Judicial Watch Says Nearly 600 Noncitizens Voted in D.C. in June

Unsurprisingly, the reason that Democrats are so furious about election integrity investigations is that there really is a whole lot of fraud across the country.

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Judicial Watch obtained the official records from the District of Columbia revealing the 578 noncitizen voters. It is worth noting that the city’s officials do allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, which is completely outrageous; however, the primary elections in June also included voting for the city’s delegate to the House of Representatives.

Judicial Watch: 578 Noncitizens Voted in DC’s June 2026 Election READ: https://t.co/MXPQoSglVI Judicial Watch announced today it received records from the District of Columbia Board of Elections revealing that 578 noncitizens voted in the Washington, DC, June 16, 2026, primary and special elections. — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) October 15, 2026

If that many noncitizens voted in a primary or special election, how many more will vote in the federal election this November? Goodness only knows.

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Every single noncitizen vote is a crime, and some elections really do come down to a few hundred or a few thousand votes — especially for primary or special elections. True, Washington, D.C. voters are heavily Democrat, so noncitizen votes might not change the outcome; however, ineffectiveness is no excuse for criminality. The fact that the noncitizens are likely voting the same way as the local citizens does not mean we can afford to ignore fraud right in our nation’s capital, the heart of the federal government.

Judicial Watch explained in its October 15 press release about the noncitizen voting records that D.C. has the idiotic rule allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections, as I mentioned above, but the whole danger of this is that these noncitizens seemingly had a voice in deciding which Democrat would be the delegate to the federal House. Furthermore, we must ask whether D.C. has any guardrails to prevent these noncitizens, including illegal aliens, from voting in other federal elections.

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From Judicial Watch:

In 2023, the DC Council amended the District of Columbia Election Code of 1955 to allow all noncitizen residents, including illegal aliens, to vote in its local elections. The records show 510 of the noncitizens who voted were registered Democrats. Four of the voters were registered Republicans; 55 were registered as “NPA” (National Progressives of America); seven were registered as “STG” (Statehood Green Party); and two were registered as “other.”

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Notice how few Republicans there were, how many of the noncitizens voted for Democrats or the potentially even more radical progressives.

Like so many other Democrat-run jurisdictions, D.C. is deliberately trying to encourage fraud. That is the whole purpose of allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections, because there is no meaningful way then of preventing them from voting in federal elections either. This is why Judicial Watch’s investigation matters so much.