Every Thanksgiving since I moved to America in 1999, I take stock of what this country gives me that my native country of France does not. This year, freedom of speech tops the list. Unaware of how rare it is, most Americans take it for granted.

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Silencing critics comes naturally to those in power, even in democracies. In Germany, police searched a retiree's home in 2024 on the suspicion that he reposted a meme calling the vice chancellor a moron. In England and Wales, police made more than 12,000 arrests in 2023 under communications laws meant to suppress everything from threatening messages to speech deemed "grossly offensive."

In France, prosecutors seek to bar the repulsive, far-left European Parliament member Rima Hassan from public office for her social media post favorably quoting a participant in a deadly 1972 terrorist attack. And this month, a French judge placed novelist Michel Houellebecq under investigation over remarks he made about Muslims during a 2022 interview.

Many statements by Europeans who now find themselves in trouble with the law have ranged from terrible to downright repugnant — things we as decent human beings shouldn't say. Yet no one should want any government to decide which words are criminal. The next set of leaders might have very different ideas about what deserves punishment and turn that power against you or me.

America was set on a different course by a long line of people who knew better. They shaped this country's legal regime and, ultimately, its culture. This Thanksgiving, I'm grateful for them.

It wasn't without struggle. The temptation to silence one's enemies was always present here too.

In 1798, seven years after the First Amendment was ratified, President John Adams signed the Alien and Sedition Acts, which made it a crime to publish "false, scandalous and malicious" writing against the federal government, Congress and the president. Fun fact: The act conspicuously left out the vice president, who at the time was Adams' main rival, Thomas Jefferson.

The law was appalling. Vermont Congressman Matthew Lyon went to jail for criticizing Adams, and his constituents reelected him while he sat in his cell. Jefferson and James Madison fought the statute, and when Jefferson became president, he pardoned those convicted under it.

In 1860, six days after a mob disrupted a Boston abolitionist meeting, Frederick Douglass answered with "A Plea for Freedom of Speech in Boston."

"Liberty is meaningless where the right to utter one's thoughts and opinions has ceased to exist," Douglass explained. "That, of all rights, is the dread of tyrants. It is the right which they first of all strike down. They know its power." Douglass knew whom censorship serves. Southern states had spent decades silencing his fellow abolitionists.

In 1919, Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, dissenting from the conviction of antiwar leafleteers, wrote that "the best test of truth is the power of the thought to get itself accepted in the competition of the market." In 1927, in his concurring opinion in the U.S. Supreme Court case Whitney v. California, Justice Louis Brandeis stated that when there is time to expose falsehood, "the remedy to be applied is more speech, not enforced silence."

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Holmes' and Brandeis' reasoning helped shape the Supreme Court's landmark 1969 ruling in Brandenburg v. Ohio, which held that the government may punish the advocacy of unlawful conduct only when it is both directed at inciting imminent lawless action and likely to produce that outcome. Courts still wrestle with where to draw that line, but the principle is clear that speech is rarely, by itself, a crime.

It's not always a pleasant business. In 1977, the American Civil Liberties Union defended the right of American Nazis to march through Skokie, Illinois, a town then home to many Holocaust survivors. ACLU lawyer David Goldberger, a Jewish man, defended his involvement with such a nasty cause by explaining that a right reserved only for people you like ultimately protects nobody. The ACLU lost many members but fortified the culture of free speech in America.

Threats to free speech are constant and bipartisan. Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg sent a 2024 letter to Congress explaining how the Biden White House spent months pressuring his company to remove COVID-19 posts it disliked from Facebook. Meanwhile, last year, after Charlie Kirk's assassination, the U.S. attorney general talked about hunting down "hate speech." The FCC chairman leaned on broadcasters until ABC pulled late-night host Jimmy Kimmel off the air for making controversial comments.

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Americans noticed. A new survey by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, whose work guides my own thinking on this, finds that barely one American in 10 fully trusts each political party to defend free speech.

This Thanksgiving, I'm grateful to Jefferson, Madison and Lyon, to Douglass, Holmes and Brandeis and to the lawyers who have thoughtfully defended people they despised. We should never take our free-speech rights for granted. Every generation has to decide again whether to keep what they were handed down.

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