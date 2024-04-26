West Coast, Messed Coast™: The Let-Them-Heap-Hate Crowd Ruins Graduation

A karmic wave has flooded the entire West Coast, Messed Coast™. The let-them-heap-hate crowd has ruined the big graduation event at one of the West Coast, Messed Coast's™ premier universities. There are plans to jump cops at "peaceful" Hamas-friendly tent cities on another campus, but the hate doesn't stop there. And the mayor of Los Angeles has a very close encounter with one of her own policies. And Adam Schiff loses his shirt.

Advertisement

It's a dicey week on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, and your humble correspondent and news sherpa is ready to go. Let's do this thing.

Trojan horse

The children and their overlords from whatever George Soros-funded pro-Hamas NGO got this protest party started at USC have pooped in everyone else's oatmeal this week. At first, the Pally protesters were upset that the private university canceled the valedictorian's speech after she posted antisemitic social media posts. Now, their antics have succeeded in canceling the main graduation itself.

They probably don't care. A big chunk of them weren't students anyway.

The Los Angeles Times reports that an anti-Israel encampment popped up at Alumni Park, where the main graduation commencement was to be held in May. The encampment "went up before sunrise and grew by afternoon as students, some wearing kaffiyehs and holding “free Palestine” and “liberated zone” signs, banged drums and chanted."

Recommended: On Cue, Media Drops Topic of NYC Case to Pivot to Donald Trump's Courtroom Looks

Yes, about those chants. The USC brass said that some of the signs and chants were straight-up antisemitic as if the Yasser Arafat kaffiyehs weren't a dead giveaway.

Today’s events on campus included a protest action that again employed antisemitic chants including ‘there is only one solution, intifada revolution’ and ‘long live the intifada.’ These actions reflect a disturbing and quickly escalating situation nationally and on our own campus at USC.”

Advertisement

Police moved in to clear the illegal encampment on Thursday afternoon. It didn't work. Emboldened protesters responded by sending up the Voldemort dark mark on social media calling for reinforcements. The campus cops locked gates and allowed only USC personnel and students to come in.

Campus cops called in reinforcements from the LAPD. Students and other off-campus protesters who refused to move were arrested. In all, 93 arrests were made for trespassing.

The main campus graduation was subsequently canceled because of the security issue, but USC officials promised parents mucho photo opportunities.

Brainwashing immutable characteristics

In case you were wondering if these made-for-TV Pally protests were all about fairness, peace, and love, let's remember that they're calling for another holocaust, so it shouldn't surprise us that students at the University of Washington have created yet another race issue.

My radio colleague Jason Rantz reports that the pro-Hamas encampment has been postponed at my alma mater because too many white people are involved.

Rantz reports that the "Progressive Student Union" is predominantly white, so it wanted to wait to start the UW encampment, as if anyone was clamoring for it, to make "sure this encampment is a better reflection of the UW community, and having even greater unity with Muslim, Palestinian and Arab students."

Advertisement

BREAKING: Activists with the UW Progressive Student Union said they're postponing the “UW Palestine encampment” because there were too many white students involved. The group received criticism for not including Muslim and Arab students in the organizing.https://t.co/Do5KBLbFM2 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 25, 2024

Rantz also reported that protesters have conspired to jump cops if or when they make arrests because they outnumber the cops. They're advertising for people willing to make the "s**t hit the fan" against cops in their Telegram messages.

Berkeley

Ever wonder why, when referring to sports teams, they're always Cal Berkeley or the Golden Bears, but when referring to protests, law schools, and general anti-social behavior the school is referred to only as Berkeley?

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™: Google Fires Its Pro-Hamas Miscreants

Anyway, the students there have their own stinky encampment too.

Antisemitism has been a problem on university campuses for years but has been especially prevalent since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. Last month, I wrote about an antisemitic riot on UC Berkeley’s campus, and prior to that about Harvard University and University of… pic.twitter.com/s3JpX1hZsN — American Legislative Exchange Council (@ALEC_states) April 23, 2024

Advertisement

Remember these were the same students who crashed a dinner at the home of the Jewish law school dean, Erwin Chemerinsky, to intimidate him and his wife. It worked.

“Jewish UC Berkeley professor Erwin Chemerinsky and his wife, professor Catherine Fisk, got into a heated argument with a pro-Palestinian protester during a dinner at their home” @latimes - if you want to see what social terrorists the pro Hamas protesters have become around the… pic.twitter.com/D5rDBWmPsd — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) April 19, 2024

The school that produces environmental activists, Cal Poly Humbolt, shut down its encampment when administrators didn't think too highly of the ad building being overrun with the Hitler fans.

Man bites dog

The producer of Antifa, enviro Nazis, and all manner of leftist extremists, the University of Oregon, shockingly, has no encampment.

That's it. That's the story.

Karen B-ass

The mayor of Los Angeles was victimized by her own policies when a home invasion robber broke into her home. She wasn't hurt. The cops swarmed the house and brought in air support. You know, like they do for every Angelino. The perp will have to go to prison. Again.

The San Jose mayor and his security detail were assaulted by a free-range nutter on live TV.

Lying Congressman Adam Schiff's parked car was smashed into while on a senate campaign trip to San Francisco. The perps stole his suit.

Advertisement

🚨 Holy schitt. Rep. Adam Schiff was just robbed in SF, forcing him to show up at a meeting with no suit…



Yesterday, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan's security detail was attacked on live TV.



On Saturday, LA Mayor Karen Bass was burglarized by a career criminal.



Karma is finally… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 26, 2024

The entire West Coast, Messed Coast™ is awash in karmic waters.

Glub, glub.