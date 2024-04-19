The Jury Is Set in Trump NYC Case. 'Good Luck,' Departing Juror Tells Judge

The Donald Trump trial took a pause on Friday when a man set himself on fire near the courthouse over a cryptocurrency beef. After the police and medical personnel rushed to the scene, the trial resumed and a jury was seated to begin the case in earnest on Monday. In the words of a dismissed juror to the judge, "Good luck."

These omens notwithstanding, five more alternate jurors were selected to be the hanging jury-in-waiting for Donald Trump. Don't call us cynical. We're realists. A whopping 87% of Manhattanites didn't vote for Trump in the 2020 election. This is his jury pool. How do you think the Soros prosecutor can get away with this claptrap trial in this neighborhood?

After an oncology nurse was outed by her friends as a juror and she wanted off, the judge ordered the media to hide even more information about the jurors, such as specific kinds of jobs and such.

The five alternates who were ultimately selected Friday include an unemployed married woman who’s into art and described herself as not political, an audio professional, a contract specialist, a clothing company executive and a construction company project manager. It took four days of jury selection to find the 18 jurors.

Those not selected were a woman who'd spent time in prison on drug charges. She cried during a chat with the judge and apologized for her tears. She was dismissed and, as she turned to go, said to the judge, "Good luck!"

A man who thought Donald Trump was "usually awesome" was not selected.

A woman "disclosed that her father is lifelong friends with Trump ally turned critic Chris Christie," and when asked a question by prosecutors, dissolved into tears saying, "I thought I could do this...I wouldn’t want someone who feels this way to judge my case." She was given the old silver sombrero and shown the door.

A man who did get-out-the-vote work for Hillary Clinton was considered for the jury. Trump's attorneys asked him about his 2020 Facebook post calling the former president "the devil and a sociopath," and surprisingly, he wasn't selected.

There are activists who have gotten on the main jury, however, as Matt points out an especially egregious pick.

The woman is an employee of the city's Department of Education who lives on the Upper West Side. “It reminded me of the 7 o’clock cheer for the healthcare workers (during the COVID pandemic), which we did for a very long time out on the fire escape, and it was just a New York City celebratory moment,” she explained to the court. The woman had another social media post that drew concerns from Trump’s legal team, yet the woman insisted she could put aside her biases, and Judge Merchan refused to remove her from the jury pool. “The juror came in, she was confronted with both of these [posts], and she provided what I believe were reasonable explanations of both,” he explained.

Opening statements get underway on Monday.

Good luck.

