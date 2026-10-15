The Morning Briefing: El-Sayed Goes Full Talarico. Never Go Full Talarico.

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Deylsčbryunner was willing to keep an open mind about everything except the usefulness of oat milk and the worldwide "sweatproof" sunscreen charade.

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Hopefully, this will be quick, biting, and absolutely oozing insight. Also, I trust that most hardcore Morning Briefing readers get the allusion in the headline.

The biggest Democratic candidate names in this election cycle have been James Talarico in Texas and Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. The two Senate candidates have sucked up so much media oxygen that I don't know if I can name any other non-incumbent Dem who's vying for national office.

Talarico gets the spotlight because he's part of the Democrats' ongoing "Turn Texas Blue" efforts. Texas won't be turning blue even if Talarico wins, but the dream always gets a lot of attention from the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media.

El-Sayed gets all of his attention because he's a commie who has a closet full of skeletons with radical Muslim ties. That's impossible to look away from for media types on both sides of the aisle.

Both have legitimate shots at winning, largely due to the fact that the MSM has given their problematic backgrounds and campaigns a generous glossing over. In order to successfully run for office, Talarico and El-Sayed have had to run from who they really are.

The campaigns of each man work hard to make their inauthentic candidates seem like people who they aren't. This means a lot of staged photo-ops that may or may not fool anybody. My Townhall colleague Amy Curtis wrote about the most recent one from the El-Sayed camp:

We all know Abdul El-Sayed is struggling with black voters. The other day, Townhall reported on black voters and other Democrats who just don't feel comfortable with his radical, flip-flopping agenda. Much in the same way El-Sayed pandered to Michigan's Jewish community by pretending to care about Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, El-Sayed is also pretending to relate to the black community by making a late-night run to a gas station for spicy snacks.

This is an election that isn't lacking for weighty issues, but Team El-Sayed wants to make sure that voters know that their guy knows his way around a bottle of Gatorade after bedtime.

At the beginning of last month, I wrote that Talarico was running a Resident Alien campaign. I was referencing the SYFY show about a space alien who assumes the identity of a human but never quite fits in. That was prompted by a painful to watch video of Talarico visiting a Cracker Barrel. The video was supposed to make him seem like a normal Texan, which is something he can't do on his own, despite being a native.

Democrats are forever having their candidates do these campaign kabuki theater stunts to try and make them more accessible to regular people because they have become a snooty, elitist party. The Democrats of old portrayed themselves as the champions of everyday, working Americans. Sure, they were disingenuous, but they used to fake it better.

Today's Dems are a caviar nibbling, champagne swilling bunch of extended pinkies who probably give themselves Silkwood showers if they ever have to mingle with the hoi polloi. They have to pretend to be regular Americans because they're not regular folks and they're barely American. If elected, they will make sure that the very concept of "American" gets a complete overhaul.

For the good of the country, never go full Talarico.

Never go full El-Sayed.

Have a fantastic weekend, everyone.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

And rally you did. Friend of the Briefing Jonathan S. starts things off:

You wrote: Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ersztbruinsc just knew that he would dazzle the Tim Conway Reenactment Collective with his blackened alewife take on the classic fricassee. Given the rapport (!) between Tim C and others on a certain comedy show, wouldn't he need Harvey Corpsman to supervise any misfortunes during the cooking? On another note, I've noticed a few contributors are not just Friends of the Briefing (and, thanks sincerely for the promotion!) and others are now Stalwarts. Advice. please, on how to reach that level? And in all sincerity, I do hope you have a great weekend!

Honestly, I've now forgotten what the original criteria for the designations were, if they ever existed at all. The frequency of correspondence was one, I know. I should make the rules clear, as well as keep a list. You have a great weekend too!

Douglas P. writes:

I do not disagree with your dire warnings, but I'm just a cockeyed oculist. I offer a glimmer of hope in the New York governor's race, where the Republican Bruce Blakeman is tied in the polls with the despised Kathy Hochul. "Tied" of course means that he is really way ahead, since the polls give a major advantage to Democrats in order to discourage Republican turnout. So the only question is whether or not Blakeman can defeat the Magic Mail In Ballot Machine. NY has 63 counties, but the population is so skewed that you only have to win 6 of them. All but 8 or 9 consistently vote Republican. In this state, Hugh Hewitt's book title rings true: if it's not close, they can't cheat.

I'm still in disbelief that Hochul defeated Lee Zeldin during the Red Trickle midterms. Back when ACORN (Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now) was in the news a lot, I would say that a Republican had to be polling way ahead of the Democrat in order to be "outside the margin of ACORN." I felt that was a solid 6 points ahead. Now I say, "outside the margin of the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine." I think that has to be at least 8 points. We're talking about internal polling here, of course. That Kathy Hochul has a political career at all is proof that Satan is real and actively working among us.

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This is from Garrett inn Colorado:

Dear Kruiser. My morning is not complete with my bible verse, coffee and the Morning Briefing. The reason people are not sufficiently afraid of communism is that folks under the age of 30 aren’t able to experience examples of what the communists of the 20th century were like and what they did. Fortunately, those places have all ended up in the dust bin of history. In the early 1980s I was able to take my children behind the iron curtain into Eastern Europe where they actually saw the perils of communism. We used to say that all high school graduates should be given a free month long trip to the Soviet Union before they started college. It would have prepared them, as these trips did for my children, to counter the socialism preached by their college professors. Unfortunately, few had that opportunity and now we are seeing the results. ﻿ Keep up the great work.

Well, thank you very much, Garrett. I actually said something along these lines in a recent interview or podcast, I can't remember which. I grew up during the Cold War and had family in Poland. My grandparents visited there a few times and didn't sugarcoat what they saw behind the Iron Curtain. Not only have younger generations not experienced any of that, they've been taught alternative versions of history in public schools. By the time they get to college, they're practically cheerleaders for communism.

Will weighs in:

Mr. Kruiser, we in the red states brag about blue-staters moving to our states because they don't want to bear the circumstances they created. But, other than some of them turning our red states more blue, there is another consequence: those who are actually conservatives who move from those blue states turn those states more and more radical as they leave. The bulwark against their insanity weakens. This is part of what AOC described when she said, "We are going to break the electoral map...."

Remember, I'm an Arizona resident. We're the poster state for what you're describing.

Allen L. points out that I was unclear about something:

Who had the hair thing? Kevin or the Dalai Lama? Please don't tell me that Kevin had a hairball . . .those are nasty when you step on 'em.

It was Kevin, he takes his grooming very seriously. The Dalai Lama spent most of our time together banging a Tibetan singing bowl a little too loudly.

Randy K. will take us into the weekend:

Good morning Mr. Kruiser! The Spotted Cow story is spot on (see what I did there). When my son was stationed at Fort Campbell KY with the Air Force Special Warfare unit (TACPs), he brought back a case of Spotted Cow for the team once (they had their own after hour lounge). It went over so well he was “required” to bring at least 2 cases back whenever he came home for a visit. I always smiled and (as a veteran myself) threw in a third case. I never miss the MB and love the personal touch you bring to it every day. Keep it up!

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This reminds me of when I was a kid. Every time we took a driving trip back east (anything on the other side of New Mexico), half of the trunk would be filled with Coors Banquet beer for the aunts, uncles, and cousins. Thankfully, the trunks in those '70s cars could house a family of five. Thanks for being here every day!

You guys rock. I appreciated your email too, Roger R. A lot to respond to there.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/15/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2026 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Regional Reporters

Secondary Print: Bloomberg Government

Radio: BBC

New Media: Envoy Media



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Christian Science Monitor

Additional Print: AP, Bloomberg, Washington Times

Radio: BBC



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

10:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Dalton, Georgia

The White House

Open Press



THE PRESIDENT arrives Dalton, Georgia

Dalton, Georgia

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



2:45 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Dalton Municipal Airport

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Dalton, Georgia en route Palm Beach, Florida

Dalton, Georgia

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Palm Beach, Florida

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an RNC Event

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Christian Science Monitor

Additional Print: AP, Bloomberg, Washington Times

Radio: BBC



EDT :

9:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Palm Beach, Florida en route Highland Heights, Kentucky

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Truist Arena

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Highland Heights, Kentucky en route Palm Beach, Florida

Highland Heights, Kentucky

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Palm Beach, Florida

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a MAGA Inc. Meeting

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



7:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a MAGA Inc. Candlelight Dinner

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Christian Science Monitor

Additional Print: AP, Bloomberg, Washington Times

Radio: BBC



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: TIME

Secondary Print:The Grio

Radio: FOX

New Media: Heartlander



EDT :

7:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

8:20 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Palm Beach, Florida en route the White House

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press

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