What Oregon High School Boys Do to Tampon Dispenser in Their School Bathroom Reaches Legendary Status

Even students in Oregon who aren't required to learn much of anything to graduate can spot BS when they see it. And now, what these students in a Portland area suburb did to a tampon dispenser in their school bathroom has become the stuff of local — meme-able — legend.

Advertisement

The story of the tampon dispenser in a boy's bathroom at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, a Portland suburb, is circulating once again on social media. No, this is not a story of artful uses for tampons, such as for treating nosebleeds or wound treatment, but as an apparent political statement to Oregon's slaves to wokeness in the legislature.

For the frail-minded among us, it's necessary to add the biological fact that men don't menstruate and therefore don't need tampons. And it doesn't matter how you feel about it. It just is. Even the Olympian who claims that his "testicles don't make me less of a woman" would understand this.

The vandalism started last May, during the wind-down of the school year when users of the boy's bathroom took the tampon dispenser off the wall and placed it in a toilet for a maximum political statement. Not once but many times. What they did to the tampon dispenser has made them heroes. Yes, even in woke Oregon.

In May, the principal made a school-wide appeal in a letter sent to parents begging the boys to stop trashing the tampon vending machine in their bathroom because under state law it had to be there and it was costly and cumbersome to have to keep putting it back up.

In her letter to parents last May, Principal Desiree Fisher explained that under Oregon's Menstrual Dignity Act schools are required to provide female menstrual supplies to boys. She said, "Oregon's Menstrual Dignity Act – passed in 2021 as House Bill 3294 – requires schools to provide menstrual products in gender-neutral, male and female restrooms" to make them available to the more than 500,000 students in Oregon schools and universities.

Advertisement

This law was passed during the height of COVID, in 2021, which means that even at a time of fear, limited in-person lawmaking, tending to a novel pandemic, while schools were closed, Oregon Democrats felt it necessary to pass a law to make girls who want to be boys welcome in boys bathrooms. The purpose of the law they argued was so that "all menstruating students, regardless of gender, age, ability, socioeconomic status have the opportunity for safe, dignified self-care." Moreover, they flattered themselves that their new law would serve as an "antidote to the common narratives that say menstruation is something deserving of embarrassment and shame."

No, it's not. Were that the case then they would have done this years ago and offered tampons for free in the bathrooms of people who menstruate—females. This is all about the trans agenda, of course, as this policy's critics undoubtedly know.

Spelled out in Oregon's law, written undoubtedly by woke lobbyists, were the, ahem, "four pillars of menstrual dignity," which sound so ridiculous that I had to screenshot them for you.

The resurgence of the controversy over the tampon dispensers for boys is because of the WTF Portland Facebook page which just put up a meme about the tampon machines in the boy's bathrooms and was flooded with comments.

A person named "Derwin" said that it was disgraceful and that they couldn't "imagine" why people were "disturbed over an underage child's natural bodily functions." The more than one hundred responses to the Portland wokester were along these lines: "Please tell me you understand that teenage boys don't menstruate" or "Imagine being so out of touch with basic biology you put a female hygiene product in a boy's bathroom or locker room."

Advertisement

But, lest you think that Oregon is emerging completely from its case of smug, there's this guy who accuses the boys of "fragile masculinity," which we suppose is a woke contraction of "toxic masculinity" and "white fragility." What he hasn't figured out is that even men afflicted with "fragile masculinity" don't menstruate.

You're welcome.