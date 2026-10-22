Shorter Elissa Slotkin and Susan Rice: Buy Ammo, Republicans

There are quite a number of ways that I believe President Donald Trump's nonconsecutive presidencies have been refreshing, entertaining, and often times transformational. He has given the Republican Party a blueprint for saving the Constitution from the Democrats; whether the party embraces it beyond Trump's time in office obviously remains to be seen. As I have written on many occasions, the people who have risen to prominence in the Trump 47 administration give me hope for the future.

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In my less-than-humble opinion, one of Trump's greatest accomplishments has been to force the Democrats to continually reveal who they really are. Throughout most of my many decades in politics, Democrats were masters of deception. They could convince almost anyone except hardcore right wing nutjobs like me that they were centrists, genuinely concerned about voters, or even true American patriots. To be fair, some of them were the latter back then. Not so much anymore.

I wrote what I wrote.

It was most unfortunate that this trickery worked on the vast majority of Republican politicians, including some who became president and maybe had the last name Bush. They truly believed that Democrats negotiated in good faith and desired to find common ground with the Republicans. In reality, bipartisanship to the Dems always meant throwing a few crumbs to the GOP and otherwise getting almost everything that they wanted. Yes, young Republicans out there, the GOP pols willingly went along with it.

From the moment Trump won in 2016, the Democrats have been incapable of civility. The masks that they wore so well for so many years were ripped off to reveal an entire emotionally stunted political movement that was beset with pathological anger issues. It's been a tawdry, disturbing spectacle, and the bad behavior was exacerbated when their perversion of justice lawfare attempts failed at keeping Trump from returning to office.

My default is to blame His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama for everything but, honestly, the Democrats really set upon the path to mental unwellness after the Bush vs Gore presidential election in 2000. Their lust for shredding the Constitution became overwhelming then. Obama did help the madness bloom, but they've been pretty bat you-know-what crazy for all of the 21st century.

Thanks to President Trump, the Democrats are no longer the slightest bit coy about their hatred for Republicans and their plans to render the United States of America unrecognizable should they ever gain power again. The advanced Trump Derangement Syndrome that all Democratic politicians now suffer from is manifesting itself in calls for overhauling the Constitution because the Dems can't win anything fairly. There are also repeated calls to violence from Dem leaders and — as we've recently seen from Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin — a bloodlust for the weaponization of government the next time they get the chance. Here is a refresher from a post that Matt wrote for anyone who needs it.

There is something that is important to remind everyone of anytime Slotkin is in the news. I was in Michigan for the final couple of months leading up to Election Day in 2024. The Slotkin campaign's shtick was to pitch her as a moderate. You know, the kind of moderate who Republicans could work with.

The Democrats are a hivemind, which means that there isn't much in the way of original thinking over there. Obama henchwoman Susan Rice was way ahead of Slotkin on this one, as my Twitchy colleague Just Mindy reminded readers a few days ago. Here's something she shared in that post:

With the Slotkin comments fresh in everyone's mind, it's worth revisiting what Susan Rice warned about should Democrats take power. They've been very open about what they want to do. Rice promised in February that Democrats will punish people, companies and institutions who have “taken a knee to Trump.” “It’s not going to end well for them." “If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules…they’ve got another thing coming." “There will be an accountability agenda." “This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget." So anyone that dared to be affiliated with the Trump admin will be targeted for political and legal reprisals, per Rice. They haven't hidden their plans. https://t.co/b6GHXVAbNC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 18, 2026

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Over at Townhall, my good friend Kurt Schlichter's latest column is about Slotkin, who he elegantly states is "The sour, bitter face of our enemy is the face of the chubby girl who always tried to get between you and her hot roommate — except instead of a double-bagger trying to block your shot, she’s now a Democrat trying to condemn you to serfdom." He reminds us of just how dangerous the Democrats are even though they are bumbling idiots most of the time.

I recently replied to a Morning Briefing reader's email saying that I know believe that the Balkanization of the United States is not only inevitable, but imminent. Admittedly, that feeling comes and goes, but lately it's coming more than it's going. We need to remember that the 2026 Democrats have a lot of violence in their hearts and would love nothing more than to see mostly peaceful conflagration protests breaking out all over America. We're going to see a lot of that any time they lose a national election.

If you don't live in a state where it's easy to avail yourself of your Second Amendment rights, you might want to get some property in one where you can. I had decided earlier in the week that I was going to write this column. When I saw the title of Schlichter's this morning, I knew that he'd tell readers to "Buy guns and ammunition." He and I go way back, and that is a frequent refrain from both of us. I second the motion.

And it's what I'm off to do now.

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