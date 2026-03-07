Jasmine Crockett’s Likely Successor in Congress Is More Radical Than She Is

For now, the most notable thing about the Texas’s 30th Congressional District (TX-30) is that its congressional representative is Jasmine Crockett, but not for long. A completely dubious human being named James Talarico crushed Crockett in the Democrat primary for U.S. Senate, and so now Crockett is a lame duck in Congress. Her presumptive successor is a good bit older than she is, and much more steeped in anti-American shtick and substance.

On Tuesday, March 3, Frederick Haynes, who happens to have been Crockett’s church pastor, won the Democrat primary to represent Texas 30, the seat Crockett currently holds. He attracted 72.6% of the vote, according to poll data that CBS News sourced. Crockett’s term in the U.S. House will end on Jan. 3, 2027.

The Republican side of the general election ballot is still uncertain. Two candidates will compete for votes in a runoff primary election that will take place on May 26. Everett Jackson will face Sholdon Daniels, and the winner of that race will face Haynes in the fall.

Political experts seem to think Haynes is the likely winner of that contest by a mile.

Texas 30 is centered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, covering much of southern and central Dallas and extending into parts of Dallas and Tarrant counties. This includes South Dallas, downtown Dallas, Oak Cliff, Pleasant Grove, and surrounding neighborhoods. Its total population is over 770,000, and it covers a highly urban area of 355 square miles.

It’s a young district, with the average age of residents being 34 years old, while 89% of all district residents are American citizens. Whites only make up roughly 33% of the population. Black residents are the majority, with 45-50% of the district’s population. Hispanics make up 30-35% of the district’s residents.

So, members of Congress and good people of Texas, it looks as if you’re going to be stuck with a radical who goes by the full name of Dr. Rev. Frederick Haynes III, a 65-year-old activist in a collar who says things like this at the most cold time he could have said them.

In a sermon delivered October 8, 2023 Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III referred to Israel as an apartheid state



"Watch in the news the disparity between Palestinians being killed and Israelis being killed. It is totally unfair.



This country's going to stand on the side of… pic.twitter.com/tEnTVivFSK — Popstonox (@Popstonox) March 4, 2026

Looks as if Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib may have a kindred spirit in Haynes, someone who shares their antipathy for Israel and their love of the Palestinian-Hamas sympathizers.

Haynes’s resume lists roles that include pastor and civil rights advocate. He’s been the pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in the Dallas area since 1983. Over the years, he built a reputation as a sometimes controversial voice for “social justice,” “racial equality,” and community activism.

He also held a leadership role in the late Jesse Jackson’s civil rights organization called the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

More recently, in Sept. 2025, right after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Haynes delivered the obligatory “I’m anti-political violence” statement, before trashing Kirk while his body was not even cold.

Jasmine Crockett's replacement in Congress will be none other than her pastor Frederick Haynes.



The Sunday after Charlie Kirk's murder, he attacked him as a "dangerous, hate-filled white Christian" who wasn't assassinated. https://t.co/GgEhOx48Lb pic.twitter.com/u4t5pDVOrM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 4, 2026

That’s right, the next likely Congressional representative from Texas 30 described Kirk’s words as “dangerous” and “rooted in white supremacy.” And he refused to acknowledge that Kirk was assassinated, as opposed to murdered. This is a distinction that Haynes made.

While Crockett cosplayed as a low-IQ member of the hood, she is in reality someone who came from a solid middle-class family with a good education. Haynes, on the other hand, is the real deal in terms of what you see is what you get.

He’s not dumb, and he doesn’t pretend to be dumb. He’s not a moderate, and he doesn’t pretend to be one. He’s a radical. He’s articulate. He’s powerful and confrontational. Politically, he’s got a larger and more battle-tested arsenal of skills than Crockett ever had. In that spirit, he will not bring the entertainment value Crockett brought, because he’s less likely to commit the kinds of gaffes she made.

But he will get attention, that is for certain. Republicans would be smart, starting right now, to game plan for Haynes so they are ready for his attention-grabbing antics once he gets into office. Whether he’s part of a minority or a majority party in the next Congress, you can count on him to bring it in ways no one in Congress does right now. The only question is, are the Republicans ready?

