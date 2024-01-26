West Coast Messed Coast™: Oregon Coach Makes Bold Move to Protest Boys on Girls' Teams

Welcome West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers, where we learn that not every Oregonian is muy bueno with wokeness run amok. Indeed, the last time we rooted for anything in Oregon, it was for a bunch of Portland area high school boys who kept removing the tampon machine from the wall of their bathroom and depositing it into a toilet. We don't condone vandalism, but when you're right about basic biology, you're right.

Standing up for what's right

A coach who "stands with women" has had enough of Oregon's experiments in transgenderism. For 25-year-veteran Coach Dave Brown of Oregon's Canby High School, it was time to stand up for what's right.

This long-time coach quit his job this week when he couldn't abide boys on the girls' tennis team and announced it on Instagram so others could see what doing the right thing looks like.

[I]t was not an easy decision to make. I love coaching, and have enjoyed every moment of working with these girls. But I can no longer stand by and watch as their dreams are shattered, and their opportunities are taken from them. I can no longer stand by silently, while all the work that was put into title 9 is disregarded. I cannot support policies that put the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health of women at risk.



I stand with my wife. I stand with women. I stand for truth. Will you stand with me?

In his video, Brown spoke of his wife being a Title IX pioneer and how allowing boys into locker rooms, as happened on his team, was destroying girls' sports. His video was picked up by Libs of TikTok and went viral.





"These are not girls, they're boys playing a girls' sport," he said "I'm never gonna lie to a kid. I'm going to support my wife who was a pioneer in Title IX." His wife also quit her coaching job in protest.

"We have boys in the locker rooms watching girls" get ready for practice or a match. "How wrong is that for a girl to endure that?" He said what would have gotten men thrown in jail five or six years ago is now "acceptable in high schools and middle schools."

Brown has been the bête noire of the Marxist left before. As a school board member in Newberg, Ore., the woke mob went after him for trying to get symbols of politics out of the classroom. They tried to recall him. The woke mob lost that round.

Brown says he met Franklin Graham recently, and the evangelist asked what he personally was doing to stand up to Marxist culture. Since the student-athletes couldn't speak up at the risk of being destroyed, Brown said, "I will." He created a group Stand Tall to encourage others to stand for what's right. As they say in church, "Those who stand for nothing will fall for anything."

A man's place is in the women's prison

As our Hot Air colleague Jazz Shaw pointed out recently, Oregon's new trans equity programs include sending men who say they're women to women's prisons where the man in them can predate upon the real women in the prison. Capisce?

From Jazz:

In 2012 and 2013, a man named Steven Buchanan murdered two handymen he had hired to do some labor around his farm in Oregon. After killing them, he fed their corpses to his pigs. He was eventually discovered and arrested for the crimes. In 2015 he was convicted, with the judge telling him that he was “a cold-blooded killer” who “valued pigs more than you value human life.” Buchanan was sentenced to fifty years in prison. But then things reportedly took a turn for the strange. The killer was no longer Steven Buchanan. Instead, he was “Susan Monica,” claiming to be a transgender woman.

And now he's been sentenced to a women's prison. Good luck, ladies in orange. Pro tip: When the prison offers self-defense classes, take them.

Don't call them sex offenders

A bill winding its way through the Washington State legislature would change the name of sex perverts and put them on a state board that includes victims.

The "people who have committed a sex offense" would be on the same state board as their victims in the name of "lived experience," don't cha know?

This is at a time when the same legislature has introduced a new tranche of anti-gun measures. Just lie back and enjoy it, ladies.

Tampons in the men's bathrooms, part deux

In 2023, the California state legislature passed the Menstrual Equity Act, which was more about denying biology and virtue signaling to the woke mob than anything else. The government has spent millions of dollars to accommodate Sacramento's latest cultural dalliances, which only ever go in one political direction.

Recently, the San Diego County Administration building men's rooms were adorned with, you guessed it, tampon machines.





"Can't fix stupid" — Ron White

'In the crapper'

Sorry folks, but we're back in the bathroom again where our colleague Steven Green couldn't help himself and called his story about a public toilet fiasco on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, "More Proof That San Francisco Is in the Crapper."

San Fran's experimental poop place will set records at $2 million for a single bathroom.

All of this is going on 15 months after local officials threw themselves a party celebrating that they were going to spend nearly $2 million of other people's money on a single toilet in the charming Noe Valley neighborhood's town square where sidewalk poop isn't the problem that it is in the Tenderloin or the Mission District. You don't have to be a scientist with a fancy doctorate from Stanford in Human Poop Displacement to know that the whole thing is criminally stupid from top to, uh, bottom.

Even the New York Times raised an eyebrow at the price.

This reminds me of the good old days when in Portland the city water commissar, who ran his department like a Narco, traveled to Europe on the taxpayer dime and copied the idea of French and Italian — pissoirs!

Randy Leonard ordered a concept toilet to be built tout suite costing hundreds of thousands of dollars to design and fabricate. The city kept the intellectual property of the design and eventually sold what became known as The Portland Loo to other cities.

As a local talk host, I was against the extravagant spending. Besides, Portland had a plethora of homeless services around which had already useable bathrooms. We suggested cheaper, strategically placed porta potties, but why put those on street corners when you can spend millions in other peoples' money to conduct a civic experiment—especially when it included a trip to Europe?

The homeless loved them and used them. They were big enough to wheel their shopping carts inside and still have a little room to stretch out. And when the homeless weren't camped out, drug addicts would use them to shoot up in privacy.

Portland used to have public toilets downtown. I remember them. But they were subterranean and attracted all manner of anti-social types, if you know what I mean. They were a magnet for crime, which is one reason why they were permanently closed.

Homeless people need a place to poop. We know the streets aren't it unless you like the Plague. There's also a heavy price tag for the security and cleaning of the loos.

Good luck San Francisco.

Wiener World

It's California State Sen. Scott Wiener's World, and you're stuck living in his dystopia. The leather-wearing tyrant has introduced a measure to require all cars made or sold in California in the future to be outfitted with a "governor" that allows it to go only ten miles over the speed limit.

So not only do these people want to dictate the kind of cars you drive, the kind of fuel you're allowed to put in them, and limit where you can go due to the fraudulent Vision Zero plan, but they also want to slow the speed of people fleeing the once Golden State.

L.A. Slimes

Yes, that's one of the nasty names for the Los Angeles Times, which is in hospice care after another tranche of newsroom layoffs. But I wondered in a piece for PJ Media about whether there might be a deathbed conversion for this pamphlet for the far left. We can hope.

Gavin Watch

The Spare, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, mocked Republicans Thursday night for failing to make citizens out of the millions of people who come illegally over the border. Indeed, Governor Hair Gel is using his vast powers to entice illegal aliens to come to his state with promises of free health care, free abortions, and cut-rate trans surgeries.

The Huffington Post, which I was surprised to learn is still a thing, reports Newsom as saying that Mitch McConnell is having second thoughts on amnesty for these unknown lawbreakers.

“That he’s just completely rolling over and capitulating. Don’t even get me started with the weakness of the current speaker of the House. I mean, they don’t want a deal, period, full stop. They don’t want a deal. They don’t want to make this a quote unquote campaign win for Joe Biden,” Newsom said.

Newsom pretends that Biden's "border security" plan is "border" "security." It's just more guys to put on the border to process more illegal aliens.

Drug problem

In 2020, Oregon voters passed Measure 110 decriminalizing the possession of hard drugs in public. Like moths to a flame, drug tourists (called homeless people) came to Oregon to live their consequences-free lives.

Consequence-free for them, but not for people who live there, that is.

Crime, filthy, disease-laden encampments, fentanyl overdoses and deaths which were already bad, got worse.

Everyone knows how bad it is in Portland. My friend Laughing at Liberals shared this conversation with a visitor to Portland:

"I wish we were back in Detroit for this, it's safer there" - a client of mine on a gig in downtown Portland. Then I told him this is the cleaned up version, it was worse last year @LarsLarsonShow @VictoriaTaft @tedwheeler @PDXReal1 @SusanGriffin530 @rationalinpdx @davidmedinaofa — Laughing At Liberals (@LaughAtLibs) January 25, 2024

Oregon officials who wanted this white elephant of a law have been in serious denial ever since Measure 110 passed. But Oregon Democrats have now been embarrassed into tweaking the law. Their proposed changes, however, will do next to nothing to help the problem.

My friends over at PDX Real put their finger on it. Making people accountable for possessing drugs requires a District Attorney willing to do it. Multnomah County DA Mike "Antifa" Schmidt won't.

He needs to go, but then again, I've been saying that ever since the George Soros types bought him his job.

Elon's parting shot:

Yeah, what happened there? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2023

Bonus for West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers. This week's column exposed readers to four different languages worth 500 XP.

