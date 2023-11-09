Olympic Athlete: ‘My Testicles Don’t Make Me Less of a Woman’

Are leftist fantasists even capable of embarrassment anymore? Does self-respect even exist for them as a concept? As the all-out effort to force us all to pretend that men are women and women are men continues, the absurdities keep multiplying, but if you dare to notice them, you’ll risk being excoriated as a bigot and barred from all the platforms that allow for today’s public discourse with the possible but not guaranteed exception of Twitter/X. The latest game we all have to play is to pretend that South African Olympic runner Caster Semenya is a woman, which he has the b--, uh, that is, which he absolutely insists upon, despite having many male attributes.

Speaking in a rich and thickly accented baritone voice, Semenya said Tuesday: “You know, the medical terms, or what they tell me, or my testosterone, you know, being born without a uterus, being born with internal testicles — those don’t make me less a woman. It’s just differences that I was born with, and I embrace them.”

Well, that’s super, Caster, but it’s also ridiculous, which I know is a concept that is lost among today’s gender fiction-addled leftists. Now, to be sure, Caster Semenya is no ordinary man, and although he is frequently identified as a “trans athlete,” he isn’t exactly that, either. Caster Semenya is apparently one of those rare human beings who is actually sexually ambiguous; he has a condition in which “genetic males contain normal male internal structures including testes, but exhibit ambiguous or female external genitalia at birth; at puberty, they undergo partial virilization which includes development of a male gender identity even if brought up as females.”

Semenya’s birth certificate says that he is female, but testing in 2019 found that he had “circulating testosterone at the level of the male 46 XY population and not at the level of the female 46 XX population.” That gives him “a significant sporting advantage over 46 XX female athletes.” He has won two Olympic gold medals, and it is clear that he has a significant advantage over those against whom he competes.

Caster Semenya is also the father, or something, of two children with a woman who has been identified as his “lesbian lover,” Violet Raseboya. According to a 2020 article, “the couple first met in a restroom in 2007. The doping officials were escorting Semenya, and Violet thought that she was a boy. She reacted and asked the doping officials what a boy was doing in the restroom. Caster was defensive and replied that she was not a boy, and she was not lost. It took some time before they started dating.” Understandably! In July 2022, Violet “revealed they had undergone four unsuccessful insemination processes before conceiving their daughter.” Further details as to who exactly is the father of these children have not been forthcoming.

The happy couple’s private arrangements would be of no concern were it not for Caster’s high testosterone levels, which raise the question yet again of whether men who claim to be women should really be competing against real women in sporting events. Caster Semenya may have a better claim to be a woman than the usual run of trans fantasists, but he still has clear and obvious physical advantages over the women against whom he races, and as a matter of fairness to them and to preserve women’s sports in general, this sort of thing should not be allowed. Caster Semenya may not turn out to be an Olympic-grade runner if he were competing against other men, but plenty of other men aren’t, either, and this doesn’t give them a license to claim womanhood and invade women’s sports.

The case of Caster Semenya, with all his actual gender ambiguity, is a sad one. It only becomes genuinely absurd when the guardians of acceptable opinion insist that we all must pretend that nothing whatsoever is amiss here, that Caster is as feminine as Marilyn Monroe, and that anyone who suggests that he shouldn’t be racing against women is just a right-wing extremist. The totalitarian demand that we all play along with the charade won’t put any clothes on the emperor, or make Caster Semenya any more of a woman.

Women’s sports defender Riley Gaines tweeted (or X’d, or whatever) Semenya’s statement Tuesday with the comment: "Of course, this outlandish statement went totally unchallenged this morning. Semenya is not a woman with high testosterone levels. He is a male with normal testosterone levels.” It may be sad, but that doesn’t make it any less true.