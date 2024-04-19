Man Who Set Himself on Fire Reportedly Left a Crazy Manifesto

The man who set himself on fire outside the courthouse where Trump is being tried is reportedly named Max Azzarello and he is believed to have left a rambling manifesto on Substack.

🚨GRAPHIC VIDEO:



Man sets himself on fire outside the courthouse at the Trump Trial in NYC

pic.twitter.com/TvzLNyUDJM — AJ Huber (@Huberton) April 19, 2024

The statement is full of finance and bank-related conspiracy theories. It also references actor Rob Loew, former President Bill Clinton, and "The Simpsons."

It opens with, "My name is Max Azzarello, and I am an investigative researcher who has set himself on fire outside of the Trump trial in Manhattan."

Here are a few excerpts from the manifesto, which Azzarello declares is an "act of revolution."

To my friends and family, witnesses and first responders, I deeply apologize for inflicting this pain upon you. But I assure you it is a drop in the bucket compared to what our government intends to inflict.

Because these words are true, this is an act of revolution.

Last March, a billionaire named Peter Thiel started a bank run on Silicon Valley Bank. I knew enough about Thiel that I found this incredibly suspicious: My hunch was that this was intentional, though I couldn’t fathom why. I began investigating online, and quickly found cryptocurrency’s fingerprints all over it. The bank run occurred just days after Silvergate Bank – which catered almost exclusively to crypto companies – collapsed. Meanwhile, several crypto cheerleaders were all over financial media warning of a regional banking crisis, and nobody in media was addressing the clear crypto connections.

Azzarello then goes into detail describing what he calls a Ponzi scheme taking place.

Cryptocurrency is our first planetary multi-trillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. It was expressly created for this purpose by a laundry list of rich and powerful people out of Stanford/Silicon Valley and Harvard/Facebook.

The March 2023 bank failures were all intentional : the banks were used to move out stolen Ponzi money. This signals that they’re no longer dumping cash in to keep the cryptocurrency Ponzi afloat, and that it will soon go insolvent, as all Ponzis must.

When the Ponzi scheme goes insolvent, it will take down half the stock market with it: The perpetrators used their major companies to pipe into the blockchain so they could funnel money out from the crypto exchanges. This includes Google, Tesla, Apple, PayPal, Facebook, Disney, Walmart, Target, InBev, Zoom, and countless others.

The author's rant then focuses on actor Rob Lowe and a sex scandal from decades ago.

Notably, actor Rob Lowe, who was supporting Dukakis, was victim of a teen sex blackmail operation at the DNC that year. Since we know Clinton is a close associate with teen sex blackmail artist Jeffrey Epstein, we can suddenly make perfect sense of the nonsensical speech by applying this lens: Bill Clinton is a cocky mob boss who blackmailed Mike Dukakis because Dukakis thought his job was to help the public. He teases out the future public revelation that Kitty Dukakis drank rubbing alcohol, and offers a strange anecdote about the crack epidemic that reveals he is an exceedingly proud drug runner.

The rambling document even goes after the TV cartoon "The Simpsons."

One of the key findings of this research is that Harvard University is one of the largest organized crime fronts in history, which is how they churn out billionaires – it’s a major hub of this sprawling criminal network. As it turns out, dozens of the writers of The Simpsons went to Harvard. So I asked myself the question: If The Simpsons served the interests of organized crime, how would it do so?

The Substack manifesto goes in every direction imaginable and closes with the author stating that he can't prove what he is stating because the government purloined his computer.

You can read the entire thing HERE.



