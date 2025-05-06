BREAKING: SCOTUS Rules on Trump's Ban on Transgenders in the Military

The Supreme Court issued a brief order on Tuesday allowing the Trump administration's ban on transgender people in the military to proceed. Though the order was unsigned, the usual suspects, Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, locked arms and said they would have denied the Trump administration's request to pause the lower court's order.

Advertisement

🚨 #BREAKING: The US Supreme Court has SIDED with President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, allowing the transgender military ban to go into effect



LFG! 🔥



Mental illness has NO PLACE in the greatest military on Earth! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FdC7rEEC6i — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 6, 2025

Several years after the Biden administration chased warriors away from the military by mandating the COVID vaccine and also encouraging transgender people to join through DEI initiatives, the Supreme Court paused a decision by U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle, located in Seattle, who suggested that Trump's decision to ban transgender soldiers was unconstituional, claiming that it was "unsupported, dramatic and facially unfair."

FACT-O-RAMA! I know of a man who was not allowed to join the U.S. Army in 1984 because he had too much acne on his back.

"A man's assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member," Trump's decree stated.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, located in San Francisco, refused to put a hold on Judge Settle's decision. The ruling is sure to set off a dumpster fire of liberal whining, crying, and protests, not to mention another reason the left will complain that "Trump hates the LGBTFBI crew."

Advertisement

Shortly after taking back the White House, Trump issued a directive stating that people with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria would no longer be allowed to serve in any branch of the U.S. military.

Under the Biden administration, many transgender people chose to join the military, some of whom opted for costly gender reassignment surgeries. Trump also released a directive stating that federal funds would no longer be spent on such surgeries.

Another important factor to keep in mind regarding Trump's decision to keep out transgenders, the woke, and people hired and promoted through DEI initiatives is the very real notion that woke military members would be more likely to fight fellow Americans when told to do so, as some news media pundits are inclined to believe.

It is unknown how long it will take to purge the military of transgender service members who pretend to be a gender other than that which science deemed them at birth. Left-leaning news sites, like Reuters, are reporting the story and suggesting that it is an attack against people who do not agree with the "gender they were assigned at birth."

The decision is just the latest in a wave of Supreme Court victories for President Trump.

Advertisement

The exact number of service members currently suffering from gender dysphoria is unknown, but some believe there are as many as 14,000 transgender people throughout all five branches of the military, though a senior-level member of the Defense Department suggested that there may be only 4,240 who are currently serving.

After Trump's triumphant return to the White House, he appointed Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense. Since then, recruitment numbers have exploded, after years of the number of recruits tumbling during Joe Biden's single four-year presidential term.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!