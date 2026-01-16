Feds Arrest Gang Member After Anti-ICE Rioters Break Into Federal Vehicle and Steal Rifle

Tim O'Brien | 12:44 PM on January 16, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

A couple of nights ago, anti-ICE rioters in Minneapolis broke into a vehicle owned by ICE and literally hacked into a heavy weapons locker to steal a rifle, among other things.

You can see in the video that the scene was a mess after protesters went through the vehicle for anything they could find, from the gun locker to papers and records regarding ICE and its mission. There was no shortage of “ICE observers” in the savage mob using their cameras to capture video of their crimes of breaking and entering, and theft, among others. 

You can see an unidentified man with a tattooed face take possession of what appears to be a rifle bag. 

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X that the FBI has arrested one person associated with the crimes. 

According to Patel, the individual belongs to the Latin Kings gang and has a rap sheet that includes violent crime. 

“FBI personnel are continuing to pursue other subjects involved,” Patel said. “There will be more arrests.” 

Attorney General Pam Bondi added in an X post of her own that, in addition to the rifle, individuals stole body armor and weaponry. 

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted a photo of a man with a tattoo on his face who could be the same man who appeared in the video of the theft, which it says was one of the individuals responsible for vandalizing federal vehicles as part of the anti-ICE riots. 

Clearly, all of those anti-ICE Karens are now being joined by hardened and violent criminals, all looking to cause serious damage. The risks to federal agents and the public are only heightening, increasing the chances of even more death and destruction.

All of this is aided by an unresponsive Minneapolis Police Department, and an anti-American Minneapolis mayor and Minnesota governor. 

These man-hating liberal women, looking for meaning in their lives, or just something to do, are now on the same side as thugs who would shoot you as quickly as look at you. 

Congratulations, Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz. You’ve figured out how to make a terrible situation even worse. You’re destroying your own communities, undermining the rule of law, and are aligned with enemies of the United States.

