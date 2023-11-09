It Must Be a 'Coincidence' That Nazis Picked Kristallnacht for Pro-Hamas U.S. School Protests

Thousands of American school students will answer the call of pro-Hamas Nazis to boldly and bravely cut class Thursday to protest the Jews — on the anniversary of Kristallnacht. We're sure the date is just a coincidence, considering the anti-Jewish, pro-jihadi Islamic supremacists trying to rid the world of Jews don't keep in mind dates on a calendar–except on 9/11/1683, 9/11/01, 9/11/06, 9/11/09, 9/11/12, and 12/25/09.

Kristallnacht, we used to read in school books, was the "night of broken glass," when Nazis and maybe even Hitler Youth, the memory of whom resonates today, began a pogrom to get Jews the hell out of Germany or they'd be forcibly removed from the family of man. The terror commenced after a Jewish man killed a top Nazi.

Hitler used the killing to begin his planned genocide. The socialist and leftist hero began his pogrom with Kristallnacht, an ordered reign of terror and violence against Jews. On that night, "91 Jews being killed, 30,000 arrested and sent to concentration camps and 267 synagogues burned, broken into and destroyed, according to the National WWII Museum." The holocaust was born.

The beginning of the holocaust looks a lot like today, with Hitler Youth and their brownshirt overseers. This is how it began, according to Fox News.

Vandalism and looting: The violence included widespread looting and vandalism of Jewish-owned businesses. Shops and storefronts were destroyed, with their goods and merchandise pillaged and strewn across the streets. Synagogue burnings: Many synagogues were set ablaze, including historical and revered places of worship. The fires symbolized the obliteration of Jewish religious and cultural heritage. Physical violence: Jews were subjected to brutal beatings and even murder. The streets were marred by scenes of violence, with countless Jewish families facing terror in their own homes.

It all looks so familiar.

On Thursday, helped out by the Jihad Squad, featuring Pramila Jayapal, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, and Ilhan Omar, the American Hamas, anti-Jewish movement called for the school walkout to call for the end of "genocide" against Palestinian people who have — had — their own protectorate on the beautiful Mediterranean Sea in the two-state solution of their choosing.

The so-called Palestinian Youth Movement — yes, the jihad has come to America — has called for the school walk-out to pressure Joe Biden into continuing the Islamic-supremacy campaign against Jews.

Take direct action through walk-outs, sit-ins, speak-outs, and all forms of protest directed at the Zionist institutions which fund, invest, and collaborate with Israel’s genocide and occupation of Palestinians.



They have called for a "direct action," which as we know can mean violence, to send a message to Jews and anyone who supports them. "Take direct action through walk-outs, sit-ins, speak-outs, and all forms of protest directed at the Zionist institutions which fund, invest, and collaborate with Israel’s genocide and occupation of Palestinians," they urged on Twitter.

We'll keep track of the pogrom, er protest.