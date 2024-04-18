Jurors Are Dropping Like Flies in Trump NYC Case

Well, that was fast. Juror #2, the oncology nurse who lived on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, was dismissed from the jury in former President Donald Trump's bookkeeping case when the trial resumed on Thursday. Then, soon thereafter, prosecutors booted another juror from the case.

Both jurors were just named to the jury on Tuesday in the Manhattan trial. The nurse told the judge that friends and family figured out she was on the case. And prosecutors had questions about "the background" of another man, an immigrant, who found Trump "fascinating."

Here's what I wrote about the jurors after they were initially selected:

Juror #2 is considered by some court watchers to be a problem for Trump. She's a born and raised New Yorker, lives on the Upper East Side, and works as an oncology nurse. She claims, "I don't really have" an opinion on Trump but told the court she will do her "civil duty" to be on the jury. She told the court that "he will be treated as anyone else can be treated and no one is above the law." This masters-holding individual does not understand that she's being interviewed for a jury gig because Trump is not being treated equally. Oy. Juror #2's live-in boyfriend works on Wall Street. She has no kids but loves spending time with "family and friends" and walking her dog. She reads the New York Times and Google, so her idea of Trump is that of a Russian spy with horns. Has the New York Times ever apologized for Hillary's fake Russia scandal that her friends in the CIA initiated, and the FBI, DOJ, and White House carried out for her in the 2016 election? Her jury number is B280. Juror #4 channeled his inner E. Jean Carroll has pronounced Trump “fascinating and mysterious." He said that Trump "walks into a room and he sets people off one way or another. I find that really interesting. Really, this one guy can do all of this. Wow, that’s what I think.” Gag me. He's juror B89.

The reason for Juror #4's dismissal wasn't specified, but the immigrant who thinks Trump is interesting was booted "after prosecutors raised concerns about his background."

Later we found out that Juror #4 strolled into court shortly before noon—three hours late. The Washington Post reported that "Prosecutors flagged him as a concern because someone with his name was arrested in the 1990s for tearing down right-wing posters and is married to a woman who entered a deferred prosecution agreement over corruption charges."

Juror #4 apparently had not told the court in advance or on his jury questionnaire about these things.

Judge Juan Merchan says revealing the jurors' occupations has "become a problem." According to the Epoch Times, the jurors' answers to the 42-question questionnaire will be redacted.

There was also drama about the judge's gag order on the former leader of the free world. Find that update nearby.

