West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Where You're Against the Law

It's been another rip-snorter, as my mom used to say on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, where in Oregon, we find out that being a Republican is increasingly against the law.

It's not hard to feel that way after learning that Tennessee pro-lifers who prayed and sang at an abortion clinic may go to federal prison for potentially eleven years for "blocking access" to said clinic. And now the very act of standing up for Republican principles in Oregon is in the crosshairs.

No excuse for you

This week, the Oregon Supreme Court affirmed unanimously that ten Republicans could be banned from running for office again after they ding-dong ditched the legislature for six weeks under the terms of Measure 113, overwhelmingly passed by voters in 2022. Democrats used their vast union and governmental resources to push the measure to cut Republicans off at the pass in the next session. Matt wrote about it when the story broke.

In the past, Democrats and Republicans have ditched the session to stop legislation, sometimes hiding out at resorts or out of the state to be out of reach of state troopers sent to compel them to come back. But Measure 113's escape hatch was "excused absences," and, you'll never believe this: Democrats wouldn't grant the Republicans that. The game was afoot.

In the 2023 session, Republicans performed a public service, preventing a quorum to block oppressive gun legislation, making underage abortion and transgender surgeries easier to get, and demanding that Democrats make their legislation more understandable, as required by law. Now-ousted Republican Leader Tim Knopp said at the time, "When the majority of bill summaries written demand a post-graduate degree to understand what the bills do, we disenfranchise Oregonians across the state and violate the law in the process." Eventually, the Republicans came back and worked with Democrats to make the bills less insane. And then the Democrats dropped the hammer.

Oregon Republicans are in the minority. Only one Republican has won statewide office since mail-in balloting began in Oregon in 1987. That's the feature, not a bug of the universal mail-in balloting game.

The only thing "supreme" about Oregon's elected high court is that members are overwhelmingly appointed by their friends at the governor's office when another member miraculously decides to retire before the next election. Rinse, repeat.

Democrats, unions, the ACLU, and the usual suspects all argued in favor of not letting voters decide whom they want to represent them.

Oregon Democrats are so inbred that this generation of Antifa commies reveal a Hapsburg Jaw when you remove their masks.

Catch-and-release vandals

Taggers from all over the country have descended on Los Angeles, where they have vandalized with their crappy "art" 30 floors of a 53-story condo project in downtown LA. The billion-dollar construction site has sat idle since China unleashed its bioweapon in 2019 and subsequent financial downturns. Ironically, the "Beijing-based developer lacked the funds to complete it," according to KTLA.

The three-building "Oceanwide" condo complex was to be a community showcase with fancy homes, a mall, and public spaces. Now, all three buildings have been blighted with the dumb tags of these fake artists. Sometimes, graffiti can look decent. These tags suck.

The LAPD reportedly has gotten involved and it looks as if the property manager is the only one in trouble. They must clean it up and better secure the abandoned project. The LAPD has arrested multiple vandals, and then, because this is California, they released them.

That which is rewarded is repeated.

Gavin discovers there's gambling at Rick's

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, just discovered that California's unequal laws mean that thugs and thieves can steal $950 worth of merchandise without a problem, and only the scrupulous get stuck paying.

I wrote about it, and you've got to see Newsom in action to believe it. Don't miss Governor Hair Gel's most clueless moment to date.

Hey Gavin, over here!

Recently, Lincoln brought to our readers the story of how iconic California-based In-N-Out Burger is getting the hell out of Oakland due to crime.

And now health care behemoth Kaiser has told its Oakland employees to stay on campus, eat in, and for heaven's sake, don't go outside!

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan noticed. "Crime is so bad in Democrat-run Oakland that businesses are telling workers to stay inside... How is this happening in America?

Crime is so bad in Democrat-run Oakland that businesses are telling workers to stay inside and avoid eating out during their lunch breaks.



How is this happening in America? https://t.co/0q62QaXbwM — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 31, 2024

We know how: Democrats.

Portland's hugs and drugs program

Meanwhile, in Portland, Oregon's consequence-free drug law, Measure 110, passed by high voters or something is causing problems on the streets. Normal people are howling, and even CNN is noticing.

Shot. Chaser. #PDX style.

HT David Cavazos pic.twitter.com/L7ZXH19JE3 — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) February 2, 2024

George Soros runs Portland

The normies are now getting serious about ousting the layabout George Soros district attorney Mike Schmidt.

You'll remember him. He's the one who refused to file charges against most Antifa rioters, vandals, looters, and arsonists that the Summer of Love 2020 triggered to help Democrats in the 2020 election.

Yeah, we noticed.

Seattle's Jewel in what's left of the Emerald City

Fox's Jewelry will take its last bow in the Emerald City. The iconic jewelry store is where generations of families have shopped for emblems of their most important life moments. The store has been around for 112 years.

The Mann family, who bought Fox's 75 years ago, is OUT. They've tried to sell the business, but Zoey Mann told the Puget Sound Business Journal, "Unfortunately, the business climate has changed dramatically in recent years, and a sale has not yet proven viable."

When far-left ideologues are in charge, they have a way of ruining businesses and the quality of life. Ever notice that?

Must be that boffo Bidenomics.

Hotel California

Don't miss my report on how California legislator Scott Wiener wants to literally slow down the rate at which Californians can flee the once Golden State. And he's doing it for your "safety."

And look nearby for my story about a new Satanic after-school program for your littles!

Please send your tips my way at [email protected]

Here's my West Coast, Messed Coast™ tip for you: Buy books you can hold in your hand, jewels you can cherish, wear, and hand down; buy a safe and load it up with cash, guns, and ammo; make sure you have food, plant a garden, and have children. It's going to be a bumpy ride.



