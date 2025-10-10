Be Careful Out There: ICE Arrests Yet Another Illegal Driving an 18-Wheeler

This is sure to make you think twice before you merge onto the interstate anytime soon.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it has arrested in Oklahoma an illegal immigrant named Anmol Anmol, who was driving a tractor trailer with a New York State-issued commercial driver’s license (CDL). While the license appears to have an actual photo of the driver, the name section just says “Anmol No Name Given.”

That’s right. To get his CDL to operate an 18-wheeler, he either couldn’t give his name due to the language barrier or he refused to give his name. Either way, Kathy Hochul’s New York still issued his license to drive.

(DHS photo)

The arrest happened on September 23, when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) came into contact with Anmol as part of a routine inspection at a truck scale on I-40. ICE conducted a record check and found that Anmol is an illegal immigrant from India. Federal agents then arrested him and began the deportation process.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Anmol illegally entered the U.S. in 2023. He was released by the Biden administration into the country. After that, he somehow figured out a way to get that CDL and then get hired to be entrusted with one of the most dangerous vehicles on American highways, an 18-wheeler truck.

Federal authorities made the arrest as part of a three-day enforcement operation on what DHS described as “targeted threats to public safety along I-40 in Oklahoma.”

The operation was a joint one that included ICE and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“Allowing illegal aliens to obtain commercial driver’s licenses to operate 18-wheelers and transport hazardous materials on America’s roads is reckless and incredibly dangerous to public safety,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “New York is not only failing to check if applicants applying to drive 18-wheelers are U.S. citizens but even failing to obtain the full legal names of individuals they are issuing commercial drivers’ licenses to.”

You may recall that on August 12 of this year, in St. Lucie County, Florida, a semi-truck driver tried to make a U-turn in the middle of an interstate, using a lane reserved for “official use only.” Without warning, he blocked all lanes to traffic coming up from behind. In seconds, a minivan T-boned the trailer. All three people in the minivan were killed. The illegal alien at the wheel and his passenger (as you can see here) went unscathed.

Illegal took the lives of three people by making an illegal U-Turn with a truck in Florida on Tuesday.



Harjinder Singh faces state charges then’ll be deported.



He entered the US illegally in 2018 and got his CDL in California even though an illegal.



This tragedy was avoidable. pic.twitter.com/YjFC50PNpw — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 17, 2025

The driver in that case was Harjinder Singh, an Indian national who allegedly entered the U.S. illegally in 2018. He had received his CDL in California, which either never checked his illegal status or ignored it when issuing the license. Singh now faces thee counts of vehicular homicide and certain immigration violations.

DHS provided further details on its enforcement operation, which it said was a “three-day crack down on targeted threats to public safety along I-40 in Oklahoma. The action took place between September 22 and 25, 2025. ICE ran records checks on foreign-born nationals that OHP encountered during patrol. As a result, 120 illegal aliens were taken into custody for immigration violations, 91 of which were operating a commercial motor vehicle with commercial driver licenses (CDL).”

