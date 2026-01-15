It’s Time for Trump to Retake Momentum By Reminding the People Why He’s Doing What He’s Doing

His Campaign for the Midterms Starts February 1

On Feb. 24, 2026, President Donald J. Trump will stand before the Senate, Congress, the judiciary, and the American people to deliver his State of the Union Address, and already, it will be epic. Try as they might to create distractions, the Democrats in the building will not be able to diminish all that the Trump administration has accomplished in the first year of Trump’s second term.

The sad thing is that Trump isn’t getting proper credit. According to an AP-NORC poll, roughly 4 in 10 U.S. adults approve of Trump’s performance.

In his State of the Union, if all he does is rattle off a list of his accomplishments without any commentary, it will be a long address. Given his speaking style of weaving and nailing his punchlines, I fully expect it to be one of the longest State of the Union addresses in memory.

The Democrats know this, and given their nature, I can see them planning and orchestrating distraction events leading up to the 24th. So somewhere around the 21st, which is a Saturday, I can see them mobilizing their rent-a-mobs to fill the news cycle with rage over a fake narrative they’re probably drafting as we speak.

To accomplish all that Trump has accomplished so far takes a massive commitment to getting things done, something foreign to the federal government. The fact that he’s done this is a testament to how he can change governmental culture, at least in important pockets.

Trump’s efficiency at truly handling global problems head-on has been evident in the comings and goings at the White House. One day, it’s a delegation from Denmark and Greenland pleading their case with Trump to negotiate their future, and the next day, he’s got Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in the same chair pleading his case. Not long ago, he had the leaders of the entire EU in the same office pleading their case on the issue of tariffs.

There is no question right now, among all of the leaders in the world and the Democrat party, who sits in the power seat. It’s Trump.

Against this backdrop, the Democrats have been looking at the 2026 midterm elections and developing a way to knock Trump down a peg or two in the hopes of knocking the whole Republican party down, all to increase their chances of taking back the House or the Senate or both.

What they came up with, with the help of their NGO friends, is the anti-ICE protests and the circuses they’re creating wherever they choose to bring them. Right now, it’s mostly in Minneapolis. But somewhere in some underground bunker, or a penthouse suite in New York City, the leftist elite could change the location of the story of the day on a dime, all to keep Trump and conservatives on defense.

Nervous Republicans in the House and the Senate, instead of leading the charge against all of this, are sitting on the sidelines, hoping no one notices them until after the midterms, assuming they survive.

Because Trump is extremely busy doing something most presidents before him did not do – actually govern – he hasn’t had any time to get out into the country and make his case. He hasn’t been able to reconnect with the people. He hasn’t been able to remind the people who voted for him, and those who did not, exactly why he’s doing what he’s doing.

This is important. At the moment, there is a very good chance that when Trump lists his accomplishments at the State of the Union, most who are watching will learn about them for the very first time. The news media didn’t tell them, of course. And so on that night, to fully absorb all that he has done would be like drinking from a fire hose. For the average American, it will be overwhelming to hear it all at once.

Meanwhile, Americans who get all of their news from the legacy media, or from sources that are fed by the legacy media, will see the country the Democrats want them to see every day. And that will shape their perceptions going into February.

America is not affordable. Trump is creating chaos through his fascist ICE raids. He’s kidnapping people off the streets. His tariffs are making my food bill higher. He’s going to start a war with Europe over Greenland. He’s done nothing to solve the Ukraine problem. Palestine still isn’t a free state. And his administration’s obsession with free speech is not good for “our sacred democracy.”

Repeat, repeat, repeat. That is what the Democrats are doing to significant effect. Leftist organizations are systemically breaking federal law by impeding ICE operations, and they are the ones who look like the victims. Everything they do is a made-for-media event and a made-for-viral video event.

Their allies who run European nations are in on the game and are pretending they’re preparing to go to war with the United States, not because they are, but because they want Americans to lose confidence in one of the best and most America-first presidents we’ve ever had. When the UK’s Keir Starmer says he’s preparing to send warships to Greenland, his audience isn’t the British. It’s you and me.

He and the entire left want us to get Trump fatigue. They want us to think that all of their inorganic antics have nothing to do with their own calculations, but instead would never have happened if Trump didn’t provoke them.

Take note of who we’re not hearing from right now. The trans movement, the gun control movement, the climate change movement, and the pro-Palestine movement. Why? Because all of these movements are choreographed not to step on each other, and to take center stage when called upon. So, they all sit in the wings until it’s their turn once again. And the paid marchers will be the same marchers, but they will wear a new T-shirt, carry a new sign, and destroy a new neighborhood.

Take note of the one story that has been bounced from the headlines, the massive Somali corruption scandal that spans multiple states and billions of dollars. A huge number of people had to be involved in these schemes, but they’re not top-of-mind right now because the anti-ICE public theater has taken center stage. This is by design.

The legacy media, the Democrats, and a lot of people in high places, like Tim Walz, don’t want you talking about Somali corruption right now. That’s bad for them.

Trump Needs to Take the Lead on Public Opinion

This is why the Trump administration needs to shift gears going into February. Now is the time to remind Americans of everything he’s accomplished, and more importantly, why he’s doing it and why it should matter to them. Other presidents could give the State of the Union in two hours. Trump is going to need the month of February, and he needs to start on Feb. 1.

He needs to get back out into the country and reconnect with the people. He needs to give context to all that he’s doing. In the process, he can, through the power of his own personality, draw the attention away from the non-stop imagery we’re seeing out of Minneapolis right now, and back onto his priorities, his accomplishments, and his need to have both the House and the Senate on his side come November.

A rally or two wouldn’t hurt. He needs to re-engage his own party in this fight. Most of all, he needs to be with his people, and they are not in Washington. He needs to kickstart the midterm momentum his party will need this year. If he does that, the Democrats will lose bigly in November.

