Who's More Arrogant, the School Teacher Trying to Erase Trump From Wash. State Ballot or This Reporter?

Victoria Taft | 4:38 PM on January 18, 2024
Photo by Victoria Taft

The inane effort to remove Donald Trump's name from primary ballots hit another bump in the road for Trump haters when a Washington State judge refused to remove his name from the upcoming primary ballot. The effort was led by an easily triggered middle school teacher who told supporters that she wanted to inspire her students with her noble act. In the end, it was clear that somewhere in her education, she must have cut Constitution class. Judges agreed that there was no case. 

It was the second hearing this week in Washington State. On Tuesday, the same small group of partisans was turned away when a Kitsap County judge said they filed their complaint in the wrong venue and declined to hear the case. The group's spokeswoman, Frankie Ithaka, a local middle school teacher, says she was inspired to erase Trump's name after hearing an interview with Washington's Secretary of State on the local NPR station. 

"I wouldn't have known what to do without hearing that interview," she told the Seattle Times. 

She collected a band of friends and together they decided that removing Trump's name was a noble effort to save democracy, but they had to do it quickly before the ballots went to the printer. 

Ithaka never said she was a legal genius and proved it when she articulated her winning legal strategy after Tuesday's hearing. I was there to capture her words about adhering to the Constitution.  

During the reporters' gaggle, she was asked by a reporter what the net effect would be if people could just write in Trump's name. Her response? "Good luck spelling." 

This woman teaches indoctrinates your children. 

But the "best" part of the presser was just before it started. See if you can spot me. I'll be the one yelling at the reporter from Seattle's KOMO News for trying to do this activist's dirty work by offering to kick out a Trump supporter for her. 

No, Frankie Ithaka's attempt to bigfoot me wouldn't have worked, either. I was just trying to stay professional, but this was the visceral reaction of a person who's been in this business for decades and was embarrassed for my profession. Moreover, I was disgusted by elites who think Republicans and Trump supporters are hayseeds who can't spell. Good gawd, you people need to get out more. 

The interaction went viral. It's a jump ball on who was more arrogant, the KOMO reporter or the school teacher. 

The man who was about to be booted out is known as Night Watchman on Twitter, and he thanked me for the assist.

Here's another reaction. 

I talked about the hearing and this kerfuffle with KTTH Radio's Jason Rantz. Our conversation is at the 22:30 mark.

On Thursday, in a Thurston County courtroom, Judge Mary Sue Wilson crushed Frankie and friends' hopes when she denied the eight complainants' motion to scrub Trump's name from the Washington ballot. She told these geniuses that the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was not an "insurrection" and therefore Trump was eligible to be on the ballot. 

We'll see if there's a next step, but the time to get the ballots to the printer is ticking. 

Tick Tock. 

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CONSTITUTION DONALD TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

