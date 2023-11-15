Joe Biden Missed His Chance to Give Chinese Dictator Xi His Victory Lap in San Francisco

San Francisco has been cleaned up! By now the world has learned that clean-up crews from the state, the city, and the feds swept away the open-air dealers, public poopers, and drug-addled layabouts in anticipation of the visit from President Xi Jinping, the Top Commie of China.

The homeless have been spirited from the worst streets of Babylon by the Bay and taken to parts unknown. But China's President Xi should have been allowed to see the squalor. And Joe Biden and Gavin Newsom missed their chance to show it off.

Gavin Newsom ruined his chance to be President when he was so desperate to show Xi Jinping a good time by rubbing it in America's face that he cares more for communism.pic.twitter.com/TQPYew4O55 — 🔥Desiree🔥 (@DesireeAmerica4) November 15, 2023

Indeed, they deprived Xi of his victory lap.

All over the country, especially along the West Coast, Messed Coast™ and in Chicago and D.C., people have invited China's Dictator for Life to come to their cities so that something will be done to clean up homeless encampments filled with drug-addled people who spend untold hours folded over like tacos from Tranq and Fentanyl.

And who can blame them? They saw how Newsom said cleaning up the streets was like cleaning up the house when company was coming. It was as if he called Merry Maids, SERVPRO division, and voila! the Code Browns were removed from the sidewalks. The chances of getting Hep A from door knobs in the Tenderloin were reduced for the first time in years. For once in a very, very long time, streets on the interactive Poop Map were clear!

The PRC flags posted along Xi's route were a nice touch and made him feel at home, but Newsom and Biden missed their chance to curry more favor with China's Top Commie. And have they ever been currying.

The CCP-connected energy business CEFC gave The Big Guy Chinese money laundered through his family according House Oversight and Accountability Committee. Joe and Jill had a key to one of the offices Hunter Biden set up with the Chinese energy concern. The Chinese set up the Penn Biden Center so Joe would have some money coming in after he left the Obama Administration. Joe kept some of his illegally purloined classified documents at the Chinese bought-and-paid-for center.

Newsom's recent trip to China was aimed at getting his curated "foreign policy" experience and glamour shots for his presidential resume.

.@GavinNewsom tours the “epic” Great Wall of China 🇨🇳.



He told me his main message is to “tear down walls” when it comes to US/China relations & work to fix things like climate change.



Here’s our story via @FOXLA & @TheIssueIsShow pic.twitter.com/WSh40f6vPM — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) October 26, 2023

Newsom was granted a short audience with the Top Commie in The Great Hall of the People to give him a campaign photo for the next presidential election.

Both Biden and Newsom heart Xi.

And so it is that they should have shown Xi the spoils of his war against the U.S. What COVID-19 didn't kill off may be finished off with his fentanyl.

Up until last week, Xi's biggest victory could be seen on the streets of San Francisco. To be sure, homelessness has been an issue in San Francisco for close to 30 years. Between dumb legal decisions, woke communists in office, and "ending homelessness in ten years" programs, the squats and encampments have proliferated. But Xi's fentanyl caused them to go supernova.

This is Fifth Generation Warfare, known as Mindwar, that the Chinese Dictator is carrying out.

Xi and his minions are responsible for creating the chemicals to make fentanyl and getting them to Mexico, where the Mexican drug cartels create fentanyl and carry it over Biden's open Southern Border to poison our young people of military age. Fentanyl killed more Americans last year than the entire Vietnam War — without a shot being fired. Well, except the drug dealers and the cartels shooting people on American streets from Denver to D.C. and from L.A. to Louisiana.

Recommended: Seattle Nazis Screech for Jewish Blood in the Streets, but, Sure, This Guy's Shirt Is the Problem

And then there's the way Xi's regime lines its pockets. According to Yahoo Finance, the cartels have used all kinds of ways to launder money.

"There has also been evidence of the utilization of cryptocurrencies by Mexican TCOs as a means by which to transfer their wealth internationally" said the DEA. Mexican drug cartels also convert wealthy Chinese nationals' Renminbi (RMB) to US dollars at a lower rate than the prevailing market rate. Chinese nationals aren't allowed to transfer their wealth outside of China, so they are willing to pay Mexican drug cartels a premium for the cartels' US dollar cash holdings in exchange for RMB payments in China. We have no idea what the Mexican drug cartels do with all that RMB and how they smuggle all that cash out of China.

Joe Biden and Gavin Newsom missed their opportunity to tip their hats to the leader who has done more to destroy America than even their dumb policies.

Take a bow, Xi.