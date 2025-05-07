The Morning Briefing: Somehow, Michelle Obama Has Become Even More Tedious

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is dealing with a plumbing tragedy today.

Many thanks to Kevin and Chris for filling in while I was attending my aunt's funeral services in Michigan. This will be a quick return to the Briefing duties for me after a long travel day home.

Advertisement

She's back, and the world isn't better for it.

Barack and Michelle Obama are the recurring rash of American political tabloid news, continually finding mundane ways to stay in the spotlight. It's shallowness on parade and, in the case of Mrs. Obama, there's always a heavy dose of whining to go along with it. She's been popping up a lot lately for no apparent reason other than to remind us of the unfortunate consequences we face as a nation whenever the Democrats win the presidency.

This is from Matt:

Michelle Obama says she’s back in therapy as she begins her “transition” to the “next phase” of her life. I’m not kidding; that’s exactly what People magazine is reporting. According to the article, during a recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s "On Purpose" podcast, Obama opened up about her current focus on mental health. She revealed that after years in the spotlight — including eight in the White House as first lady — she’s now turning to therapy to help guide her through this personal transition. “At this phase of my life, I’m in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know?” Michelle said, according to the magazine. “I’m 60 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact. I’m an empty nester. You know my girls are in — they’ve been launched. And now for the first time, as I’ve said before, every choice I’m making is completely mine.”

Advertisement

Someone should tell Mrs. O. that a celebrity publicly announcing the beginning of therapy hasn't had any real publicity value since the 1970s. Even then, it was more perfunctory than edgy.

From the moment that Michelle Obama become the First Lady of the United States, she's used her platform to do let all of us know about what a struggle being wealthy, waited upon, and fawned over is for her. I can only imagine the horrors of owning multiple homes in tony neighborhoods scattered all over the place. How does she even remember all of the housekeepers' names?

What is most stunning here is that Mrs. Obama has proven herself even more narcissistic than her husband. She's much less interesting than he is though. It's Hillary Clinton all over again where we are being subjected to the coattails ride of a bitter spouse. If all of this publicity is, as many people think, paving the way for a presidential run, Mrs. Obama seems to be gunning for the disgruntled housewife demographic.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Otters sound like a bunch of squeaky toys ☺️ pic.twitter.com/lPyEcBE477 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 5, 2025

Advertisement

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Israel to Hamas: You've Got 10 Days or It's All Over

ABC Ambushes Barstool's Dave Portnoy, Gets Wrecked

SCOTUS Rules on Trump's Ban on Transgenders in the Military

Kelsey Grammer Finally Opens Up About the Most Horrific Part of His Life

Subdued Celebrations Marking the 80th Anniversary of Victory in Europe

Video: Columbus Didn’t Sail for Spices — He Was on a Secret Mission Against Islam!

AI Version of Deceased Man Gives Impact Statement in Court

Trump Bans Federal Gain-of-Function Research Via Executive Order

Michelle Obama Goes Into Therapy, Is ‘Transitioning’ To Next Phase of Her Life

Townhall Mothership

Karoline Leavitt Slams CNN for 'Despicable' Platforming of Cartel Member in Controversial Interview

Pro-Migration Reporter Alerts Illegal Immigrants in D.C. of Upcoming ICE Raids

Hegseth Launches Historic Purge of Top Brass: 'Fewer Generals, More Warfighters'

GOA Calls for Support for Stalled Pro-Gun Bills

Israeli National Security Minister Wants US Gun Laws at Home

In Berkeley, Union Members Try to Seize the Means of Production and Nearly Kill Off a Business

Unpopular Opinion? Carney Is Right That Canada Should Not Be For Sale

Trump Has Started Naming Federal Judges - and Missouri Will Reap the Benefits

Bondi Touts Takedown of 6 High-Level Sinaloa Cartel Members and Largest Fentanyl Seizure in U.S. History

Advertisement

Bloomberg: NPR and PBS Are a Threat to the White House

Pro-Hamas Activists Setting Fire to Campus After Occupying Building

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Israel Just Blew Up More of Yemen — and Peace Has Never Been Closer?

Crass Warfare Is the Democ

The Disturbing Truth Behind Elite Media Awards

Why Trump Should Support an Abortion Pill Ban

Protest Anthems Just Ain't What They Used To Be

Around the Interwebz

The Best 7 New Movies On Netflix In May 2025 From ‘Past Lives’ To ‘The Wild Robot’

The company with the world’s largest aircraft now has a hypersonic rocket plane

Dear Atlas: How Can I Explore My Hometown Like a Tourist?

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.