The Diaper-Filling Continues: Some Dems to Skip SOTU for Yet Another Rally

Oh, the wearisome children.

It has become commonplace for those of us on the right to say that "Trump broke" a person or a group of people. I honestly can't remember if we were all being tongue-in-cheek about it at first or not. We started it shortly after President Donald Trump's election in 2016, when it took no time at all for the Democrats and their frothing street minions to start acting out. Hindsight tells me that it would have been nice if we were kidding, and people weren't really losing their grip on sanity because their candidate didn't win a presidential election.

Sadly, they've all flown over the cuckoo's nest. The never-ending nervous breakdown is manifesting as one long, childish tantrum. As I wrote in my classic book Don't Let the Hippies Shower, progressivism is the toddler mindset manifested in adulthood. As anyone who has ever parented a toddler knows, inconsolable tantrums are the hallmark of that phase. Toddlers eventually cry themselves out, though. The fit-pitching Democrats have grown-up stamina, however, and seem as if they just might be able to keep the shrieking and the snot bubbles going on forever.

Democrats in the Trump era don't have policy ideas; they have public fits of pique that eventually become rallies and/or riots. Like toddlers, they struggle with using their words. Whenever a Democrat is called out on his prevarication or is pressed for a coherent response to reality, he will begin barking "But Trump!" like a chihuahua that's just been stung on its rear end by a wasp. Chihuahuas are incredibly annoying, as we are all aware, but the Trump Derangement Syndrome Democrats are much, much worse.

I gave away a lot in the headline, but wait until you see the setup for it. This is from The New York Times:

Democrats knew in real time last year that they had bungled their response to President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress, making themselves a distraction rather than offering a cohesive message of resistance to his policies. Representative Al Green, a liberal septuagenarian from Texas, was ejected from the chamber (and later censured) after disrupting the speech with a cane-waving tirade. The paddles that some Democrats waved with short messages on them — “Save Medicaid,” “Musk Steals” and one that just read “False” — were widely panned as a hokey and incoherent response. It was all out of step with the sober, centrist counter to Mr. Trump that party leaders had wanted to project that night. They’re trying something different on Tuesday, when Mr. Trump is scheduled to deliver the first State of the Union address of his second term. A substantial number of Democrats are planning to boycott the speech and attend an alternative event, a rally called the “People’s State of the Union,” which will take place on the National Mall near the Capitol.

You read that right: to prove that they are more "sober" and "centrist" than the way they behaved last year, some Democrats are taking their ball and going to another playground.

That first line of the article implies that the Democrats are capable of self-awareness, which I assure you they are not. That second paragraph is a real gem. Note that the author mentions that Al Green is a "septuagenarian," as if that explained his erratic behavior. Ageist much? The "hokey" paddles were far more embarrassing than Green lashing out in the moment. They were planned out, ordered in advance, and probably paid for by the taxpayers. Most of the Democrats who were holding them didn't have age as an excuse for their behavior.

This attempt at appearing more "centrist" is being coordinated by MoveOn and MeidasTouch, two radical progressive organizations. The Times does admit that the latter is progressive, but merely refers to MoveOn as a "left-wing" advocacy group. Both organizations are miles to the left of progressive. If a Republican version of this were happening, the Times correspondent would have used the words "far-right" and "extremist" three or four times in the first few paragraphs.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE.

Centrist Fest 2026 (my name for it) is being hosted by — I kid you not — Joy Reid and Katie Phang, both of whom had shows that were canceled by MSNBC last year. That's right, they didn't even make it to the big MS NOW rebranding.

It's been difficult to take the Democrats seriously for a very long time. Now it's impossible. This is not a serious political party. There are no adults in charge in the Democratic Party. If there were, the members of Congress participating in this tired political Kabuki theater production would be told to attend the speech and shut up because the party leaders had a post-speech strategy. What they've got are two buffoons who can't get the clown car out of reverse. Hakeem Jefferies stares longingly at jellyfish, dreaming of one day having that kind of backbone. Chuck Schumer is so bad at his job that I sometimes wonder if he's a Republican plant.

They're not coming back from TDS, even after President Trump is out of office. These people love being miserable, remember? They've gotten addicted to being angry all of the time and there is no support group that is going to help them get over it. They'll find a new bogeyman when Trump is gone.

Like I wrote at the top: wearisome.

