Jasmine Crockett's Pastor Makes Sickening Claim About Charlie Kirk, Denies He Was 'Assassinated'

In the wake of the heinous murder of conservative activist and pundit Charlie Kirk last week, Rep. Jasmine Crockett's pastor, Rev. Frederick D. Haynes III of Friendship-West Baptist Church located in the city of Dallas, sparked outrage with a sickening sermon he delivered during church services.

The sermon, which was shared by Breitbart News on social media platform X, displays a twisted level of political vitriol and division, as Haynes not only waves off the notion that Kirk's death was an assassination, but uses his pulpit as a means of spewing a hateful narrative that is antithetical to the Christian faith he claims to adhere to.

On Sept. 10, 2025, Kirk was murdered in cold blood by an assassin's bullet during a campus event at Utah Valley University in an act condemned by many individuals across the board. The alleged assassin is 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Jasmine Crockett's pastor in Texas implies Charlie Kirk was a fake Christian, says he was "killed by a white Christian," and forcefully denies that he was "assassinated"



"Don't compare Kirk to King!" pic.twitter.com/GVMRnJaBgT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 15, 2025

Despite this, Haynes denied that Kirk's death was an assassination, saying, "A white Christian gets killed, murdered. Not assassinated." It's critical to point out this is not simply a matter of semantics. Haynes made a deliberate attempt to delegitimize the cultural impact and gravity of Kirk's death by drawing a contrast between it and the assassinations of civil rights leaders like Malcolm X and Martin Luther King. Jr.

Later in the sermon, Haynes yelled, "Don't compare Kirk to King!" He essentially said that Kirk's legacy — one of sharing the gospel faithfully in the very belly of the beast (liberal college campuses) in order to win hearts and minds to the truth — is not worthy of receiving the same reverence.

Haynes' rhetoric escalated even more when he slammed Kirk — who, by all accounts, was far more moderate than the author of this piece and many other conservatives in media — for having views that are "rooted in white supremacy, nasty, and hate-filled."

He did acknowledge that "he should still be alive," which was mighty nice of him to admit, though he probably had to swallow bile to get the words out.

Overall, Haynes' tone throughout the sermon was one of total disdain for Kirk and his Christian values, which is odd coming from an individual who is supposed to be shepherding God's people. What he preached suggests that Kirk's assassination is less tragic because he was a white man and a conservative.

Coming from a man of the cloth, this is a shocking statement to make. The Bible, in the book of Galatians, tells us that there is to be unity among members of the Body of Christ. That in Jesus there is no race or social status that should separate us.

One then has to draw the conclusion that Haynes is a false prophet, a wolf in sheep's clothing leading his own flock into destruction with hateful, unbiblical, and divisive rhetoric.

It's no surprise that Rep. Crockett, a Texas Democrat, would resonate with this message. Crockett has been a very vocal critic of a number of conservative figures, often using vulgar language in her criticism.

Christians are called by Christ to love their neighbors — willing the good of the other — and that surely forbids spewing a hateful sermon, spoken in God's name by a so-called "pastor."

