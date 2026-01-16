Feds Arrest Gang Member After Anti-ICE Rioters Break Into Federal Vehicle and Steal Rifle

A couple of nights ago, anti-ICE rioters in Minneapolis broke into a vehicle owned by ICE and literally hacked into a heavy weapons locker to steal a rifle, among other things.

🚨 Caught on video! Anti-ICE rioters stole a rifle and documents out of federal vehicles. pic.twitter.com/B4vbvsg6X1 pic.twitter.com/9gAr2GVh0B — Oddland66🇺🇸 (@Oddland66) January 15, 2026

You can see in the video that the scene was a mess after protesters went through the vehicle for anything they could find, from the gun locker to papers and records regarding ICE and its mission. There was no shortage of “ICE observers” in the savage mob using their cameras to capture video of their crimes of breaking and entering, and theft, among others.

You can see an unidentified man with a tattooed face take possession of what appears to be a rifle bag.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X that the FBI has arrested one person associated with the crimes.

As of this evening - one individual who allegedly stole federal government property out of an FBI vehicle in Minneapolis last night has been arrested.



The suspect is a member of the Latin Kings gang with a known violent criminal history. Thanks to great partners @ATFHQ… pic.twitter.com/VBPXONK7H0 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) January 16, 2026

According to Patel, the individual belongs to the Latin Kings gang and has a rap sheet that includes violent crime.

“FBI personnel are continuing to pursue other subjects involved,” Patel said. “There will be more arrests.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi added in an X post of her own that, in addition to the rifle, individuals stole body armor and weaponry.

Today our @ATFHQ agents in Minneapolis, alongside @TheJusticeDept partners, executed an arrest warrant on a known member of the Latin Kings gang.



He allegedly stole @FBI body armor and weaponry, in addition to a long list of prior violent crimes.



This criminal is a perfect… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 16, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted a photo of a man with a tattoo on his face who could be the same man who appeared in the video of the theft, which it says was one of the individuals responsible for vandalizing federal vehicles as part of the anti-ICE riots.

We caught one of the individuals that was part of destroying the FBI vehicles. He will now be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.



His life has been changed forever due to his foolishness. Don’t be like him. https://t.co/m9sLDm7vmO pic.twitter.com/cgKOY5b8ld — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 16, 2026

Clearly, all of those anti-ICE Karens are now being joined by hardened and violent criminals, all looking to cause serious damage. The risks to federal agents and the public are only heightening, increasing the chances of even more death and destruction.

All of this is aided by an unresponsive Minneapolis Police Department, and an anti-American Minneapolis mayor and Minnesota governor.

These man-hating liberal women, looking for meaning in their lives, or just something to do, are now on the same side as thugs who would shoot you as quickly as look at you.

Congratulations, Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz. You’ve figured out how to make a terrible situation even worse. You’re destroying your own communities, undermining the rule of law, and are aligned with enemies of the United States.

