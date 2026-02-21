New Canadian Anthem: O Cannibals! Let Us Kill the Babies Now.

There’s an old joke about doctors that goes like this: “What’s the difference between God and a doctor?”

“God doesn’t walk around a hospital thinking he’s a doctor.”

Physicians with a God complex are nothing new. But Canada is now moving quickly into the position of the most anti-life country on the planet. If you believe only God has the right to determine life and death for people, then just cross the border into Canada and meet your new god. It’s a woke healthcare professional or politician who thinks it’s totally appropriate to kill people who aren’t terminally ill. If he/she/her/him has their way, babies are next up on the chopping block.

If you’re not familiar with Canada’s Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) program, it’s the thing that was started in 2016 to allow terminally ill people to off themselves with a doctor’s help. Since then, by design, it has been expanded to pretty much include any adult who wants to kill himself or herself, or whom the medical establishment can persuade or coerce to kill himself or herself.

In 2024, 16,499 Canadians were aided in committing suicide. For perspective, that represents 5% of all causes of deaths, or one in 20 Canadian deaths. Conveniently, Canada does not officially list assisted suicide as a cause of death, but simple math says that MAID deaths rank fourth in terms of the cause of death in that country.

In other words, assisted suicide is the fourth most common cause of death in Canada annually, behind cancer (84,000 deaths), heart disease (57,000 deaths), and accidents (20,000 deaths). More people die in Canada each year from assisted suicide than die from strokes, respiratory disease, and diabetes – the other leading causes.

There are now a growing number of horrific stories of Canadians who may have suffered from mental health issues, depression, or some chronic condition, and who were convinced to kill themselves, or supported in doing so under MAID.

The slide from evil into grossly evil has been steady and predictable for MAID. After five years where only terminally ill people could kill themselves, the country’s parliament changed the criteria to make it more vague, so that death need only be “reasonably foreseeable,” which pretty much covers anyone. Then around 2022, Canada started to toy with the idea of euthanizing minors and those with mental illness.

Starting on St. Patrick’s Day 2027, if your only concern is mental illness or psychiatric, it will be legal to use the MAID program to have yourself killed.

As bloodlust knows no bounds, Canada’s cold-blooded killers in white coats now have their eyes on the most defenseless among us – babies.

As the movement for death has progressed, it always starts with certain criteria and expands to include others, until what you have is systemically sanctioned and approved murder. We saw it with abortion. We’ve seen it with MAID. And now, the Quebec College of Physicians (CMQ) is recommending euthanasia for babies with “severe deformations” and “very grave… medical syndromes.”

Isn’t that the way it always starts? Before long, the requirements are expanded, made more vague and adaptable, until the outright murder of babies – infanticide – is normalized.

Dr. Louis Roy of CMQ testified before Canada’s Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying, and has recommended in 2022 that under some conditions, babies be euthanized. The Daily Mail reported last summer that CMQ’s position has not changed.

Since babies are too young and unaware to consent to “suicide,” this is an unequivocal attempt to euthanize human beings based on value judgements made by third parties, including parents.

These value judgements range from what constitutes a “severe deformation” to what is considered “extreme pain.”

To gain acceptance of such barbarism, Canada’s medical establishment has turned to euphemistic thinking. Killing is care. The decision to kill is a medical one. An ad hoc committee of parents, doctors, bureaucrats and euthanasia specialists team up to decide how to justify the killing of a non-consenting innocent child.

Sadly, if these ghouls get their way, they still would not be the first. The Netherlands has made “neonatal euthanasia” legal under what is called the Groningen Protocol. The protocol allows for the killing of babies so long as both parents and doctors agree. In modern history, the only other real-life case study of such a program comes from Germany in the 1930s.

The Holocaust Centre North, in describing the Nazi approach to infant euthanasia, may just as well have been providing an overview of what’s to come in Canada if CMQ and its allies get their way:

The persecution of those with mental and physical disabilities by the Nazi Party began in July 1933 with the ‘Law for the Prevention of Hereditarily Diseased Offspring’. The law enforced compulsory sterilisation for those with conditions believed to be hereditary including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Downs Syndrome and even alcoholism. The task of locating those to be sterilised was carried out by special courts called the ‘Hereditary Health Courts’. They examined institutions such as hospitals, schools and nursing homes. Between 1933 and 1939, an estimated 360,000 people were sterilised. The first killing of a disabled child took place in July 1939. The victim was an infant named Gerhard Kretschmer, who had been born blind with physical and development disabilities. The ‘trial’ took place in 1938 after the parents asked for a ‘mercy killing’ of their son. Hitler then asked for the programme to be extended to all similar cases.

As Canada’s foray into infanticide has grown steam, Wesley J. Smith, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Center on Human Exceptionalism, wrote in National Review, “Canada has jumped so enthusiastically into the euthanasia abyss that I have little doubt that infanticide will eventually be allowed there. It’s only logical. If killing is an acceptable answer to suffering, why limit the killing to adults?”.

With infant euthanasia, Canada is taking the veil off of “assisted suicide.” It was never about helping someone decide for himself or herself. It has always been a search for more and more ways to impose the final solution on those whom society doesn’t deem worthy of life. Canada’s MAID program has already demonstrated that the worst in human nature seeks to broaden the criteria that give people the legal right to kill. It seeks to give some the absolute power to decide who is permitted to live and who must die — to play God.

In the interest of all that is good, this movement must be stopped.

