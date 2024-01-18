Who's More Arrogant, the School Teacher Trying to Erase Trump From Wash. State Ballot or This Reporter?

The inane effort to remove Donald Trump's name from primary ballots hit another bump in the road for Trump haters when a Washington State judge refused to remove his name from the upcoming primary ballot. The effort was led by an easily triggered middle school teacher who told supporters that she wanted to inspire her students with her noble act. In the end, it was clear that somewhere in her education, she must have cut Constitution class. Judges agreed that there was no case.

It was the second hearing this week in Washington State. On Tuesday, the same small group of partisans was turned away when a Kitsap County judge said they filed their complaint in the wrong venue and declined to hear the case. The group's spokeswoman, Frankie Ithaka, a local middle school teacher, says she was inspired to erase Trump's name after hearing an interview with Washington's Secretary of State on the local NPR station.

"I wouldn't have known what to do without hearing that interview," she told the Seattle Times.

She collected a band of friends and together they decided that removing Trump's name was a noble effort to save democracy, but they had to do it quickly before the ballots went to the printer.

Ithaka never said she was a legal genius and proved it when she articulated her winning legal strategy after Tuesday's hearing. I was there to capture her words about adhering to the Constitution.

During the reporters' gaggle, she was asked by a reporter what the net effect would be if people could just write in Trump's name. Her response? "Good luck spelling."

This woman teaches indoctrinates your children.

But the "best" part of the presser was just before it started. See if you can spot me. I'll be the one yelling at the reporter from Seattle's KOMO News for trying to do this activist's dirty work by offering to kick out a Trump supporter for her.

I'd like to know how the media got so arrogant that they could presume it was OK to kick someone out of a public courtroom because he wore a #Trump hat.



Seriously? #Washington #14A @theMRC #Kitsap pic.twitter.com/iRhQojgVme — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) January 17, 2024

No, Frankie Ithaka's attempt to bigfoot me wouldn't have worked, either. I was just trying to stay professional, but this was the visceral reaction of a person who's been in this business for decades and was embarrassed for my profession. Moreover, I was disgusted by elites who think Republicans and Trump supporters are hayseeds who can't spell. Good gawd, you people need to get out more.

The interaction went viral. It's a jump ball on who was more arrogant, the KOMO reporter or the school teacher.

The man who was about to be booted out is known as Night Watchman on Twitter, and he thanked me for the assist.

I was in disbelief and pissed when She Tried To Kick me out!! Thank You 2 For putting this out there…

And they wonder why we call them Fake News!!

I’ll be there this morning at Thurston County, let’s see if they let me in the courtroom 🇺🇸✌️‼️ — NIGHT WATCHMAN (@wastatecrime) January 18, 2024

Here's another reaction.

Praise God for independent journalists like you, Victoria. We know we can't depend on any main street media for any truth telling or unbiased reporting. — pjanssen (@bburien21) January 18, 2024

I talked about the hearing and this kerfuffle with KTTH Radio's Jason Rantz. Our conversation is at the 22:30 mark.

On Thursday, in a Thurston County courtroom, Judge Mary Sue Wilson crushed Frankie and friends' hopes when she denied the eight complainants' motion to scrub Trump's name from the Washington ballot. She told these geniuses that the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was not an "insurrection" and therefore Trump was eligible to be on the ballot.

We'll see if there's a next step, but the time to get the ballots to the printer is ticking.

Tick Tock.