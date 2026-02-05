ICE Arrests Extremist Antifa Member on Charges of Cyberstalking and Criminal Threats

The feds arrested self-identified Antifa member Kyle Wagner on federal charges of making threats and cyberstalking. This follows alleged murder and assault threats against members of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which made the announcement today.

Wagner, who is 37 and from Minneapolis, is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court today. If his name doesn’t ring a bell, this might.

🚨🇺🇸 Federal agents just arrested 37-year-old activist Kyle Wagner, known online as “Antifa Kyle,” in a pre-dawn raid.



The man called people to doxx ICE agents and urged assaults/violence against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in the area.



The photo… pic.twitter.com/8jZvZEF7np — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 5, 2026

“This man allegedly doxed and called for the murder of law enforcement officers, encouraged bloodshed in the streets, and proudly claimed affiliation with the terrorist organization Antifa before going on the run,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

According to authorities, Wagner has escalated his opposition to ICE operations, including conspiring and threatening to assault federal law enforcement officers in Minneapolis. In a statement, ICE said:

In January 2026, Wagner repeatedly posted on Facebook and Instagram encouraging his followers to forcibly confront, assault, impede, oppose, and resist federal officers whom he referred to as the ‘gestapo’ and ‘murderers.’ “On Jan. 8, Wagner posted a video directly threatening ICE agents by stating, ‘I’ve already bled for this city, I’ve already fought for this city, this is nothing new, we’re ready this time, ICE we’re f*****g coming for you.’ The following day, Wagner posted about the ‘constant harassment of ICE’ and said that ‘we need to continue that, but we also need to cripple them.’ Wagner then advocated for physical confrontation, stating, ‘Anywhere we have an opportunity to get our hands on them, we need to put our hands on them.’

Maybe it’s just me, but if you’re going to break the law, wouldn’t it be prudent not to take video of yourself doing it and then posting it to social media?

In his posts, he urged people to hunt ICE, and he called for those who are armed to fight ICE. Wagner allegedly said in one of his posts, “This is kill or be killed.”

Included in the legal claim against Wagner, ICE said that on Jan. 10, “Wagner asserted that ‘we are at f*****g war’ and stated, ‘So, either we’re going to win, or I will die in this process.’ On Jan. 13, Wagner praised the success of the agitators’ anti-ICE efforts, stating, ‘This is where ICE has come to die.’”

Making it worse, he added, “We want to know who they (ICE agents) are. We will identify every single one of them, and we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. If it has to be done at the barrel of a gun, then let us have a little f*****g fun.”

ICE included one more post, this one from Jan. 24, where Wagner allegedly stated that he was “not talking about peaceful protests anymore.” He called for violence against ICE officers: “Get your f*****g guns and stop these f*****g people.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche commented, “It’s no surprise that an Antifa terrorist is allegedly threatening to kill and assault federal law enforcement officers as they dutifully remove criminal threats from neighborhoods. After all, this is what Antifa is about: lawlessness and violence."

On the cyberstalking charges, the complaint against Wagner alleges that on Jan. 29, he allegedly used his Instagram account to dox a pro-ICE individual by publishing a phone number, birth month and year, along with an address in Oak Park, Mich., threatening the person he targeted.

It turned out that Wagner doxed the victim’s parents’ house.

Athena Thorne wrote an excellent piece in January about the larger problem Antifa is creating in society through people like Wagner.

At the end of the day, the purpose of arrests like this one does a couple of things. First, it gets a bad dude off the streets, that is, if he’s convicted. Perhaps more importantly, it sends a message that the Trump administration is not playing.

