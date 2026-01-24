Hey, Kids! Get Ready for the Climate Change Snow Job!

We all know the drill by now. Any time there’s weather, the “climate change” alarmists tell us it’s the end of the world. But all you have to do is get rid of your gas stove, pay more taxes, and submit to more regulation. Then that two feet of climate change in your driveway will magically melt away, and the already frozen polar ice caps will freeze once again.

That’s how it works. When the weather weathers, that’s just another excuse for the left to pick your pocket and take away your freedoms.

Well, in this little rural red pocket of a blue state, you won’t be surprised that my neighborhood made up of mostly conservatives is ready for the “snowmageddon” which we’re told is coming our way. Up to 18 inches of that white fluffy climate change, they say.

As I ran my errands this morning to make sure we had what we needed to ride out a couple of days confined to our home, everyone was in a good mood, no panic, and the wonderful thing is they only took what they needed, leaving enough bread and eggs and milk for the next person.

This is how conservatives roll, and it’s amazing.

From what people told me on my runs today, their snowblowers are gassed and charged, and so are their tractors if they need them. Generators are tuned up. Refrigerators and pantries are stocked, and so is the cordwood. People are already checking in with each other in advance to make sure people have what they need. They’re letting each other know to call them if they need anything. These are good, well-adjusted people. To them, 18 inches of snow isn’t the norm, but it’s nothing to get worked up over, either. If this sounds like where you live, please do not take it for granted.

My friends in the blue neighborhood where I used to live are telling me a different story. While they have bigger supermarkets and a lot more of them, the shelves are bare. People are taking enough of the necessities to last them the whole winter. In the stores they’re miserable, and they’re already complaining that the municipality may not get to their streets with plows and salt fast enough.

Same weather. Two different mindsets. I prefer the one my current neighbors have.

Of course, there’s another mindset we’ll all have to endure for the next few days, and that is the leftist Chicken Littles who will try to dominate your TV, your social media feeds and your news feeds. “The sky is falling! And it’s Trump’s fault!”

WAVY-TV in Virginia is on board. Keep in mind, news directors love bad weather. It is so good for ratings.

A Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) expert says climate change is intensifying winter storms ahead of this weekend's snow and ice storm. https://t.co/2lZwwTTPFC — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) January 24, 2026

I always find it interesting how the left goes from global warming to global cooling to climate change with a straight face, all the while prescribing the exact same solutions. But even more curious is how they tie themselves into knots trying to make their bizarre logic make sense.

Watch how Al Roker tries to tell you that all this cold weather is further proof of melting ice caps.

“It’s cold because it’s hot.” 🌎 🔥



Today Show weather presenter, Al Roker, said that the reason it has been so cold in the U.S. over the last several weeks is not in spite of, but rather because of global warming. 🌡️ ⬆️



His explanation is riddled with numerous unforced errors.… pic.twitter.com/uPN74xJ6f0 — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) February 24, 2025

Al Gore has been the self-appointed face and voice of climate change ever since his unemployment ran out after the 2000 election. Just this past week at Davos, he was spinning tales about how climate change caused one section of Los Angeles to burn to ashes last year. But what I want you to take note of, in particular, is all the empty seats in that little room where he’s presenting. That speaks volumes. Not only has Gore lost his magic climate change touch, but it says that even the globalists have lost their mojo on climate change. They’re simply bored with it.

Al Gore blames the LA fires on climate change while in Davos.



Looks like turnout for Al’s grifting sessions isn’t quite what it used to be. pic.twitter.com/f2EkUm30YE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 21, 2026

Since climate change is big business, certain segments of society are still beating the drum. Grants and funding are riding on the narrative, which might explain why leftists seem a little happy that good portions of the south are expected to experience snow and an unprecedented cold snap. Since this is unusual, it must be because of the climate Sun Monster (and Trump, of course).

Then there is this headline from Popular Mechanics: “Climate Change Could Heat the Earth Right Into a New Ice Age.” The headline is so silly, it's amazing that people might believe it. But some will. Also, notice the legacy media never talks about a new Ice Age during the summer. It’s a winter phenomenon. I wonder why.

Climate Change Could Heat the Earth Right Into a New Ice Age 🤡🍿 https://t.co/L4zZhkgILU — TruthToolbox (@TruthToolbox) January 24, 2026

No need for you to read the article unless you have insomnia. If you do, though, notice how the writer intentionally bogs the article down with tons of unnecessary jargon, measurements and technical detail. It’s not because the piece requires it so that you better understand the issue. Quite the opposite. The publication wants to confuse you so that you feel as if this problem is much bigger and worse than you expected. They know that by confusing their readers in this way, they're less likely to call “Malarkey!” on their claim that manmade climate change is a dire emergency.

If you’re a skeptic and I’m a skeptic, at least we’re not alone. President Donald Trump has already trolled the climate alarmists before the storm hits, but no worries. An editor from the New Republic, one who knows “the science,” has an explanation.

Happy to explain. Blizzards are becoming more intense amid climate change, despite shorter winters and rising global temperatures. A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, which eventually falls as precipitation—rain or snow. Warmer seas also increase the energy and moisture… pic.twitter.com/R0MDKwtd8B — Aaron Regunberg (@AaronRegunberg) January 24, 2026

Now, I have a prediction to make. After decades and decades of experiencing snowy winters myself, here’s what I think will happen. The snow will fall and it will lay. Many of us will need Advil after shoveling. And when all of that is done, some will play in it. And some will wait for it to melt, which it will, with no help from any of us.

When the snow melts, depending on temperatures, a week or two from now, that water will have to go somewhere. It will start with your street’s drainage sewers and maybe your basement, if you have one. From there, it will end up in a creek or a river in your town.

Because we’re going to get a lot of snow, when it melts, it’s going to overwhelm those creeks, mostly, but maybe a river or two. That will lead to epic video of streets and vehicles being flooded, trees falling, mud slides and waterways that look like rapids.

Believe it or not, this is normal after big snowfalls in towns that aren't prepared or which don't have infrastructure built for snowy winters. That’s why towns that deal with snow on a regular basis put mitigation measures in place. They work.

So if your town doesn’t get snow that often, your infrastructure may not be prepared for the flooding after the snow. If you do see flooding a few weeks from now in areas that never flooded before, just make sure to remind your overreactive friends and family it’s not climate change. It’s the delayed impact of a heavy snowfall, combined with a drainage system that wasn’t built to accommodate the aftereffects of big snows.

Meanwhile, brew up some of that Irish coffee, put another log on the fire, and enjoy.

