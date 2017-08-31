send
search
rows
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Trending

Google Issues Ultimatum to Conservative Website: Remove 'Hateful' Article or Lose Ad Revenue

By Tyler O'Neil 2017-08-31T14:00:26
chat comments

On Tuesday evening, Google sent a conservative website an ultimatum: remove one of your articles, or lose the ability to make ad revenue on your website. The website was strong-armed into removing the content, and then warned that the page was "just an example and that the same violations may exist on other pages of this website."

"Yesterday morning, we received a very bizarre letter from Google issuing us an ultimatum," Shane Trejo, media relations director of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Michigan, wrote on The Liberty Conservative. "Either we were to remove a particular article or see all of our ad revenues choked off in an instant. This is the newest method that Big Brother is using to enforce thought control."

The ultimatum came in the form of an email from Google's ad placement service AdSense. The email specifically listed an article on The Liberty Conservative's site, stating that the article violated AdSense's policies.

"As stated in our program policies, Google ads may not be placed on pages that contain content that: Threatens or advocates harm on oneself or others; Harasses, intimidates or bullies an individual or group of individuals; Incites hatred against, promotes discrimination of, or disparages an individual or group on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization," the email stated.

The email warned The Liberty Conservative that it must either remove ads from that page, or "modify or remove the violating content to meet our AdSense policies."

"Please be aware that if additional violations are accrued, ad serving may be disabled to the website listed above," the AdSense email warned. "Please be aware that the URL above is just an example and that the same violations may exist on other pages of this website or other sites that you own."

Trejo argued that the article Google specified "contained no offensive content." Rather, it "was merely distinguishing the many differences between the alt-right and literal Nazis."

The Liberty Conservative writer suggested that the article was singled out because it was written by former Liberty Conservative contributor James Allsup. Allsup was involved in the "Unite the Right" riot (which Trejo described as a "rally-turned-riot") in Charlottesville, Va. Trejo said the article was targeted because "it was authored by a man deemed to be an 'unperson' by the corporate elite."

"Due to financial constraints, we had to comply with Google's strong-arming tactics for the time being," Trejo admitted. "An independent publisher such as The Liberty Conservative needs revenue from the Google ad platform in order to survive."

[UPDATED] Daily Stormer to Disappear From the Internet After Insulting Victim of Deadly Car-Ramming in Charlottesville

https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/08/31/google-issues-ultimatum-to-conservative-website-remove-hateful-article-or-lose-ad-revenue/

Related: 2017, Culture, Free Speech, SPLC, technology

Related Products

The Western Story: The Complete Series
amazon.com
History In The News: Complete Series
amazon.com
Klavan and Whittle: Can Republicans Win Elections?
amazon.com
Popular Now
Google Issues Ultimatum to Conservative Website: Remove 'Hateful' Article or Lose Ad Revenue
comments
Justice Department Forces Christian Pastor to Testify on Islam Views
comments
Kansas City's Indian Creek Serial Murderer Nabbed After Killing 5th Victim
comments
Editor's Choice
A Man With Parkinson's Performs Sleight of Hand!
comments
Shocking Development in Imran Awan Case
comments
Tucker Tears Apart Anti-Gun Activist
comments
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 