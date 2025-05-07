The Morning Briefing: Somehow, Michelle Obama Has Become Even More Tedious

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is dealing with a plumbing tragedy today.
Many thanks to Kevin and Chris for filling in while I was attending my aunt's funeral services in Michigan. This will be a quick return to the Briefing duties for me after a long travel day home.
She's back, and the world isn't better for it.
Barack and Michelle Obama are the recurring rash of American political tabloid news, continually finding mundane ways to stay in the spotlight. It's shallowness on parade and, in the case of Mrs. Obama, there's always a heavy dose of whining to go along with it. She's been popping up a lot lately for no apparent reason other than to remind us of the unfortunate consequences we face as a nation whenever the Democrats win the presidency.
Michelle Obama says she’s back in therapy as she begins her “transition” to the “next phase” of her life.
I’m not kidding; that’s exactly what People magazine is reporting.
According to the article, during a recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s "On Purpose" podcast, Obama opened up about her current focus on mental health. She revealed that after years in the spotlight — including eight in the White House as first lady — she’s now turning to therapy to help guide her through this personal transition.
“At this phase of my life, I’m in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know?” Michelle said, according to the magazine. “I’m 60 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact. I’m an empty nester. You know my girls are in — they’ve been launched. And now for the first time, as I’ve said before, every choice I’m making is completely mine.”
Someone should tell Mrs. O. that a celebrity publicly announcing the beginning of therapy hasn't had any real publicity value since the 1970s. Even then, it was more perfunctory than edgy.
From the moment that Michelle Obama become the First Lady of the United States, she's used her platform to do let all of us know about what a struggle being wealthy, waited upon, and fawned over is for her. I can only imagine the horrors of owning multiple homes in tony neighborhoods scattered all over the place. How does she even remember all of the housekeepers' names?
What is most stunning here is that Mrs. Obama has proven herself even more narcissistic than her husband. She's much less interesting than he is though. It's Hillary Clinton all over again where we are being subjected to the coattails ride of a bitter spouse. If all of this publicity is, as many people think, paving the way for a presidential run, Mrs. Obama seems to be gunning for the disgruntled housewife demographic.
