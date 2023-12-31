Pro-Hamas Nazis Vow to Sack Seattle's Space Needle on New Year's Eve

Now they're coming for New Years Eve. Pro-Nazi, pro-Hamas protesters say that on New Year's Eve they'll sack Seattle's iconic Space Needle, the scene of one of the largest and most-watched New Year's Eve celebrations in the country.

Advertisement

A fireworks extravaganza and 16-minute show featuring 500 drones are planned for New Year's Eve starting at seven minutes till midnight, with other light shows throughout the late night starting on the half-hour at 10 PM. That is unless the protesters "shut it down."

The same protesters have shut down streets, highways, and the annual city Christmas tree lighting ceremony.





Now the Nazis want the Needle.





The Nazis are telling their fellow travelers that they'll occupy the Space Needle between 10 PM and 12:30 AM.

Seattle radio host Ari Hoffman discovered text messages to professional protesters that called for protesters to "SHUT IT DOWN" in solidarity with pro-Palestinian and anti-Jewish groups around the world.

Protesters surrounded the base of the Space Needle in November, not in solidarity with the Jews who were murdered, raped, tortured, and terrorized on October 7, but in solidarity with the terrorists responsible for the attacks.

Advertisement









The same chaos agents have been shutting down streets, highways, and bridges in Seattle.

A pack of six #FreePalestine cars pulled out in front of me and stopped traffic on the West Seattle Bridge. Eventually, I bumped up against one of the smaller ones and pushed it out of the way, and broke through. pic.twitter.com/3dekf9FBgy — Katy Faust (@Advo_Katy) December 30, 2023

The bad news for normals is that the Seattle Police Department is still down 375 officers, according to the chief, and the Seattle Fire Department, already on "emergency staffing mode," is asking for firefighters to take on 72-hour shifts to cover the holiday weekend shootings, drunk drivers, and Nazis at the Needle. You can "thank" the same protesters for the defunding efforts that Seattle politicians approved for creating this shortage. COVID clot shots took out emergency personnel who would not comply.

Mayhem makers don't like the competition so they eliminated a lot of it.

On Twitter/X, the planned destruction of the New Year's Eve celebration and the silence by law enforcement so far,was met with disbelief.

One wrote, "[I don't ]understand how this isn't a crime they are supporting a group ON THE NATIONAL TERRORIST WATCH LIST." The poster mentioned the lack of cops and emergency workers and then spouted, "[I'm] so tired of WA being new [C]hina."

Advertisement

Local journalist Jonathan Choe said, "THE BIG ONE: They’re trying to take over the Space Needle. Unless the Mayor and cops publicly come out and say they’re prepared to handle the pro- Hamas activists, this is just another reason to stay away from Seattle on New Year’s Eve. You’ve been warned. #Seattle"

PJ Media reached out to the Seattle Police Department spokesman and will update this story when it gets a response.

The 605-foot tower, built for the 1962 World's Fair, is privately owned. It's the only private property on the Seattle Center campus.

Thousands of people celebrate New Year's Eve at the base of the Needle and hundreds more cycle through the restaurant and bar at the top, having secured reservations months in advance. The restaurant is sold out for New Year's Eve.

Here's a look at last year's light show. Enjoy it, because this year's may be ruined by protesters.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>



