible exchange that occurred Tuesday evening.

[Scott] Jennings immediately objected. “Are you going to let that sit?” he asked. “Are we going to claim here on CNN that the president is part of a global sex trafficking ring, or —” Berman cut in, attempting to bring the conversation under control. “Well, I mean, we’re going to talk about the Epstein file,” he said. “Well, I mean, we're going to talk about the Epstein file. Scott, I will do the fact-checking as we go along here. Repeat what you said about the global sex trafficking ring?” Kasky did not retreat. “That Donald Trump was provably very involved with it,” he said.

Now, if you think that's bad, you should get a look at the "apology" he issued later that, in my opinion, has made everything worse.

I would like to retract my comments from CNN last night and truly apologize. Donald Trump was obviously not involved with a giant international child sex trafficking ring where women and children were systematically abused by elites. I said that by accident and didn’t mean it.

If it was an assertion about which he was so certain, indeed, it was "provable" and that Donald Trump was "provably very involved with it" that he issued his slanderous, defamatory assertion twice. His evidence for it is in inverse proportion to his really having a bad case of TDS.

Kasky completely owned himself with his "apology," too.

If it was "obvious" that Trump was "not involved with a giant international child sex trafficking ring where women and children were systematically abused by elites," then why did he say that slanderous sentence in the first place?

The apology assumes malice aforethought, meaning that if it were so "obvious," he knew that it was untrue when he said it twice. This seems to open him up to greater legal exposure.

And what really makes this "apology" the stinker that it is, you have to ask: Why would he restate the defamation in his so-called "apology"? Because he doesn't mean the apology.

Who lawyered that letter? Fire them.

BREAKING: Cameron Kasky just retracted his defamatory accusations against President Trump on CNN last night.



KASKY: “I would like to retract my comments from CNN last night and truly apologize.”



“Donald Trump was obviously not involved with a giant international child sex… https://t.co/SYlsMFzvIq pic.twitter.com/NPqDWNnBVo — Overton (@overton_news) January 21, 2026

There's a real downside to spewing lies about President Trump, especially when there's no evidence, as I mentioned in Screecher Asks ICE Agent: 'DO YOU HAVE A WARRANT?' His Response Is Pure Poetry.

I'm always amazed at the lack of intellectual rigor with which these children glom onto to a talking point from someone's idea of what they thought they heard from a guy at the place with the thing who talked to somebody about a court case that explicitly said Trump was NOT a rapist and for which George Stephanopoulos's network had to pay $15 million to the not-rapist Trump for saying he was charged with something he was not (rape). It was in all the papers, but maybe the Chi Coms removed it from the TikTok algorithm. Anyway, if you're going to make up stuff from the rantings of a strange woman who was paid to bring that lawsuit by a Democrat donating billionaire who was in Jeffrey Epstein's files and went to Little Saint James — Pedophile Island — AFTER Epstein's 2008 legal sweetheart deal with the feds, you might want to rethink your life choices. And your anecdotes.

Trump is considering suing his bank for debanking him, his companies, and his family.

He's successfully sued other media companies, as Matt pointed out:

Trump is suing the BBC for $10 billion for deceptively editing his speech on Jan. 6, 2021, to make it appear he told his supporters to storm the Capitol. While that case is ongoing, Trump has had a string of successes with similar lawsuits. Meta agreed to pay $25 million to settle Trump’s lawsuit over his suspension from Facebook. Alphabet paid a $22 million settlement for suspending Trump’s YouTube channel. CBS settled with Trump for $16 million over its deceptive edits of Kamala Harris’s 60 Minutes interview in a blatant attempt at election interference. ABC News settled with Trump for $15 million over George Stephanopoulos’s false claims about him. These companies did not settle out of charity or goodwill.

Even public figures can successfully sue if they can show that this CNN commentator maliciously spewed his venom without due diligence. This is obvious from his "apology."

Trump has successfully sued and has gotten settlements and apologies from these media companies. They settle rather than paying $2000 an hour to multiple lawyers whileTrump's lawyers pore over their discovery files. They also don't want to sit in court for months or years parrying with Trump's legal team. Trump doesn't have to worry about paying his legal team, either. Like his other lawsuits against the media, when he wins, Trump's opponents pay his legal fees.

I talked about this on my Tuesday livestream and said that the kid had better lawyer up. I haven't changed my mind, and I think he just made things worse.

