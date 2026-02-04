ICE Has a Secret Weapon to Win the Perception War. It’s the Agents Themselves.

To make one thing clear, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) does not need to concern itself with public relations if it’s doing its job the right way, and for the most part, given the scrutiny it’s under right now, ICE is performing its function well. You shouldn’t need and don’t need to let public perception stop you from arresting those who broke the law by entering the United States illegally.

While the country had learned to accommodate many illegals in American society over the years (“Press one for English, press two for Spanish”), two things have happened recently that have now forced the federal government to pursue massive deportations. First was the absurd presidential election of 2020, where a massive amount of suspected voter fraud was exposed, and where the role of illegal voters rose to the public’s consciousness. The other was the Biden administration’s active campaign to flood the country with millions of illegal aliens who now can’t be tracked.

To preserve America as founded, something has to be done, and the Trump administration is doing it. Because it’s the Trump administration, there is no way the legacy media will treat ICE the same as it would if ICE were doing the exact same things under a President Biden or Harris. You wouldn’t have the Minneapolis you do now, or the kind of media coverage and manufactured social media outrage you see.

Still, a PR victory over the organized and well-funded anti-ICE movement would be nice. It would make further immigration enforcement go a little easier. Most importantly, it would take some of the heat out of the illegal immigration issue as we approach the midterms. The left would have to find something else to try to use to gin up outrage and summertime violence. Make no mistake, from a tactical, if not strategic perspective, this is all 100% about the midterms.

It may not be all that hard to get that victory over the anti-ICE crazies, and it’s something the left can’t defend against. Let’s call it human biology, psychology, and the laws of attraction. In other words, likeability. I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but once you “get to know them,” these ICE agents are often the kind of people you’d want to have a beer or a coffee with.

ICE's secret weapon in the perception war, which is quite potent when strategically deployed, is the likable personalities of the agents themselves, along with their self-assured swagger. Here’s an example of what I’m talking about.

I checked out the comments for this video on Instagram, and not surprisingly, there were a huge number of women expressing their admiration of his smile and his attitude, while wondering about his availability. Do not underestimate the power of this.

We don’t get to see this enough. Too often, we see second-hand videos captured by leftist militants, carefully edited, to show ICE at its most aggressive in trying to manage chaos and arrest suspects. But as more and more anti-ICE Karens continue to roam the streets of America’s blue cities in search of ICE, we are increasingly witnessing a law enforcement force with a sense of humor with an aptitude for a good troll.

🚨 LMAO! An ICE vehicle was seen endlessly doing laps around a traffic circle in Minnesota, distracting leftist activists while the rest of the ICE convoy moved on to the next target



Arrests were then made uninterrupted.



WELL PLAYED, ICE! 🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/WquFWQfytU — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 3, 2026

Trust me, these sorts of things, once they start to add up, will win the public perception war. They do so by humanizing ICE agents, showing that they have a nicer side. When the agents are given the opportunity to show this part of themselves – when they are non-threatening and even interactive with their persecutors – the contrast between the federal officers and the anti-ICE people is stark.

BREAKING - A Black ICE agent is going viral after asking a leftist if they are a man, causing leftists around him to crash out and call the agent a “house n*gger” as they drive off. pic.twitter.com/qaSYsK0C8q — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 3, 2026

It's impossible not to see the veil come off when the leftists show their raw racism simply because a black federal agent doesn’t conform to what they expect of him. In this instance, his humor at first, then his restraint, instantly made him the good guy in this video that now has been seen by millions.

The PR challenge that ICE faces is that when it does its job of arresting illegals, it only shows one side of the agency and one facet of the issue: apprehension. This is where the most violent, aggressive, and dramatic video can be captured. The anti-ICE movement exploits this on social media.

The agitators’ PR attack strategy is to focus on the agents themselves and take their actions out of context. So, when those same ICE agents are depicted in social videos that reveal a more human side, it destroys the contrived narrative the agitators are working so hard to create.

It makes the non-brainwashed viewer wonder if indeed the ICE agents aren’t the good guys after all. The great thing is the people actually causing the public to start to see ICE agents in this better light are those agitators with their ubiquitous iPhones. They’re the ones capturing and posting volumes of video that only improves the image of ICE officers.

In these situations, the ICE officers don’t have to be funny or witty. Sometimes all they need to do is practice professional restraint, though a one-liner always helps.

HOLY SH*T 🚨 This ICE Agent just trolled this Anti ICE Liberal so badly "thank you for calling us at the ICE hotline, thank you for calling us"



LMAO I FREAKING LOVE THIS 🤣



pic.twitter.com/S83VEaftPX — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 15, 2026

In the end, when it comes to PR wars like this one, there has to be a set of “good guys” and there has to be a villain. To date, the anti-ICE movement has effectively framed ICE agents as villains in certain pockets of society, but not to the extent they’d like.

It wouldn’t hurt to increasingly win the perception war on the battlefield the left created, in the streets where the action is happening. To do that, all ICE officers need to do is what a few have been doing already – loosen up and demonstrate full confidence in themselves and their mission, knowing that they are indeed the good guys in this clash.

