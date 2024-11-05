How Did Google Hide an Interview Between Donald Trump and Joe Rogan? The List Is Long and Leftist

Google buried the Joe Rogan and Donald Trump interview and despite that, more than 100 million listeners ultimately heard it. The question is, is Google up to its old tricks again?

Google deep-sixed the podcast featuring, you know, Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, Pol Pot, and Mao – otherwise known as anyone running against a Democrat. How did they think we wouldn't notice?

David Sacks of the tech start-up podcast "All In" thought it was politically motivated because he's been checking Google's anti-Trump/pro-Kamala search results for months. He reckoned that it takes a concerted effort to bury search results for a three-hour-long interview between the country's most successful podcaster and the world's most famous man.

Why did the Trump interview on Rogan get lost in the ether on Google search results?



The All in Podcast hosts have their theories.



The cut starts with @DavidSacks pic.twitter.com/p5YIGOTMYj — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) November 5, 2024

In addition, the boo birds on the left flagged the episode for "inappropriate content." The big brains at Google reportedly put the episode on ice until they could figure out if Donald Stalin Trump had said any bad words, like maybe "COVID" or something. And then they still buried the show in the search results.

"All In" host Jason Calacanis believes the interview didn't populate on the search engine's top-line results because Rogan doesn't "monetize his searches." Plus, clips of the show outnumbered the corpus on the interview and sucked up all the oxygen in the search results.

Both Rogan and Elon Musk on Monday talked about the millions of eyeballs on the interview and the fact that they believe Google hid it. Hilariously, despite the millions of views, the Trump interview wasn't allowed to "trend" on YouTube, either.

What is it like to be the top podcaster in the universe interviewing the most famous man in the world and it's hidden in the Google search results?@realDonaldTrump and @joerogan's interview was hidden in the search results.



Why? pic.twitter.com/coEGb1OS5r — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) November 5, 2024

Google's antipathy toward Trump has been around as long as the New York billionaire turned into a Republican politician. Google admitted it hid search results on the attempts on Trump's life in Butler, Pa., and a researcher showed how its algorithm was used to move votes away from Trump in the 2016 election.

Wired reported in 2015 about Dr. Robert Epstein's research which showed that "the ranking of positive or negative stories on the screen, can have an enormous influence on the way you vote. And if the election is close enough, the effect could be profound enough to change the outcome."

You don't say.

Wired continued:

Google’s ranking algorithm for search results could accidentally steal the presidency. "We estimate, based on win margins in national elections around the world," says Robert Epstein, a psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology and one of the study’s authors, "that Google could determine the outcome of upwards of 25 percent of all national elections."

Could it be that the category-killing search engine is trying to sandbag Trump again?

