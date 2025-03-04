Trump Shocks With Abbey Gate News We've Been Waiting for Since August 26, 2021

Victoria Taft | 9:53 PM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In his speech to Congress on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump delivered a modicum of justice to the American troops hung out to dry at the Kabul airport in 2021. 

Advertisement

Trump announced that the U.S. had finally arrested an ISIS-K planner involved in the Abbey Gate terrorist attack. 

Trump said that America, with the help of Pakistan, got this terrorist and was extraditing him to the U.S. "to face the swift sword of American justice." We saw what you did there, POTUS.

On August 26, 2021, the Biden State Department was overseeing its disastrously conceived and executed bug-out from Afghanistan. Biden assigned the secretary of State, not the secretary of Defense, to oversee  what is widely believed to be the most embarrassing operation in American history. It was so bad that it's believed Vladimir Putin saw this calamity as American weakness and hatched his plan to invade Ukraine in February 2022. 

Advertisement

That day, a U.S. officer stood for hours in a tower at Kabul airport looking over the sea of humanity trying to board American aircraft to get out of the collapsing country and to safety. 

Snaking his way up the line of thousands of Afghanis was a man the officer in the tower recognized as a bad guy. He watched the man for hours slowly making his way toward the heavily guarded entrances to the airport property. The American requested permission multiple times for his sniper to take out the bad guy. "Wait," he was told over and over.  Permission never came. Predictably, the man they were told not to fire upon, an ISIS-K dead ender, detonated his suicide vest, killing 13 American service members and 170 innocent Afghani civilians.

Tyler Vargas-Andrews was blown up by the explosion. 

Vargas-Andrews says Joe Biden visited him in the hospital and put his face close to his and demanded to know, "What do you want?" At one point during the weird visit, Biden moved to shake Vargas-Andrews' right hand, but the wounded Marine had to tell the commander in chief that he didn't have a right arm anymore.

Advertisement

We know what Americans want: justice. 

New FBI Director Kash Patel followed up the president's announcement with accolades for his team and the DOJ and CIA for arranging the extradition. 

The U.S. left behind billions of dollars of materiel, thousands of innocent people, and proprietary technology that created a de facto kill list filled with the identities of translators, aides, and allies.

Thank you, President Trump, for bringing us some good news about this botched operation. Now, get the rest of those bastards. 


Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: AFGHANISTAN CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP

Recommended

President Trump Delivers Must-Watch Joint Address to Congress
Worst Moment of the Night? Democrats Disrespect a Little Boy with Cancer Sarah Anderson
Al Green Tries to Justify His Tantrum During Trump’s Speech Matt Margolis
Trump’s Two Epic Mic Drop Moments During His Speech I Can’t Get Over Matt Margolis
The First Lady's Guest List for Tonight Is Fascinating Sarah Anderson
We Have an Update on Dennis Prager Paula Bolyard

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Trump USDA Announces $1 Billion Bird Flu Spend, $100 Million for ‘New Generation’ Vaccines
Democrats Choose Fake Women Over Real Women—Again
'Unwoke' Free-for-All #84: Karoline Leavitt Is Now the Official Sweetheart of This Podcast
Advertisement