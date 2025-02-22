Incompetent LA Mayor Finally Decides Heads Should Roll for Her Disastrous Fire Response

When last we saw Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in an interview earlier this week, she was blaming the fire chief for downplaying dire wind warnings issued by the National Weather Service. As a result, Bass boarded an airliner for Ghana. The winds kicked up and fires destroyed two parts of the city, in the worst disaster in the city's history. Now Bass has changed her story. And she's fired the chief.



Advertisement

On Tuesday, Bass told a reporter, "I, uh, talked about it with the fire chief [and] what she said is that we have warnings of Santa Ana winds a lot, but predicting this...," apparently leaving room for the idea that no one could have predicted this disaster. I included many more quotes in the story "You'll Never Guess Who L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Blames for Her Ghastly Fire Response," such as her trailing off and saying that not enough preparations were made to fight the fire.

Friday, after throwing the fire chief under the big yellow school bus of blame, Bass was ready to back the bus back over the chief. At the presser on Friday, the mayor changed her story. Now she said that she never spoke to Crowley, because the chief never called her to warn her about the possibility of a windstorm.

Related: L.A. Gets Another Reminder of Why Commie Karen Is Such a Dud



“Every time there was a weather emergency or even a hint of a weather emergency, the chief has called me directly. That did not happen this time,” she told the news conference.

Did Karen Bass fire the LAFD fire chief as a scapegoat for her own failure? pic.twitter.com/W9iYxGZqsb — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) February 22, 2025

The mayor has said that the buck stops with her, but her real-time buck-passing is straining my neck.



Since Jan. 8, when Bass got back into the country, she's said that an investigation into her trip and the fire response would be conducted, after which decisions would be made about peoples' future employment. But she didn't wait. That investigation is still ongoing, but Bass decided to pull the trigger now. She should fire herself, and that Department of Water and Power lady while she's at it.

Advertisement

Rumors swirled that Crowley would be fired a few weeks ago, when the chief told the local NBC affiliate that a $17 million budget reduction prevented her from doing maintenance on 100 emergency vehicles, including fire trucks and ambulances that sat idle in a boneyard. Worse, many firefighters who came in to help with the emergency had no vehicles to fight the fire.

LA Mayor Karen Bass has fired LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley. While I don't support having a DEI Fire Chief, Crowley is not the reason that at the time of the fires there were DOZENS of fire trucks and ambulances out of service.



This video is wild. The LA Fire Department was asked… pic.twitter.com/ilu897BdlX — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 21, 2025

Sounds as if someone wasn't doing her job of prioritizing what's important.

Local businessman and "honorary fire chief" Paul Scrivano told Fox and Friends that the openly lesbian fire chief put DEI hires above fire prevention, spending $670,000 to recruit gays, lesbians, and trans people to the command staff. How much maintenance would that have purchased?

“She has mismanaged this department with her DEI initiative," he said, faulting Crowley for failing to stand up for firefighters who refused the COVID shot and were fired. “She’s a coward,” Scrivano said.

Earlier this month, at a fire commission meeting, Scrivano called for Crowley to be fired.

Advertisement





And here's another gem from this drama. Kristin Crowley will still have a job a LAFD. Under the union rules, Crowley gets to have another job in the department now that she's been bounced for incompetence as chief.

Her worst move was spending precious resources to prioritize skin color and sexual behaviors over everything else at a fire department.

Related: Next Time, L.A., Don't Elect a Commie Who Hates You. Here's How!

Remember this lady who said if she had to pick you up in a burning building, then you were in the wrong place? Yeah, she's one of the DEI hires. Why not fire her and claim her salary for fixing some of those fire trucks in the boneyard?

This is insane



LA Assistant Fire Chief addresses the concern about whether she could carry a man out of a fire



“He got himself in the wrong place” being in the fire



WHAT?! Nobody *plans* to be in a fire. That’s why firemen exist!



DEI is a suicide pact

pic.twitter.com/fY3LRk31Ys — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 9, 2025

Twenty-nine people perished and 16,000 buildings were burned down, many of them homes, from Pasadena to Malibu. There's a nearly 60,000-acre fire scar running through L.A.





Incompetence breeds more incompetence.

Karen Bass was in charge. It turns out that being a communist activist-turned elected official didn't prepare her to lead people and organizations. She should fire herself, but instead plans to run for re-election, and may even win. Maybe it's just me, but I believe she should look somewhere else to fulfill her redemption arc.

Advertisement

Maybe you've noticed that LA is a microcosm of the deep, woke state. And since the jump, PJ Media has been keeping you updated on what has transpired in this disaster and the lessons to learn from it.

We know you appreciate reporting which is why we're offering you a 60% discount on our VIP Membership. Click this link and use the promo code FIGHT to get your entree to the best factual snark on the planet.