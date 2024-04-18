The Jury Is Nearly Set for Trump's NYC Trial. Let the Rigging Begin.

The fondest wish of Judge Juan Merchan is coming true. By the end of Friday, he should have the jury that will meet his deadline and begin hearing testimony on Monday in the bookkeeping trial of former President Donald Trump.

But will the trial be fair? That's not a serious question. This is a case that never should have been brought, so this entire production is pro forma. We already know the final act of this play. It is a fait accompli. On the off chance that justice is done, this Trump trial would become the biggest man-bites-dog story ever.

From the weird charges to the actors involved to the jury selection questionnaire to the gag order, the judge's donations, and his daughter raking in $100 million on this trial for her Democrat clients, this entire process has been suspiciously run. If someone in your family were subjected to this kind of bizarro proceeding you'd be outside with a picket sign and a petition to recall the judge. So, of course, this trial hasn't been fair from the jump. I feel certain that this case wouldn't have been brought if Donald Trump wasn't running for president.

Let's find out from the pool reporters watching the moment-by-moment moves of this non-televised trial about who's on the rest of the jury panel. I told you about the first bunch on Wednesday. Then we found out Thursday that two of the jurors had already been already dismissed. Whoo whee, it's a barn burner.

Now this panel will find Donald Trump guilty of stealing the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton by paying his attorney in 2017. They're counting on this jury not to understand math. Anyway, this bookkeeping element of the case, which occurred after the election, is the heart of District Attorney Alvin Bragg's theory of the case.

Trump overpaid his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to allegedly cover the cost of paying out a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with people who came forward to allegedly extort Trump after he became a candidate for president. Again, the payments were made in 2017. NDAs are legal. Now, Donald Trump is no saint, but what he did had never been a felony before, which is yet another reason why this trial is a high-wire goat rodeo.

Here's the pool report on the remaining jurors to fill out the 7-2+7=12 panel so far selected.

Replacement Juror #2 is a male investment banker and gets his news from social media.

“Except for following Michael Cohen on Twitter, I don’t follow any anti-Trump organizations,” he said of this case's number one witness against Trump and who is not subject to a gag order, unlike Trump. “While I do not have any firmly held opinions or strong beliefs, I do follow the news,” he said to the court according to the Epoch Times.

Replacement Juror #4 is "a man who has lived in the West Village for 15 years, originally from California, and works as a security engineer," whatever that is.

And the rest selected to fill out the remaining five spots to arrive at the full 12-person jury are described like this:

Juror 8 is a man who has lived on the Upper East Side since the 1980s and is a retired wealth manager who still consults with some clients. Juror 9 is a woman who grew up in New Jersey and now lives on the Upper East Side. She said she doesn't watch the news or follow it too closely, but gets the New York Times and CNN morning newsletters. Juror 10 is a man from Ohio who moved to New York six years ago and works for an eyewear company. Juror 11 is a woman who lives in Upper Manhattan and works as a product development manager. She said she mainly follows industry-specific news. Juror 12 is a woman who lives on the Upper East Side and moved to New York two and a half years ago. She works as a physical therapist and gets her news from New York Times, USA Today, and CNN.

The next six jurors will be the alternates. New York has the weirdest system ever. More on that later.

After the main 12 jurors were selected, Trump left the courthouse and probably blew his gag order. TRUMP: "The whole world is watching this hoax. You got a D.A. that's out of control, you have a judge that's highly conflicted...You have the leading candidate--leading Crooked Joe Biden by a lot--he's the one that should be on trial. He's a crook."pic.twitter.com/zXiRZXCWXk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 18, 2024

Trump supporter, former Supreme Court clerk, Senate Judiciary attorney, and Article III founder Mike Davis assessed the situation so far.

"Judge Juan Merchan is conducting a clearly rigged jury selection process and ensuring President Trump will not receive a fair trial by allowing left-wing activists to be seated on his jury," he told Newsmax. "There is little doubt this biased New York jury will absolutely find Trump guilty for these non-felonies, and partisan operative Judge Merchan will convict him."

He said part of the reason for his mistrust was that "asking jurors [on the questionnaire] if they're anti-Trump when they need to be asked if they're pro-Biden" doesn't get to whether or not a person is biased.

It's not like hasn't seen this before. "This is what happened with one of the jury foremen in one of the prior Trump cases with another Trump defendant." He continued, "Juan Merchan should have asked a fair question, like did you post any pro-Biden things on your social media?"

One alternate juror has been picked and five others will be selected tomorrow. So this jury selection of a former president is going at light speed. Maybe it's better this way. Maybe Trump can file his appeal and get that ball rolling before the November 5 election.

Still, he'll be a convicted felon running for office, so the left will have achieved their goal. Davis says they don't care if he wins on appeal, they just want him to be a "felon" on these misdemeanor charges on Election Day.

