Well, Well, Well, Look Who Bailed Out 'Death to America' Road- Blockers

This week millions of Americans were held hostage by pro-terrorist protesters blocking critical infrastructure in major cities across the country. Americans were prevented from getting to and from airports, crossing bridges, and picking up kids—their very freedom of movement was stolen by anti-Semites participating in the planned protest calling for destroying Israel and "Death to America." And one political party helped fund the effort.

This was the scene at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

NEW: Pro-Palestine protesters have blocked the Golden Gate Bridge just hours after another group shut down lanes at Chicago O'Hare airport.



The protest reportedly started in Oakland where they blocked lanes and chained themselves to barrels.



A man who got out of his car to yell at them was surrounded by masked protesters.

A man who got out of his car to yell at them was surrounded by masked protesters.

#Breaking #SanFrancisco #protest



🚨Drivers Yesterday Enraged at Peo-Palestine Protestors as they were Blocking Traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Franciscopic.twitter.com/U7z0QoAOfS — The Breaking Report (@TheBreakingRprt) April 16, 2024

Travelers were forced to walk to Chicago O'Hare Airport when protesters blocked the road.

🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥



Protest!



CHICAGO - Pro-Palestine protesters blocked traffic to O'Hare Airport on Interstate 190 Monday morning, causing some anxious travelers to walk to the terminals.

Delays begin at Addison Street on the outbound

➡️Kennedy Expressway. ⬅️… pic.twitter.com/0Egk7qfSMF — Susan Wood (@susieq1007) April 15, 2024

These scenes were replicated on the Brooklyn Bridge, the Port of Miami, Interstate 880 in Oakland, and in mostly Western cities around the world, including Lyon and Belfast.

Protesters wore keffiyeh cloths, carried Hamas and Hezbollah flags, and shouted "Death to Israel" and "Death to America."

Protestor calling "Death to America."



This is domestic terrorism. pic.twitter.com/NIJGY9YIYC — Shai Davidai (@ShaiDavidai) April 15, 2024

Picking up the tab for the bail money and free lawyers in the off-chance these little darlings of the left were arrested? Democrats. Democrats naturally have an affinity with these leftist groups since they now are these leftist groups, but the connection goes much deeper. Now Democrats are funding them.





The pre-planned "A15" (April 15) effort—yes, we're apparently back to calling leftists "direct actions" by their month and date again—was funded by the billionaire-sponsored Tides Foundation and its granddaddy George Soros. Donations to the bail fund were washed through ActBlue, the Democrat Party's fundraising apparatus. Democrats get a percentage of the money for processing these Death to America protest payments.

Biden Unveils Official Campaign Slogan 'Death To America' https://t.co/IZYPdRPvmf pic.twitter.com/ilgfRMY8lZ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 17, 2024

The A15 group was recently stood up for these Death to America, Death to Israel demonstrations and is part of the "Community Justice Exchange," which is funded by the Tides Center funded in part by Soros.

Recently, the Tides Center began directing more attention to anti-Israel efforts with its Adalah Justice Project USA to "shift American attitudes and policy concerning Israel/ Palestine towards a human rights approach that guarantees historic justice and equality for Palestinians."

"𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐇 𝐓𝐎 𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐀" 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐒 𝐖𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐁𝐘 𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐎𝐂𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐒 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐏𝐀𝐈𝐃 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐎𝐂𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐂 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐘... #𝐀𝟏𝟓

The Washington Free Beacon first reported on the bail-raising scheme and noted that "The Tides Center, for example, fiscally sponsors the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, which last year organized a 'direct action' protest that attempted to block a U.S. military ship bound for Israel from leaving a port in Washington."

Vandals using red spray paint tagged "free Gaza" and "funders of genocide" at protests and on the walls of banks. Red dye was put in a Lyon, France, fountain, vandalizing antiquities with signs of the left's latest fad of the moment.

The rules of the Soros-connected A15 group read like Antifa marching orders:

We will act in solidarity with each other in the face of attacks from the media, politicians and the police and the Zionist project.



If one city faces police repression, other cities will extend or expand their blockades or initiate other actions in response if able to the best of their abilities and capacity





We will not attack each other or each other’s actions on social media or to the press.

We will hold a post-action debrief so that we can raise principled critiques among ourselves in a constructive manner rather than publicly.

We will keep each other safe by not talking to the police, not coordinating with the police, and not talking to them about our actions or our fellow organizers.

And the Democrats are helping them.

Whose side are they on, anyway?