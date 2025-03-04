Trump Shocks With Abbey Gate News We've Been Waiting for Since August 26, 2021

In his speech to Congress on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump delivered a modicum of justice to the American troops hung out to dry at the Kabul airport in 2021.

Trump announced that the U.S. had finally arrested an ISIS-K planner involved in the Abbey Gate terrorist attack.

BREAKING: Trump announces the top terrorist involved in the Abbey Gate bombing where 13 service members were killed— was arrested and is on his way to the U.S. to face Justice pic.twitter.com/2x3kWylJbr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

Trump said that America, with the help of Pakistan, got this terrorist and was extraditing him to the U.S. "to face the swift sword of American justice." We saw what you did there, POTUS.

Democrats just refused to stand and clap as President Trump announced the capture and extradition of the ISIS terrorist responsible for the Abbey Gate attack that left 13 American service members dead.

pic.twitter.com/HDXgoPuvsX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 5, 2025

On August 26, 2021, the Biden State Department was overseeing its disastrously conceived and executed bug-out from Afghanistan. Biden assigned the secretary of State, not the secretary of Defense, to oversee what is widely believed to be the most embarrassing operation in American history. It was so bad that it's believed Vladimir Putin saw this calamity as American weakness and hatched his plan to invade Ukraine in February 2022.

That day, a U.S. officer stood for hours in a tower at Kabul airport looking over the sea of humanity trying to board American aircraft to get out of the collapsing country and to safety.

Snaking his way up the line of thousands of Afghanis was a man the officer in the tower recognized as a bad guy. He watched the man for hours slowly making his way toward the heavily guarded entrances to the airport property. The American requested permission multiple times for his sniper to take out the bad guy. "Wait," he was told over and over. Permission never came. Predictably, the man they were told not to fire upon, an ISIS-K dead ender, detonated his suicide vest, killing 13 American service members and 170 innocent Afghani civilians.

Tyler Vargas-Andrews was blown up by the explosion.

Vargas-Andrews says Joe Biden visited him in the hospital and put his face close to his and demanded to know, "What do you want?" At one point during the weird visit, Biden moved to shake Vargas-Andrews' right hand, but the wounded Marine had to tell the commander in chief that he didn't have a right arm anymore.

We know what Americans want: justice.

New FBI Director Kash Patel followed up the president's announcement with accolades for his team and the DOJ and CIA for arranging the extradition.

The U.S. left behind billions of dollars of materiel, thousands of innocent people, and proprietary technology that created a de facto kill list filled with the identities of translators, aides, and allies.

The last American Soldier leaves AfghanistanMajor General Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, @18airbornecorps, boards a C-17 cargo plane at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/qi5RqQfZQL — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 31, 2021

Thank you, President Trump, for bringing us some good news about this botched operation. Now, get the rest of those bastards.



