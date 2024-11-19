Do You Want to See How Elections Are Stolen? Watch Pennsylvania.

In his 2021 dissent, in which the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take another fraud-filled Pennsylvania election case, you could almost imagine Justice Clarence Thomas's crooked forefinger wagging at his colleagues when he wrote:

One wonders what this Court waits for. We failed to settle this dispute before the election, and thus provide clear rules. Now we again fail to provide clear rules for future elections. The decision to leave election law hidden beneath a shroud of doubt is baffling. By doing nothing, we invite further confusion and erosion of voter confidence. Our fellow citizens deserve better and expect more of us. I respectfully dissent.

Justices Sam Alito and Neil Gorsuch also dissented with the decision to moot the case.

But like "Groundhog Day," here we are again. There's voter fraud, voter impersonation, no signature? no problem, snowflakes of ballots dropping from the skies, and Democrats are in court in Pennsylvania where they again are trying to steal an election.

I'm a bit fuzzy on the facts. Was it Leona Helmsley or the Bucks County Democrat Commissioner who said she would defy the law because laws were for little people?

🚨🚨🚨#BucksCounty Democrat Commissioners violate the rule of law and ignore PA Supreme Court ruling!



Democrat Commissioners Diane Marseglia and Bob Harvie voted today to count illegal ballots, against PA Supreme Court ruling, in an attempt to aid former Senator Bob Casey.… pic.twitter.com/qAdFlVchmh — Bucks GOP (@BucksGOP) November 14, 2024

What's going on in Pennsylvania now is bad enough. It was worse in 2020 when Marc Elias-inspired lawfare gangsters and other entities pounced on the election and helped usher in illegal voting changes including no signature counting, date shifting, no dates at all, and the extended "Election Day" calendar. COVID, you understand.

Now, some of the same players are back to double-counting ballots and ignoring the rules set in place after that debacle of an election. They don't need no stinkin' signatures or proper dates — or any dates for that matter — on mail ballots. It's the wild west out there. Bring your squirrel gun.

The difference this time is the rules have been changed back. The difference this time is the state supreme court isn't cheerleading the fraud. The difference this time around is who's doing the election denying.

Instead of pretending there was nothing to see here during the fraud in 2020 as then-state Attorney General Josh Shapiro did, now, as governor, he's been forced to publicly notice this attempted theft of the U.S. Senate seat by issuing a statement that basically says, shhhh, you guys, they can see you cheating.

He did it in a vewy, vewy sternly worded wetter, to tell his fellow Democrats.

BREAKING: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro denounces illegal vote-counting to benefit Bob Casey in Senate race



"Any insinuation that our laws can be ignored or do not matter is irresponsible and does damage to faith in our electoral process. The rule of law matters in this… pic.twitter.com/cJmt31nTwB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2024

"The rule of law matters," he wrote. That would have been a punchline coming from 2020 Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Not much has changed in Pennsylvania with Shapiro 2024, either. My colleagues Matt Margolis and Robert Spencer are highly skeptical also.

We know why he wrote this letter now. Where are those votes in Bucks County? Are they illegally counted and thrown in the universe of ballots that will be recounted starting on Nov. 19?

The state supreme court twice now, once in a per curiam opinion, which means we really mean it, has upheld the new election laws and, paraphrasing here, demanded the cheaters to stop counting.

The Court hereby ASSUMES its King’s Bench authority over the instant Application, see 42 Pa.C.S. § 502, only to DIRECT that all Respondents, including the Boards of Elections in Bucks County, Montgomery County, and Philadelphia County, SHALL COMPLY with the prior rulings of this Court in which we have clarified that mail-in and absentee ballots that fail to comply with the requirements of the Pennsylvania Election Code, see 25 P.S. §§ 3146.6(a), 3150.16(a), SHALL NOT BE COUNTED for purposes of the election held on November 5, 2024. [bolding added]

Better stated was Justice David Wecht's concurrence. He added more color.

JUSTICE WECHT FILED: November 18, 2024 I join the per curiam Order of this Court. I also join Justice Brobson’s Concurring Statement. It is critical to the rule of law that individual counties and municipalities and their elected and appointed officials, like any other parties, obey orders of this Court. As Justice Felix Frankfurter once wrote: “If one man can be allowed to determine for himself what is law, every man can. That means first chaos, then tyranny. . . . The greater the power that defies law the less tolerant can this Court be of defiance.”1 Justice Mundy joins this concurring statement. [emphasis and boldiing added]

These are all nice words, but my skepticism of these people is unabated.

Like Donald Sutherland in "Animal House," who tried to wield authority after he smoked pot and took liberties with his students: "I'm not joking, this is my job!"

Thomas's words from his dissent in that untaken 2021 case still haunt:

That is not a prescription for confidence. Changing the rules in the middle of the game is bad enough. Such rule changes by officials who may lack authority to do so is even worse. When those changes alter election results, they can severely damage the electoral system on which our self-governance so heavily depends. If state officials have the authority they have claimed, we need to make it clear. If not, we need to put an end to this practice now before the consequences become catastrophic. [...]An incorrect allegation, left to fester without a robust mechanism to test and disprove it, “drives honest citizens out of the democratic process and breeds distrust of our government.

This entire thing might possibly have been obviated if the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 and 2021 had stopped the theft of the American people's franchise. States run elections, but that doesn't mean the federal government can't pursue a separate ballot for federal offices — like president, Senate, and Congress. Indeed, the U.S. Supreme Court and Congress had better figure out how to at least keep federal elections clean.

Pennsylvania changed its laws. Democrats seek to ignore them. We're all losers.

Now what? We're told that there aren't enough outstanding ballots to change the outcome of the election. I've lived long enough to see a governor's race in Washington State stolen by the discovery during the multiple recounts of Shazam! Lookie here! We found ballots in a car trunk! It's a miracle! Democrats "won," changing the political trajectory of what used to be a fairly normal state. In 2024's election, Washington State was the only state that went further left.

If everyone ignores the law and if Bob Casey pulls this senate seat out of the bottom of the outhouse, who will stop him from taking office? Who will say that this election (as well as 2020's), was, ahem, the word that must not be spoken? Surely the media won't set the record straight, and neither will Chuck Schumer. The U.S. Supreme Court blew its chances.