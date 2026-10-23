Did Radical Leftist Jennifer Welch Just Call for Violence Against Vice President JD Vance?

You can always tell whom the left fears the most based on whom they attack, and how rabidly. Vice President JD Vance has long been a favorite target of leftists, but hardly their only target, in a literal sense. They shot and killed Charlie Kirk. They shot and grazed President Donald Trump as he campaigned, and in the process, they killed volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore, while wounding two other bystanders.

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Don’t forget that on June 14, 2017, a leftist whom leftist rhetoric inspired opened fire on a congressional baseball game practice, seriously wounding Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).

Isn’t it curious that the party that jumps on the gun control train every time there’s a mass shooting is the tribe that owns these seriously violent shooters? Isn’t it equally curious that the Democrats and the left are silent every weekend when minority minors and gang bangers shoot up cities such as Chicago? Oh, and did I mention the spate of mass shooters who hail from the transgender community?

Tyler Robinson, the suspected shooter in the Charlie Kirk case, is alleged to be gay and from the “furry” community.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, a man, was gender-confused when he killed five and wounded 19 in the Club Q nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 19, 2022.

Audrey Hale, a female who went by the name Aiden Hale, killed three children and three adults when she opened fire at the Covenant School in Nashville on March 27, 2023.

Robert Westman, a man who identified as female and went by "Robin," shot up Annunciation Catholic Church and School on Aug. 27, 2025 in Minneapolis. In the process, he killed two children and wounded many others during a church service.

In Pawtucket, R.I., a man named Robert Dorgan who went by the name “Roberta,” opened fire at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena, where high schoolers were playing a hockey game. His shooting was more targeted than the others, but it still underlies the risk of violence in the transgender community. He killed his ex-wife and son, along with another family member, and he wounded others before turning the gun on himself.

These were all leftists, and this is the culture of violence the left has created. Yet if you were to believe what you read and watch in the legacy media, your law-abiding neighbor, who responsibly purchased, owns, and uses his guns, is to blame for all of the decidedly leftist “gun violence” in America.

The narrative is fake, of course, but it’s not without intent. It’s designed to disarm regular Americans, so that the left will one day have greater power over them should it ever attain its goal of a one-party system of government and the tyrannical control it so badly wants.

Consider all of this when you listen to Welch’s most recent comments about Vance.

Jennifer Welch just THREATENED JD Vance. "JD Vance thinks two years from now he's going to be President of the United States... We need to keep pistols firing at all time towards this guy." She's stirring up the radicals within her base to violence. Pray for Vice President Vance. 🙏 https://t.co/EtuEjgKLqw — Radical Left Exposed (@radleftexposed) October 21, 2026

Once we break this down, you’ll see that this is more than an unhinged leftist rant. You’ll see just how strategically powerful this sort of rhetoric is. In the first portion of her comments, Welch makes sure to mention that Vance has a wife and kids with brown skin.

Now he wants to be the leader of the white supremacist party and he has an Usha and four kids problem. But what does he do? He just sits there in a roundabout way all day, every day. Demeans people with brown skin. And he thinks you’re stupid. Maybe MAGA is, I don’t know.

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In her opening comments here, Welch duplicitously labels Vance a white supremacist, in spite of the most obvious evidence to the contrary, Vance’s own wife and kids. In order to do that, Welch has to acknowledge Vance’s family, while making up a fake transformation that, she alleges, took a reasonable man and turned him into a monster.

In the process, she assigns fake negative intent to Vance, saying that he demeans people such as his wife and kids. And she totally fabricates what she thinks Vance is thinking when he appears in public. More to the point, she’s acknowledging that he’s not exactly saying racist things, but she imagines that he’s thinking them.

In spite of that psychopathic interpretation of Vance, she tries to frame herself in this situation as the voice of reason: “But the coolest thing about JD Vance is that at some point, he wasn’t this white nationalist, prostitute bigot.”

More labels. Then she points to Peter Thiel as the real bogeyman behind Vance. The power behind the throne, if you will.

I don't know what Peter Thiel did to him. I can only imagine. You can only imagine. But he came out a complete Antichrist-style sociopath. And considering that's all Peter Thiel talks about, the antichrist, when he himself acts like one and now his little protégé acts like one.

She literally tells you what she's all about here. She uses the word "imagine" twice, not realizing what a self-own it is. Everything she's accusing Vance of is purely from her own imagination, and not the facts.

The Thiel commentary is in there to preemptively counter anyone who might point out that Vance never said, thought, or did the things Welch is accusing him of. Her preemptive claim is pretty much, "If Thiel thinks or says it, just assume Vance thinks it." Again, this is psychopathic. It’s blaming Vance for things that she just imagined, and not for anything he’s said or done.

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Then she gets to the real danger in her comments:

JD Vance thinks two years from now he's going to be president of the United States, and we need to keep firing, pistols firing at all times towards this guy, because he is not fit to be a father. He's not fit to be a husband. He's not fit to be a vice president. He is a failed drag queen and a pathological liar to his core.

Those words are powerfully evil. She’s already dehumanized him based on no facts, and assigned sins to him. Once you assign such offenses to a person, human nature will take the audience automatically to the logical conclusion: not whether he should be punished, but how he should be punished, right?

Related: How the Left Builds Its Narratives Around Imaginary Problems

And so she specifically introduces the concept of telling her viewers and listeners to “keep firing, pistols firing at all times towards this guy.” Could it be any clearer? Is this just a figure of speech or a call to action? She’ll claim it’s a metaphor, but she’s been around long enough to know that somewhere in her large, deranged group of followers, someone might take her seriously.

If you think I’m reading too much into it, then consider the purpose of that next line. She tells her audience that he’s not fit to be a father, a husband, and a vice president. These are all things he already is. To say he doesn’t deserve to be who he already is is to say he doesn’t deserve to be on this earth.

In the end, she punctuates the dehumanization with more labels that give her deranged audience further excuses to hate Vance, and perhaps to wish him harm.

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As all operators such as Welch do, she’ll say we’re reading too much into this, and that we’re the ones who are overreacting to this sort of weaponized hate speech against a sitting vice president.

The truth is the only thing we're guilty of is noticing what she said and understanding it. She’s the one who said it.

We say this often at PJ Media, but we probably don’t say it enough. When leftists tell you who they are and what they want to do, believe them. And please make sure to use your vote in the next two weeks. Don’t believe anyone who says your one vote doesn’t count.

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