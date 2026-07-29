White House Streamlines the Deportation Process. Leftists Are Not Taking It Well.

Try as they might, the left and its news media propaganda arm just can’t put a halt to the Trump administration’s continued work to deport people who never should have been in America in the first place. This time, the leftist media is in a panic over a new Trump administration rule that could send “asylum seekers” directly to deportation court. As the Monopoly card says, “Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200.”

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The new rule, which went into effect July 28, allows the federal government to skip the step in the deportation process where “asylum seekers” would have the chance to go through an interview process with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to claim asylum and have its merits weighed along with the associated risks of deportation. At the very least, this step in the process slowed things down and created a huge backlog of cases, which the left so badly wants.

In order for illegal immigrants to earn asylum seeker status, they must be able to convincingly tell USCIS that they feel in danger or will be persecuted in their home country.

The USCIS officer had the power to allow the immigrant to continue to apply for asylum or reject the claim and send the applicant to immigration court for likely deportation. We all know how that played out when Democrats were in the White House. I think the policy was, “Believe all illegals.”

NEW: The Trump admin just published a new regulation allowing asylum officers at @USCIS to deny hundreds of thousands of applications without an interview, sending applicants directly to deportation proceedings.



This means many people will never get a chance to argue their case. pic.twitter.com/WsvRzkw8AH — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 27, 2026

Under the new Trump rule, illegal immigrants can be sent immediately into the immigration court and deportation system without the opportunity to make their case to the USCIS, addressing a crisis of gridlock in the federal deportation system.

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Donald Trump is fast-tracking deportations for people seeking safety in the United States — without ever giving them a hearing.



It’s cruel, it’s unjust, and it’s un-American.https://t.co/OOBtYTME4R — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) July 28, 2026

The people at Slate are catching on: “The stated reason is that there is a ‘crisis’ in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services process, which, a Trump official said, was being flooded by people exploiting a loophole. If that were really the issue, the government could beef up the corps of asylum officers and strengthen the system. It is much more likely that this is simply a way to up the pace of deportations.”

And that’s a good thing.

One of the reasons why the left hates this sort of thing is because it enables the Trump administration to send illegal immigrants packing faster.

Following their usual pattern, leftists are making noise about how the new USCIS rule was enacted without any notice and without providing a public comment period, which is sure to be the subject of litigation in a federal D.C. courtroom in the not-too-distant future. Judge James E. Boasberg is probably hanging out in his bat cave right now, ready to slide down his bat pole in his black robe, all stocked up with injunctions.

The Washington Post is reporting that almost a third of the 1.4 million USCIS backlog will go directly before Justice Department immigration judges.

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The Los Angeles Times reports that the USCIS “estimates that up 444,000 cases could be affected by the rule. A case can involve a single person or a family, so an untold number of individuals could be affected by the new policy.”

In a statement, USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said, “For far too long the asylum system has been exploited for purposes of delay and work authorization, not legitimate claims of protection… America’s asylum system exists to protect individuals who genuinely fear persecution and this rule will help ensure that resources are directed to the timely adjudication of those claims.”

The LA Times added that “In immigration court proceedings, which include prosecutors for the federal government, immigrants aren’t entitled to an attorney as in criminal proceedings. Immigration courts are not an independent system — they are housed under the Department of Justice, and judges are federal employees."

That shift announced Monday is significant because the Trump administration has fired more than 100 immigration judges and replaced them with military lawyers and former prosecutors for the Department of Homeland Security. Many of the fired judges were appointed during the Biden administration or previously worked as lawyers representing immigrants, the Times wrote.

The Miami Herald is beside itself: “The changes are yet another avenue the Trump administration is using to achieve its goal of mass deportation as it also eliminates Temporary Protected Status, a humanitarian program that has shielded Haitians, Venezuelans and other immigrants from deportations.”

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Someone needs to tell the Herald that this is exactly what we voted for.

Meanwhile, expect some left-leaning federal judge to intervene and try to slow the Trump administration down for as long as possible. Still, there is nothing in the Constitution that calls for illegal immigrants to be permitted to use the bureaucracy to delay returning to their home country indefinitely. As the Trump administration continues to win, the best advice for the left is this: Learn to cope.

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