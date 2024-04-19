BREAKING: Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump Court House

Kevin Downey Jr. | 2:00 PM on April 19, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

A man set himself on fire Friday outside the courthouse where Donald Trump is facing bogus charges related to hush money payments to "adult" film actress Stormy Daniels.

CNN reporters were on the scene and caught the carnage on tape. CNN's Laura Coates also mentioned an active shooter.

GRAPHIC WARNING:

Local radio news station WOR broke into their regularly scheduled program and announced that a man had immolated himself at roughly the same time the entire jury and alternates had been selected.

Fox News's Eric Shawn was also on the scene: 

Spencer Brown, at our sister site, Townhall, reported

Shawn said in a subsequent report that the man was in a "protest area" when he set himself on fire. After speaking with other witnesses, he said that the man was walking toward an area where a group of Trump supporters were gathered and started throwing colorful pieces of paper in the air which grabbed attention from onlookers. After tossing the papers, the man then doused himself with a flammable liquid, presumably gasoline, and lit himself on fire.

Other fires allegedly broke out near the man. 

Details are scarce and conflicting. Most reports state the person is a man, but other media outlets are unsure.

An MSNBC reporter allegedly stated the person could move his limbs as EMTs placed him into an ambulance.

It is unknown if the immolation is related to the Trump case.

This story will be updated as more information is uncovered.

Kevin Downey Jr.

