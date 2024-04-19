West Coast, Messed Coast™: Google Fires Its Pro-Hamas Miscreants

Ah, bucolic Sunnyvale, Calif., with its cow pastures, garages filled with engineers changing the world, and entitled employees. However, Sunnyvale, tucked between Santa Clara and Mountain View, is no longer bucolic but is still full of entitled brats—and Google.

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where we have several stories today to bring you up to speed on the state of the left on this Messed Coast™: Oregon cheers a boy beating all the girls at a track meet, and high schools in Washington are helping the children to become Hitler Youth. It's a full West Coast, Messed Coast™ report where civility and common sense have been tossed out waaay over the transom, so let's get to it.

No, kids, there are two O's in Google, and they're not yours

The entitled children of the left who insist on setting their own office hours, hate meritocracy, and require fresh certified organic vegetables, culturally appropriate artisanal halal fake meat, and vegan ice cream on demand at the "campus" restaurant, ordered their boss this week to kill part of the business. Sadly for the wild-eyed, entitled employees, it didn't go well for them.

The day after the miscreants blocked critical American infrastructure, including an Oakland Interstate and the Golden Gate Bridge, Google employees hatched a different plan. They staged sit-ins at the boss' offices in both Sunnyvale and New York City, demanding that Google cancel cloud services for the Israeli Defense Ministry. They also vowed not to leave until "Google stops powering the genocide in Gaza" or they were arrested.

Apparently, storming Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's office isn't like taking over the dean's office near the quad, maaaan. After demanding that Google accede to their demands and cut off the cloud service to America's best ally in the Middle East or else, Google called the cops.

Whoa, didn't see that one coming.

When it was all done, 28 people had officially become former Google employees for defacing the offices and intentionally getting in the way of "Googlers" doing their jobs.

They bravely livestreamed their arrests. Notice their highly produced signs and merch.

BREAKING— @google also orders for arrest of of its own workers in SUNNYVALE who sat in for 10 hours at @googlecloud CEO @thomasortk’s personal office, demanding google cut Project Nimbus, the company’s $1.2 billion contract with Israel.



arrests were caught on our livestream pic.twitter.com/pgLe4gkybY — No Tech For Apartheid (@NoTechApartheid) April 17, 2024





When you're done cheering these surprising arrests and firings, consider these sobering points. In 2018, Google acceded to employee demands and killed a Pentagon program called Project Maven. The company promised employees it would not help the U.S. military with artificial intelligence.

There are also hacktivist groups who purposely embed themselves into large corporations to monkey-wrench for the left and cause trouble for civil society. This is just another such reminder.

Springtime for Pro-Hamas Miscreants

On tax day, the miscreants took over a myriad of critical infrastructure around the globe and in many places in the U.S. Among the targets was the Golden Gate Bridge, where chaos, anger, and fear gripped the people stuck on the span with these crazy people calling for the end of the Jewish state.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — In Court With 'Orenthal the Bus-Driving Murderer'

What were they capable of doing? What would they do?

Time is long past to stop tolerating this https://t.co/zFmZLZEYpH — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 15, 2024

Then we found out that the Democrat Party was washing the money being used to bail out these agent provocateurs who belong to a George Soros-funded organization. They were organized, well-funded, and given the imprimatur of the Democrat Party.

Whose side are they on?

Insert creepy Hitler Youth quote here

Your West Coast, Messed Coast™ correspondent has come across a media story depicting the group Moms for Liberty as sort of Hitler-y for using a quote to demonstrate what wild-eyed ideas the left is inculcating in our children. Good grief. Hence, the headline above.

A Seattle area (where else?) high school was the scene of the pro-Hamas crowd that, let us be clear, calls for the destruction of Israel and the Jews who reside there. They are organizing a demonstration against Israel next week.

Oh nothing. Just a local high school organizing a hate rally — remember: “do not engage with Zionists.” pic.twitter.com/IzjwNQwSlD — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 18, 2024

They're planning a school walkout next Tuesday in which they admonish their fellow students not to speak to "zionists," wear masks "to protect your identity," and keep operation security of their plans.

The same students walked out of class over guns earlier in the month.

I know! Why don't these layabouts hold demonstrations on their own time on the weekends or after school?

Mommy, whatever happened to...girls?

I'm sure there's a Hitler tie-in I could make here about how children are being experimented on by doctors and school personnel pretending that boys are girls and girls are boys, but it's so obvious I decided to let you make the connection, and we'll just move on to this ridiculousness out of Oregon (of course).

Sherwood, Ore., used to be a pastoral exurb of Portland. It was a different world and not just because there's a federal prison there.

But last weekend, it became all too clear that the woke in Oregon are ruining things. A boy from a Portland area school was allowed to run in the "Women's Varsity 200 Meters" race at the Sherwood Need for Speed Classic. Aaydan Gallagher was bested by one girl from a Portland area high school but laid waste to all the other biological females in his race, the closest of whom was five seconds behind him. Senator Ted Cruz and former athlete Riley Gaines both commented on the event.

Advertisement

Related: No Wonder Gavin Newsom Didn't Want an Audit to Track $24 Billion in Homeless Spending

Now, female (you know, the XX crowd) Republican lawmakers in the state legislature have called on the Oregon School Activities Association to knock it off and change back its hackneyed rules and, for God's sake, save women's sports for women only. Of course, they're being dismissed as bigots by the LGBT community and Democrats, but they're right, and they should keep fighting.

Captives

After ruining San Francisco by not enforcing laws and watching the lawless rip off businesses with abandon, stores, pharmacies, beer halls, and grocery outlets are leaving in droves. I've mentioned this phenomenon endlessly in the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report.

Now, a San Francisco supervisor is calling for a fix. And all you free-marketeers, take note.

Supervisor Dean Preston wants all stores thinking of getting out to give the city six months' notice and be subject to lawsuits for failure to get approval to abandon this dystopia.

Preston said in a statement "Our communities need notice, an opportunity to be heard, and a transition plan when major neighborhood grocery stores plan to shut their doors. Meeting the food security needs of our seniors and families cannot be left to unilateral backroom decisions by massive corporate entities."

What was that Ronald Reagan quote again?

Government's view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it.

And if it wants to move, sue it.

Until next time, make your kids work, tell them the truth, keep them busy and off social media, and tell them squarely that they're going to have to earn everything that comes to them. If you don't, no one else will.