West Coast, Messed Coast™ Beware the 'Experts' Edition

I bring you greetings, West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers, and here's a warning from Reddit: If you dareth speak on anything having to do with bad workmanship on Boeing planes, such as people being nearly sucked out of a flying jet because of a poorly installed bolt, you'll be banned if you mention it in the same breath with DEI. Hey, them's the rules, according to Kruiser, so don't put a toe out of line.

Advertisement

West Coast, Messed Coasters™ know more than most what it means to deal with insufferable elites. These are the we-know-better-than-you crowd who not only want you to do what they insist on but also think the way they do.

Void tour

This was on full display in Washington State this week when a public middle school teacher and her band of peripatetic partisans went to two state courts to get Donald Trump thrown off the primary ballots for millions of voters. Getting the old 25th Amendment band back together, the 14th Amendment Void Tour traveled from Western Washington's Kitsap County only to have their efforts tossed out on Tuesday and to Thurston County, where they lost on Thursday.

In a news conference after the Kitsap loss, the band leader questioned whether Trump supporters could spell his name on a ballot if they were forced to do a write-in. Before that, Frankey Ithaka asked that a Trump supporter be tossed from the presser. That didn't go so well for the reporter who tried to do just that, as you know if you read my piece about it.

Related: Who's More Arrogant, the School Teacher Trying to Erase Trump From Wash. State Ballot or This Reporter?

"Mimi," a Trump supporter who it should be noted for Frankey's sake can both spell and read, articulated the issue well to The Olympian, "This is the kind of thing that third-world countries do, they disappear the opponent...whether it’s physically disappear them or take them off a ballot.”

Advertisement

Beware bow-tied sex 'experts'

An "expert" witness before the Washington legislature told Democrats determined to empty prisons and an entire island of dangerous Level 3 offenders, the most dangerous and predatory sex offenders, that they are no more likely to re-offend than any of the "millions of other men currently living in Washington state."

THIS IS MALPRACTICE: Get a second and third opinion. 🤦🏽‍♂️👇🏽#WA https://t.co/UuKBu9Usz0 — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) January 18, 2024

R. Karl Hanson, who phoned it in from Canada, said the protocols Washington is using to put these criminals in community housing, with minimum security, would work out just fine..for other people's children.

Swimming in cash, can't pay the bills

Joe Biden's lefty ace, Gavin Newsom, is still warming up in the bullpen and waiting for the call, but until then, he is supposed to govern a little place called California. Oof, it's not going so well.

Last month, the state's Legislative Analyst's Office announced a $63 BILLION shortfall in the state's annual budget. This is due to Newsom and Democrats' profligate spending of COVID and other funds. Great news: we understand those state prisoners getting unemployment and the various Nigerian princes from around the world who were allowed to plunder this bucket of money are doing just great, thank you.

Newsom's sanctuary policies will push the state further into the red. Illegal aliens are welcome to receive "free healthcare" and are doing much better, thanks. And the "free" abortions and sex change operations Newsom signed into law last fall will worsen the ongoing deficit.

Advertisement

The progs in the legislature are even talking about imposing a wealth tax on all Gavin's friends and relatives, so mo' money, mo' money, mo' money and no budget cutting!

Gavin doesn't want to impose a wealth tax (yet) but has an even "better" idea. Tell me if you've heard this one before.

States are supposed to balance their budgets every year. They can't print money, so they must balance the budget. But not Gavin. Newsom has threatened to announce a "budget emergency" so he can rob $10 billion of the state's Rainy Day fund. Jen at RedState asks why Newsom's irresponsibility is now our emergency.

Is it raining in California, or is that just Gavin peeing on my leg?

It's raining safety glass in San Francisco

Perhaps you've heard that Baghdad by the Bay is suffering from a crime wave. Retail theft criminal enterprises have shuttered stores to plunder, but never fear criminals; there's always car prowling.

The defunded cop shop doesn't have much time to, you know, catch criminals and all. So reporters, YouTubers, and citizen sleuths are doing it for them.

Reporters can catch San Francisco car thieves, why not the cops? https://t.co/W1r0g3E9Ux — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) January 19, 2024

The San Francisco crime map is beginning to bear a striking resemblance to the poop map for all the places so-called "nonemergency" crimes have occurred. The map looks almost like an amoeba. The safest places to be in San Francisco are the zoo and Golden Gate Park, according to the police crime map.

Advertisement

Ice-Nomah Falls

In Oregon's glacier-made Columbia Gorge, the mighty Multnomah Falls is stopped stone cold by frigid temperatures this week. It was frozen solid.

A frozen Multnomah Falls, OR yesterday!



📷 Jay Shah Photography pic.twitter.com/q0MgNTX6Wz — Lori Engel (@loriengel31) January 17, 2024

That's your West Coast, Messed Coast™ report for this week. If you missed last week's edition, you'll want to read it because it tees up an entire year's worth of reportage I'll be doing.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Hunter Biden Sex, Drugs, Tax Evasion Edition

Until next time, take your crampons.