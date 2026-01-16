Why Are Bible Sales Way Up in the UK? The Clues Are Everywhere.

With all of the Godlessness we’re treated to online and in news reports from places around the world, it’s easy to make premature assumptions about the fate of Christianity.

From the UK, we’ve all seen videos of Muslims taking over city streets to pray, the loudspeakers in some towns blaring the Muslim call to prayer, and stories of how an epidemic of closures has transformed Christian churches into bars, restaurants, and hotels. King Charles III doesn’t help matters when, as head of the Church of England, he says things like this:

King Charles III, Supreme Governor of the Church of England, Defender of the Faith:



“As the Quran says…



Peace be upon you. Ramadan Mubarak.”



I do not mean to sound hyperbolic, but kings have lost their heads for less.



So, it may come as a surprise that Bible sales are up in the UK.

So, it may come as a surprise that Bible sales are up in the UK. That’s right: According to a report from The Guardian, 2025 saw a huge increase in Christian bible sales in the UK. More to the point, Christian booksellers in the country have reported a 134% increase in Bible sales since 2019. Tied to this, church attendance in England and Wales is up significantly.

The statistics for this report were compiled by Christian publisher SPCK Group, which studied raw data from Nielsen BookScan, which collects book sales records from around the world.

Reports are that in 2025 alone, total Bible sales in the UK were £6.3 million ($8 million), compared to £3.61 million ($4.58 million) in 2019.

“We’ve seen an increase in people coming to the Bible from scratch,” Aude Pasquier, retail sales director at Church House bookshop near Westminster Abbey, told The Guardian. “They have no Christian background whatsoever. They have no grounding from their parents or from their school. Whereas most people in prior generations would have.

“It’s definitely younger people who are seeking some sort of spirituality – they want to understand the world and themselves better,” she added.

Steve Barnet, the owner of St Andrews bookshop in Buckinghamshire, told The Guardian he believes many are first feeding their curiosity about Christianity online, which then leads them to want to know more.

“Some are ending up in church, some are ending up elsewhere. Some are ending up in a good place. I would think ending up as a Christian in church is a good place,” he said, adding that he has seen a surprising number of young men come into his store.

“Almost out of the blue, something’s changed where people are turning to faith,” he said.

The UK’s Bible Society filed its own report, where it states the total number of church attendees in England and Wales jumped 50% from 2018, with Gen Z serving as a driver.

All of this points to a pattern that goes back centuries. The more you try to deprive people of something, the more they want it. So, when you try to suppress Christian faith, people become more curious, and if they find its message appealing, it grows.

The current conditions throughout our culture, reinforced by the media, Hollywood, academia, and leftist governments, have been very suppressive of Christianity in particular. Meanwhile, the same institutions in the UK have rolled out the red carpet for Islam.

UK: British Christians in Leicester are forced to hear the Islamic call to prayer from approximately 70 mosques, six times a day.



This is the morning wake-up call! pic.twitter.com/jcdV8MFpdg — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) June 4, 2025

Young people have a rebellious streak in them, and now with the recent suppression of Christianity in our culture, the rebellious thing to do is to pick up a Bible, said Sam Richardson, the CEO of the publisher SPCK Group. He told The Guardian that coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, amid a growing mental health crisis and other factors, people are “re-engaging with questions of meaning and spirituality.”

Not to oversimplify the “rebellious” dynamic, but it’s important to keep in mind that if there were nothing there, suppression would work. If Christianity did not have a compelling message, maybe Gen Z would be curious at first, but once it investigated and found the faith uninteresting or not for it, it would drop it. But that’s not what’s happening.

Young people are investigating Christianity online. Then they’re reading the Bible, and then they're starting to go to church. It’s the natural progression for so many, and it’s a reflection that the Christian faith is resonating with a whole new generation in a place that has become as close to Godless as any country in the West. That’s some good news.

