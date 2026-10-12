Pakistani Christian Accused of Blasphemy, Properties Burned, Other Christians Flee

A Muslim mob in Pakistan set fire to a Christian’s house and shop on October 9 after he was accused of blasphemy. The incident forced more than 35 Christian families to subsequently flee their homes amid fears of further violence.

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The previous day, police arrested Kamran Masih, a 40-year-old Christian father of three who ran a small pharmacy in Gharial Kalan village of Punjab Province. Local Muslims had accused him of sharing a blasphemous video in WhatsApp groups, a source told the Christian Daily International-Morning Star.

“As word of Masih’s arrest spread, his family and other Christians started fleeing the village, fearing a mob attack,” the source added.

Dozens of Muslims gathered outside Masih’s shop and adjacent residence on October 9 to protest, and some set both buildings on fire, the source said.

Ejaz Alam Augustine, a Christian member of the Punjab Assembly, said he and other Christian lawmakers had remained in contact with police and district authorities throughout the day to ensure residents’ safety.

“The police’s timely action of taking Masih into custody helped in containing the situation; otherwise, things could have gone out of hand,” Augustine said.

According to Pakistan's laws, blasphemy against Islam is punishable by death or life imprisonment. Blasphemy accusations have repeatedly triggered mob violence, extrajudicial killings and prolonged detention of suspects awaiting trial.

On July 9, for instance, a violent protest erupted in Karachi, Sindh Province. Unidentified people allegedly mailed a desecrated page of the Quran to a Muslim shopkeeper, along with photographs of a Christian man and his mother.

Asif Bastian, a Karachi-based activist, said the envelope was delivered to Waleed General Store in Qazafi Colony, Baldia Town. It contained a burnt page of the Quran, photographs of 40-year-old Catholic Azeem Javaid and his mother, and an image of her national identity card.

“As news of the alleged desecration spread, several hundred Muslims, including activists from religious parties, gathered outside the street where Javaid’s home is located and began protesting,” Bastian told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “Around 10 to 15 Christian families live on that street, and they were effectively trapped inside their homes.”

Protesters threw stones at police vehicles after officers arrived, forcing an initial withdrawal, Bastian said. In an attempt to restore order, Sindh provincial government subsequently deployed paramilitary Rangers alongside additional police.

The Karachi incident came just days after more than two dozen Christian families fled their homes in Punjab Province amid fears of mob violence following blasphemy allegations against a Christian pastor living in the United States.

Joseph Nayyar, a human rights advocate based in Hafizabad, said tensions escalated in Jhulan village in Gujranwala Division on July 3 after announcements over mosque loudspeakers accused Pastor Sajeel Robin, a native of the village who now resides in the United States, of posting social media videos deemed offensive to Islam and Muhammad, the founder of Islam.

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Police from Kot Ladha station subsequently advised Christian residents to leave their homes temporarily as a precaution against possible attacks, Nayyar said.

“Most Christian families fled with only the belongings they could carry,” he said.

Police also took the pastor’s father, Robin Masih, and his maternal uncle, Shamaun Masih, into protective custody. His brother, Nabeel Robin, went into hiding to avoid arrest, Nayyar added.

Increasingly, Pakistan’s blasphemy laws are used to intimidate Christians and other religious minorities. On August 16, 2023, Christians became victims of a massive, targeted mob violence outbreak in the city of Jaranwala, Punjab. Triggered by unverified and subsequently debunked allegations of blasphemy, a heavily armed Muslim mob ransacked Christian neighborhoods, torching dozens of churches and destroying Christian homes.

The violence erupted following announcements from local mosque loudspeakers. A crowd was incited by Muslims, primarily supporters of the political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who claimed that two local Christian brothers had torn and desecrated pages of the Quran. Under Pakistan's blasphemy laws, such an accusation can swiftly ignite vigilante action.

Within hours, a mob of thousands of people, primarily youth carrying sticks, batons, and chemicals, descended upon the city's Christian neighborhood.

Between 22 and 26 churches — including the historic Salvation Army Church and St. Paul Catholic Church — were vandalized with sledgehammers and torched. Up to 100 private Christian homes were systematically looted and set on fire. The mob dragged household belongings into the streets to burn them. Bibles were burned, Christian cemeteries were vandalized, and crosses were torn down from roofs.

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Around 2,500 Christians fled their homes in a mass exodus, spending nights hiding in nearby open fields to save their lives.

However, the police faced severe criticism from residents and rights organizations for standing by and allowing the violence to continue before fully intervening.

Despite thousands of people participating in the riots, rights watchdogs like Amnesty International report a profound lack of justice and a double standard in legal proceedings. By late 2024, more than 90% of the suspects in the Jaranwala attack were still at large. None of the primary instigators have been fully convicted.

Today, while many of the visible structures have been repainted and rebuilt, the local Christian community continues to live in a state of fear, trauma, and deep distrust.

The Christian support group Open Doors ranks Pakistan eighth on its 2026 World Watch List of 50 countries where Christians face the most severe persecution. It cited systemic discrimination, mob violence, forced conversions, bonded labor, and gender-based violence, warning that weak law enforcement and widespread impunity have allowed perpetrators of anti-Christian violence to evade accountability. According to Open Doors:

Blasphemy laws make it dangerous to share one’s faith with Muslims. Even Facebook posts can be risky if the content is seen as challenging Islamic values. For example, in March 2025, a 24-year-old sweeper, Arsalan Gill, was taken into custody after returning home from work and charged with sharing blasphemous content on Facebook groups. It is dangerous for Pakistani Christians to keep Christian materials beyond their immediate personal use, as they could be suspected of evangelizing Muslims. Displaying Christian symbols or having a Christian name can trigger discrimination or vandalism of property.

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In Pakistan, a blasphemy accusation leads to jail or death. The judiciary enforces the death penalty for criticizing Islam, while mobs take the law into their own hands to kill the accused. This stance demonstrates that Pakistan remains significantly misaligned with the civilized world.

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